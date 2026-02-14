أكدت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجا ميلوني أن إيطاليا وشركاءها الأفارقة ركزوا في محادثاتهم الأحدث على عبء ديون القارة، إذ عرضت روما على الدول فرصة تعليق سداد الديون عند تعرضها لأحداث مناخية متطرفة.
وقالت ميلوني في ختام القمة الأفريقية الإيطالية الثانية في أديس أبابا، مساء أمس (الجمعة)، «ركزنا اليوم مرة أخرى على قضية محورية بالنسبة لأفريقيا، وهي الديون».
وأضافت: «أطلقنا مبادرة واسعة النطاق لتحويل الديون لمشاريع تنموية مشتركة. ونضيف إلى ذلك بنوداً لتعليق سداد الديون للدول المتضررة من الظواهر المناخية المتطرفة».
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed that Italy and its African partners focused in their latest discussions on the debt burden of the continent, as Rome offered countries the opportunity to suspend debt repayments when faced with extreme weather events.
Meloni stated at the conclusion of the second Italian-African summit in Addis Ababa last night (Friday), "We once again focused today on a central issue for Africa, which is debt."
She added, "We launched a large-scale initiative to convert debt into joint development projects. Additionally, we are including provisions to suspend debt repayments for countries affected by extreme climate phenomena."