A survey has shown that the rise in food prices is causing problems for a larger number of Germans this year compared to last year.



45% of the participants in the survey, which was conducted on behalf of the German Federation of Consumer Protection Associations, reported that they are forced to cut back on their purchases due to rising prices, compared to 39% a year ago.



Federation President Ramona Pop said, "Access to healthy food is increasingly becoming a matter of financial capability, and this is unacceptable." She added that high prices particularly burden low-income individuals.



She pointed out that reducing the value-added tax on meals in restaurants starting from January 1, 2026, will not result in more money in people's pockets, but will primarily benefit fast food chains.



Production Chains



The survey also revealed a significant amount of pessimism among consumers regarding the new year, as 52% view their situation as consumers "somewhat negatively," while 47% view it "somewhat positively."



The "Forsa" Institute conducted the survey by phone between November 12 and 14, including 1,002 individuals over the age of 18.



Pop clarified that food prices have risen by more than 35% since 2020, adding that the German government should not remain idle on this issue, but should establish an authority to monitor costs and prices along the production chains from agriculture to store shelves.