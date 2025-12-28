أظهر استطلاع للرأي أن ارتفاع أسعار المواد الغذائية يسبب مشكلات لعدد أكبر من الألمان خلال العام الحالي مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


وأفاد 45% من المشاركين في الاستطلاع، الذي أجري بتكليف من الاتحاد الألماني لجمعيات حماية المستهلك، بأنهم يضطرون لتقليص مشترياتهم بسبب زيادة الأسعار، وكانت نسبة هؤلاء قبل عام 39%.


وقالت رئيسة الاتحاد رامونا بوب: «أصبح الحصول على غذاء صحي مسألة تتعلق بالقدرة المالية أكثر فأكثر، وهذا لا يجوز». وأضافت أن الأسعار المرتفعة تثقل كاهل أصحاب الدخل المنخفض بشكل خاص.


وأشارت إلى أن خفض ضريبة القيمة المضافة على الوجبات في المطاعم اعتباراً من أول يناير 2026 لن يؤدي إلى زيادة الأموال في جيوب الناس، بل ستستفيد منه بالدرجة الأولى سلاسل الوجبات السريعة.


سلاسل الإنتاج


وأظهر الاستطلاع أيضاً وجود قدر كبير من التشاؤم لدى المستهلكين بشأن العام الجديد، إذ ينظر 52% إلى وضعهم كمستهلكين «بشكل سلبي إلى حد ما»، بينما ينظر 47% إليه «بشكل إيجابي إلى حد ما».


وأجرى معهد «فورسا» لقياس مؤشرات الرأي الاستطلاع عبر الهاتف بين 12 و14 نوفمبر الماضي وشمل 1002 شخص فوق 18 عاماً.


وأوضحت بوب أن أسعار المواد الغذائية ارتفعت منذ عام 2020 بأكثر من 35%، مضيفة أنه لا يجوز للحكومة الألمانية أن تظل مكتوفة الأيدي في هذا الملف، بل يجب أن تنشئ هيئة لمراقبة التكاليف والأسعار على طول سلاسل الإنتاج من الزراعة حتى رفوف المتاجر.