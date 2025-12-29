Despite recording the longest wave of gains in the past period, the Egyptian pound continues to decline against the US dollar, as the exchange rate of the American currency has breached the level of 47.70 pounds.



According to the statistics prepared by "Al-Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar at the National Bank of Kuwait was at 47.73 pounds for buying, compared to 47.83 pounds for selling. Meanwhile, the lowest exchange rate for the dollar was at the Arab Egyptian Real Estate Bank at 47.48 pounds for buying, compared to 47.58 pounds for selling.



The exchange rate of the US dollar at the Central Bank of Egypt reached 47.59 pounds for buying, compared to 47.73 pounds for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, Bank Misr, the United Bank, Alexandria Bank, and "HSBC," the exchange rate of the dollar remained stable at 47.65 pounds for buying, compared to 47.75 pounds for selling.



At the Commercial International Bank – Egypt, Qatar National Bank, and the Housing and Development Bank, the exchange rate of the US dollar reached 47.64 pounds for buying, compared to 47.74 pounds for selling.



Rising Growth Rates



Regarding the financing program with the International Monetary Fund, Executive Board member Dr. Mohamed Maait stated: "The timing for Egypt's inclusion on the Executive Board's agenda will only be after the end of the year-end holiday in America, scheduled for January 5."



He clarified in statements to "Al-Arabiya" that Egypt's program with the fund has achieved its main targets so far, with the restoration of economic stability and rising growth rates.



The International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with the Egyptian government regarding the fifth and sixth reviews, paving the way for obtaining financing of $2.7 billion.



At the end of last week, the Central Bank of Egypt reduced interest rates during the eighth and final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of this year, marking the fifth reduction since the beginning of 2025, in line with expectations.



Interest Rate Cuts



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt decided in its meeting last Thursday to cut interest rates by 100 basis points, bringing the deposit and lending rates to 20% and 21%, respectively.



This move by the Central Bank of Egypt came after it had reduced interest rates from their historically high levels for the first time in four and a half years, with a total of 625 basis points, starting from April with a reduction of 225 basis points, 100 points in May, 200 basis points in August, and 100 basis points in October. The "Central Bank of Egypt" expected economic growth to decline to 5% in the last quarter of 2025, compared to 5.3% in the previous quarter.