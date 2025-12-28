أظهر استطلاع للرأي أن ارتفاع أسعار المواد الغذائية يسبب مشكلات لعدد أكبر من الألمان خلال العام الحالي مقارنة بالعام الماضي.
وأفاد 45% من المشاركين في الاستطلاع، الذي أجري بتكليف من الاتحاد الألماني لجمعيات حماية المستهلك، بأنهم يضطرون لتقليص مشترياتهم بسبب زيادة الأسعار، وكانت نسبة هؤلاء قبل عام 39%.
وقالت رئيسة الاتحاد رامونا بوب: «أصبح الحصول على غذاء صحي مسألة تتعلق بالقدرة المالية أكثر فأكثر، وهذا لا يجوز». وأضافت أن الأسعار المرتفعة تثقل كاهل أصحاب الدخل المنخفض بشكل خاص.
وأشارت إلى أن خفض ضريبة القيمة المضافة على الوجبات في المطاعم اعتباراً من أول يناير 2026 لن يؤدي إلى زيادة الأموال في جيوب الناس، بل ستستفيد منه بالدرجة الأولى سلاسل الوجبات السريعة.
سلاسل الإنتاج
وأظهر الاستطلاع أيضاً وجود قدر كبير من التشاؤم لدى المستهلكين بشأن العام الجديد، إذ ينظر 52% إلى وضعهم كمستهلكين «بشكل سلبي إلى حد ما»، بينما ينظر 47% إليه «بشكل إيجابي إلى حد ما».
وأجرى معهد «فورسا» لقياس مؤشرات الرأي الاستطلاع عبر الهاتف بين 12 و14 نوفمبر الماضي وشمل 1002 شخص فوق 18 عاماً.
وأوضحت بوب أن أسعار المواد الغذائية ارتفعت منذ عام 2020 بأكثر من 35%، مضيفة أنه لا يجوز للحكومة الألمانية أن تظل مكتوفة الأيدي في هذا الملف، بل يجب أن تنشئ هيئة لمراقبة التكاليف والأسعار على طول سلاسل الإنتاج من الزراعة حتى رفوف المتاجر.
A survey has shown that the rise in food prices is causing problems for a larger number of Germans this year compared to last year.
45% of the participants in the survey, which was conducted on behalf of the German Federation of Consumer Protection Associations, reported that they are forced to cut back on their purchases due to rising prices, compared to 39% a year ago.
Federation President Ramona Pop said, "Access to healthy food is increasingly becoming a matter of financial capability, and this is unacceptable." She added that high prices particularly burden low-income individuals.
She pointed out that reducing the value-added tax on meals in restaurants starting from January 1, 2026, will not result in more money in people's pockets, but will primarily benefit fast food chains.
Production Chains
The survey also revealed a significant amount of pessimism among consumers regarding the new year, as 52% view their situation as consumers "somewhat negatively," while 47% view it "somewhat positively."
The "Forsa" Institute conducted the survey by phone between November 12 and 14, including 1,002 individuals over the age of 18.
Pop clarified that food prices have risen by more than 35% since 2020, adding that the German government should not remain idle on this issue, but should establish an authority to monitor costs and prices along the production chains from agriculture to store shelves.