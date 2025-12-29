رغم تسجيله أطول موجة مكاسب خلال الفترة الماضية، يواصل الجنيه المصري تراجعه مقابل الدولار الأمريكي، حيث اخترق سعر صرف العملة الأمريكية مستوى 47.70 جنيه.


وفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك الكويت الوطني عند مستوى 47.73 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.83 جنيه للبيع. فيما جاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار في البنك العقاري المصري العربي عند مستوى 47.48 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.58 جنيه للبيع.


وبلغ سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى البنك المركزي المصري، مستوى 47.59 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.73 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنوك الأهلي المصري، وبنك مصر، والمصرف المتحد، وبنك الإسكندرية، و«إتش إس بي سي»، استقر سعر صرف الدولار عند مستوى 47.65 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.75 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجاري الدولي – مصر، وقطر الوطني، والتعمير والإسكان، بلغ سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 47.64 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.74 جنيه للبيع.


ارتفاع معدلات النمو


وفيما يتعلق ببرنامج التمويل مع صندوق النقد الدولي، قال عضو مجلس المديرين التنفيذيين بالصندوق الدكتور محمد معيط: «إن تحديد موعد إدراج مصر على جدول المجلس التنفيذي للصندوق لن يكون إلا بعد انتهاء عطلة نهاية العام في أمريكا، والمقررة في الخامس من يناير القادم».


وأوضح في تصريحات لـ«العربية»، أن برنامج مصر مع الصندوق حقق مستهدفاته الرئيسية حتى الآن، مع استعادة الاستقرار الاقتصادي وارتفاع معدلات النمو.


وتوصل صندوق النقد الدولي مع الحكومة المصرية إلى اتفاق على مستوى الخبراء بشأن المراجعتين الخامسة والسادسة، ما يمهد الطريق للحصول على تمويلات بقيمة 2.7 مليار دولار.


ونهاية الأسبوع الماضي، خفض البنك المركزي المصري، خلال اجتماع لجنة السياسات النقدية الثامن والأخير لهذا العام، أسعار الفائدة للمرة الخامسة منذ بداية 2025، متوافقاً مع التوقعات.


خفض أسعار الفائدة


وقررت لجنة السياسة النقدية بالبنك المركزي المصري في اجتماعها الخميس الماضي، خفض أسعار الفائدة بواقع 100 نقطة أساس، ليصل العائد على الإيداع والإقراض إلى 20% و21% على الترتيب.


وجاءت تحركات البنك المركزي المصري بعد أن كان قد خفض أسعار الفائدة من مستوياتها التاريخية المرتفعة لأول مرة منذ 4 سنوات ونصف السنة، بإجمالي 625 نقطة أساس، توزعت ابتداءً من أبريل بواقع 225 نقطة أساس، و100 نقطة في مايو الماضي، و200 نقطة أساس في أغسطس، و100 نقطة أساس في أكتوبر. وتوقع «المركزي المصري»، تراجع النمو الاقتصادي إلى 5% في الربع الأخير من 2025 مقابل 5.3 % في الربع السابق.