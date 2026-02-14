أكدت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجا ميلوني أن إيطاليا وشركاءها الأفارقة ركزوا في محادثاتهم الأحدث على عبء ديون القارة، إذ عرضت روما على الدول فرصة تعليق سداد الديون عند تعرضها لأحداث مناخية متطرفة.


وقالت ميلوني في ختام القمة الأفريقية الإيطالية الثانية في أديس أبابا، مساء أمس (الجمعة)، «ركزنا اليوم مرة أخرى على قضية محورية بالنسبة لأفريقيا، وهي الديون».


وأضافت: «أطلقنا مبادرة واسعة النطاق لتحويل الديون لمشاريع تنموية مشتركة. ونضيف إلى ذلك بنوداً لتعليق سداد الديون للدول المتضررة من الظواهر المناخية المتطرفة».