رغم تسجيله أطول موجة مكاسب خلال الفترة الماضية، يواصل الجنيه المصري تراجعه مقابل الدولار الأمريكي، حيث اخترق سعر صرف العملة الأمريكية مستوى 47.70 جنيه.
وفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك الكويت الوطني عند مستوى 47.73 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.83 جنيه للبيع. فيما جاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار في البنك العقاري المصري العربي عند مستوى 47.48 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.58 جنيه للبيع.
وبلغ سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى البنك المركزي المصري، مستوى 47.59 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.73 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنوك الأهلي المصري، وبنك مصر، والمصرف المتحد، وبنك الإسكندرية، و«إتش إس بي سي»، استقر سعر صرف الدولار عند مستوى 47.65 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.75 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك التجاري الدولي – مصر، وقطر الوطني، والتعمير والإسكان، بلغ سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 47.64 جنيه للشراء، مقابل 47.74 جنيه للبيع.
ارتفاع معدلات النمو
وفيما يتعلق ببرنامج التمويل مع صندوق النقد الدولي، قال عضو مجلس المديرين التنفيذيين بالصندوق الدكتور محمد معيط: «إن تحديد موعد إدراج مصر على جدول المجلس التنفيذي للصندوق لن يكون إلا بعد انتهاء عطلة نهاية العام في أمريكا، والمقررة في الخامس من يناير القادم».
وأوضح في تصريحات لـ«العربية»، أن برنامج مصر مع الصندوق حقق مستهدفاته الرئيسية حتى الآن، مع استعادة الاستقرار الاقتصادي وارتفاع معدلات النمو.
وتوصل صندوق النقد الدولي مع الحكومة المصرية إلى اتفاق على مستوى الخبراء بشأن المراجعتين الخامسة والسادسة، ما يمهد الطريق للحصول على تمويلات بقيمة 2.7 مليار دولار.
ونهاية الأسبوع الماضي، خفض البنك المركزي المصري، خلال اجتماع لجنة السياسات النقدية الثامن والأخير لهذا العام، أسعار الفائدة للمرة الخامسة منذ بداية 2025، متوافقاً مع التوقعات.
خفض أسعار الفائدة
وقررت لجنة السياسة النقدية بالبنك المركزي المصري في اجتماعها الخميس الماضي، خفض أسعار الفائدة بواقع 100 نقطة أساس، ليصل العائد على الإيداع والإقراض إلى 20% و21% على الترتيب.
وجاءت تحركات البنك المركزي المصري بعد أن كان قد خفض أسعار الفائدة من مستوياتها التاريخية المرتفعة لأول مرة منذ 4 سنوات ونصف السنة، بإجمالي 625 نقطة أساس، توزعت ابتداءً من أبريل بواقع 225 نقطة أساس، و100 نقطة في مايو الماضي، و200 نقطة أساس في أغسطس، و100 نقطة أساس في أكتوبر. وتوقع «المركزي المصري»، تراجع النمو الاقتصادي إلى 5% في الربع الأخير من 2025 مقابل 5.3 % في الربع السابق.
Despite recording the longest wave of gains in the past period, the Egyptian pound continues to decline against the US dollar, as the exchange rate of the American currency has breached the level of 47.70 pounds.
According to the statistics prepared by "Al-Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar at the National Bank of Kuwait was at 47.73 pounds for buying, compared to 47.83 pounds for selling. Meanwhile, the lowest exchange rate for the dollar was at the Arab Egyptian Real Estate Bank at 47.48 pounds for buying, compared to 47.58 pounds for selling.
The exchange rate of the US dollar at the Central Bank of Egypt reached 47.59 pounds for buying, compared to 47.73 pounds for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, Bank Misr, the United Bank, Alexandria Bank, and "HSBC," the exchange rate of the dollar remained stable at 47.65 pounds for buying, compared to 47.75 pounds for selling.
At the Commercial International Bank – Egypt, Qatar National Bank, and the Housing and Development Bank, the exchange rate of the US dollar reached 47.64 pounds for buying, compared to 47.74 pounds for selling.
Rising Growth Rates
Regarding the financing program with the International Monetary Fund, Executive Board member Dr. Mohamed Maait stated: "The timing for Egypt's inclusion on the Executive Board's agenda will only be after the end of the year-end holiday in America, scheduled for January 5."
He clarified in statements to "Al-Arabiya" that Egypt's program with the fund has achieved its main targets so far, with the restoration of economic stability and rising growth rates.
The International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with the Egyptian government regarding the fifth and sixth reviews, paving the way for obtaining financing of $2.7 billion.
At the end of last week, the Central Bank of Egypt reduced interest rates during the eighth and final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of this year, marking the fifth reduction since the beginning of 2025, in line with expectations.
Interest Rate Cuts
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt decided in its meeting last Thursday to cut interest rates by 100 basis points, bringing the deposit and lending rates to 20% and 21%, respectively.
This move by the Central Bank of Egypt came after it had reduced interest rates from their historically high levels for the first time in four and a half years, with a total of 625 basis points, starting from April with a reduction of 225 basis points, 100 points in May, 200 basis points in August, and 100 basis points in October. The "Central Bank of Egypt" expected economic growth to decline to 5% in the last quarter of 2025, compared to 5.3% in the previous quarter.