عقد مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي.
واستعرض المجلس التقرير الشهري المُقدم من وزارة الاقتصاد، الذي تضمن مستجدات الاقتصاد العالمي وتوقعات أدائه خلال الفترة القادمة، إلى جانب عرض شامل لأبرز مؤشرات الاقتصاد الوطني، مبرزاً متانة الاقتصاد الوطني وقدرته على التكيّف مع المتغيرات الاقتصادية العالمية، مدعوماً بتسارع نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وتحسّن نشاط القطاع الخاص غير النفطي، وارتفاع مستويات الإنتاج الصناعي، فضلاً عن استقرار معدل التضخم عند 2.2%.
واطّلع المجلس على التقرير الربعي المقدم من مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية بمجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، بشأن أداء برامج تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030، والإستراتيجيات الوطنية لفترة الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، واستعرض التقرير التقدم المحرز في تنفيذ الرؤية وبرامجها التنفيذية، وتحقيق أهدافها الإستراتيجية، وتحليلاً لمؤشرات أداء الإستراتيجيات الوطنية ومنجزاتها، لافتاً إلى استمرارية التقدم على مستوى محاور الرؤية الثلاثة (مجتمع حيوي، واقتصاد مزدهر، ووطن طموح)، وتعزيز مساهمة القطاعات غير النفطية؛ لتنعكس نتائجها على نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، كما تناول التقرير الجهود القائمة والتطلعات المستقبلية للمرحلة الثالثة للرؤية، التي ترتكز على تعزيز المكتسبات المتحققة واستدامة الأثر.
وتناول المجلس العرض المقدم من المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة (أداء) حيال تقرير أداء الأجهزة العامة للربع الثالث من عام 2025م، والجهود المبذولة في مجالات دعم وتمكين الأجهزة الحكومية لتحقيق مستهدفاتها، ونتائج الأداء العام للوزارات والأجهزة الحكومية، والإستراتيجيات الوطنية والمناطقية، وأعمال قياس رضا المستفيدين عن الخدمات الحكومية، والوقوف على تجربة المستفيد، والتطلعات والخطوات المستقبلية. وأشار العرض إلى استمرارية الأداء الإيجابي للأجهزة الحكومية في تحقيق مستهدفات مؤشرات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وناقش المجلس العرض المُقدم من المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في شأن أداء القطاع، والأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي له، وأبرز التحديات والحلول المقترحة، واطلع على مشروع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للقطاع غير الربحي، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز المفهوم غير الربحي كنموذج عمل يرفع الكفاءة ويعظّم المنفعة، إضافة إلى رفع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي، ورفع أعداد العاملين فيه، واشتمل العرض على تحليل شامل للوضع الراهن للقطاع، ودراسة للمقارنات المعيارية، وتحديد للأهداف الإستراتيجية، وأطر الحوكمة الحالية والمستقبلية، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات وطموحات القطاع، ومواكبة التحولات النوعية والتاريخية التي يشهدها، بدعم واهتمام القيادة.
متابعة المعاملات الإجرائية
تابع المجلس عدداً من المعاملات الإجرائية، من بينها مشروع نظام التعليم العام، ومشروع نظام حماية المستهلك، ومشروع تنظيم المركز الوطني للصقور وخطة الاستدامة المالية له، والمرحلة الثانية لتطبيق نظام الجامعات، إضافة إلى التقرير السنوي للديوان العام للمحاسبة، وتقرير الهيئة العامة للمنافسة حيال سوق منصات توصيل المطاعم، والتحديات والحلول المرتبطة بتعليم ذوي الإعاقة.
كما أحيط المجلس بنتائج التقرير الربعي لأعمال اللجنة الدائمة لمراقبة الأسعار، والملخص التنفيذي الشهري للتجارة الخارجية، وملخصين عن التقريرين الشهريين للرقم القياسي لأسعار المستهلك وأسعار الجملة، والتقارير الأساسية التي بُنيت عليها الملخصات.
واتخذ المجلس حيال تلك الموضوعات القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة.
The Economic and Development Affairs Council held a meeting via video conference.
The council reviewed the monthly report submitted by the Ministry of Economy, which included updates on the global economy and forecasts for its performance in the upcoming period, along with a comprehensive presentation of the key indicators of the national economy, highlighting the resilience of the national economy and its ability to adapt to global economic changes, supported by the acceleration of GDP growth, improvement in the non-oil private sector activity, and an increase in industrial production levels, in addition to the stability of the inflation rate at 2.2%.
The council was briefed on the quarterly report submitted by the Strategic Management Office of the Economic and Development Affairs Council regarding the performance of programs aimed at achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and the national strategies for the third quarter of the current year. The report reviewed the progress made in implementing the vision and its executive programs, achieving its strategic objectives, and analyzing the performance indicators of the national strategies and their achievements, noting the continued progress at the level of the three pillars of the vision (a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation), and enhancing the contribution of non-oil sectors; to reflect their results on GDP growth in the third quarter of the current year. The report also addressed the ongoing efforts and future aspirations for the third phase of the vision, which focuses on enhancing the achieved gains and sustaining the impact.
The council discussed the presentation provided by the National Center for Measuring Public Performance (Performance) regarding the performance report of public agencies for the third quarter of 2025, the efforts made in supporting and empowering government agencies to achieve their targets, the overall performance results of ministries and government agencies, national and regional strategies, and the work of measuring beneficiaries' satisfaction with government services, assessing the beneficiary experience, and future aspirations and steps. The presentation indicated the continued positive performance of government agencies in achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 indicators.
The council discussed the presentation submitted by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector regarding the sector's performance, its social and economic impact, the main challenges, and proposed solutions. It was briefed on the draft national strategy for the non-profit sector, which aims to enhance the non-profit concept as a business model that increases efficiency and maximizes benefit, in addition to increasing the sector's contribution to GDP and the number of workers in it. The presentation included a comprehensive analysis of the current situation of the sector, a study of benchmark comparisons, the identification of strategic objectives, and current and future governance frameworks, contributing to achieving the aspirations and ambitions of the sector and keeping pace with the qualitative and historical transformations it is witnessing, supported and cared for by the leadership.
Follow-up on Procedural Transactions
The council followed up on a number of procedural transactions, including the draft General Education System, the draft Consumer Protection System, the draft regulation of the National Falcon Center and its financial sustainability plan, the second phase of the university system application, in addition to the annual report of the General Auditing Bureau, and the report of the General Authority for Competition regarding the restaurant delivery platforms market, and the challenges and solutions related to the education of individuals with disabilities.
The council was also informed of the results of the quarterly report of the Permanent Committee for Price Monitoring, the monthly executive summary of foreign trade, and summaries of the monthly reports on the Consumer Price Index and wholesale prices, along with the foundational reports on which the summaries were based.
The council made the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these topics.