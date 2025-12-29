عقد مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي.
واستعرض المجلس التقرير الشهري المُقدم من وزارة الاقتصاد، الذي تضمن مستجدات الاقتصاد العالمي وتوقعات أدائه خلال الفترة القادمة، إلى جانب عرض شامل لأبرز مؤشرات الاقتصاد الوطني، مبرزاً متانة الاقتصاد الوطني وقدرته على التكيّف مع المتغيرات الاقتصادية العالمية، مدعوماً بتسارع نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وتحسّن نشاط القطاع الخاص غير النفطي، وارتفاع مستويات الإنتاج الصناعي، فضلاً عن استقرار معدل التضخم عند 2.2%.


واطّلع المجلس على التقرير الربعي المقدم من مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية بمجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، بشأن أداء برامج تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030، والإستراتيجيات الوطنية لفترة الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، واستعرض التقرير التقدم المحرز في تنفيذ الرؤية وبرامجها التنفيذية، وتحقيق أهدافها الإستراتيجية، وتحليلاً لمؤشرات أداء الإستراتيجيات الوطنية ومنجزاتها، لافتاً إلى استمرارية التقدم على مستوى محاور الرؤية الثلاثة (مجتمع حيوي، واقتصاد مزدهر، ووطن طموح)، وتعزيز مساهمة القطاعات غير النفطية؛ لتنعكس نتائجها على نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، كما تناول التقرير الجهود القائمة والتطلعات المستقبلية للمرحلة الثالثة للرؤية، التي ترتكز على تعزيز المكتسبات المتحققة واستدامة الأثر.


وتناول المجلس العرض المقدم من المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة (أداء) حيال تقرير أداء الأجهزة العامة للربع الثالث من عام 2025م، والجهود المبذولة في مجالات دعم وتمكين الأجهزة الحكومية لتحقيق مستهدفاتها، ونتائج الأداء العام للوزارات والأجهزة الحكومية، والإستراتيجيات الوطنية والمناطقية، وأعمال قياس رضا المستفيدين عن الخدمات الحكومية، والوقوف على تجربة المستفيد، والتطلعات والخطوات المستقبلية. وأشار العرض إلى استمرارية الأداء الإيجابي للأجهزة الحكومية في تحقيق مستهدفات مؤشرات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وناقش المجلس العرض المُقدم من المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في شأن أداء القطاع، والأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي له، وأبرز التحديات والحلول المقترحة، واطلع على مشروع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للقطاع غير الربحي، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز المفهوم غير الربحي كنموذج عمل يرفع الكفاءة ويعظّم المنفعة، إضافة إلى رفع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي، ورفع أعداد العاملين فيه، واشتمل العرض على تحليل شامل للوضع الراهن للقطاع، ودراسة للمقارنات المعيارية، وتحديد للأهداف الإستراتيجية، وأطر الحوكمة الحالية والمستقبلية، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات وطموحات القطاع، ومواكبة التحولات النوعية والتاريخية التي يشهدها، بدعم واهتمام القيادة.


متابعة المعاملات الإجرائية


تابع المجلس عدداً من المعاملات الإجرائية، من بينها مشروع نظام التعليم العام، ومشروع نظام حماية المستهلك، ومشروع تنظيم المركز الوطني للصقور وخطة الاستدامة المالية له، والمرحلة الثانية لتطبيق نظام الجامعات، إضافة إلى التقرير السنوي للديوان العام للمحاسبة، وتقرير الهيئة العامة للمنافسة حيال سوق منصات توصيل المطاعم، والتحديات والحلول المرتبطة بتعليم ذوي الإعاقة.


كما أحيط المجلس بنتائج التقرير الربعي لأعمال اللجنة الدائمة لمراقبة الأسعار، والملخص التنفيذي الشهري للتجارة الخارجية، وملخصين عن التقريرين الشهريين للرقم القياسي لأسعار المستهلك وأسعار الجملة، والتقارير الأساسية التي بُنيت عليها الملخصات.


واتخذ المجلس حيال تلك الموضوعات القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة.