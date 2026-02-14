Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed that Italy and its African partners focused in their latest discussions on the debt burden of the continent, as Rome offered countries the opportunity to suspend debt repayments when faced with extreme weather events.



Meloni stated at the conclusion of the second Italian-African summit in Addis Ababa last night (Friday), "We once again focused today on a central issue for Africa, which is debt."



She added, "We launched a large-scale initiative to convert debt into joint development projects. Additionally, we are including provisions to suspend debt repayments for countries affected by extreme climate phenomena."