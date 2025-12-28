The average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt, the price is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling, while at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling.



Transactions Yesterday



In transactions yesterday, the price of the Saudi riyal remained stable against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday.



The average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Banque Misr it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.65 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank it was 12.68 EGP for buying and 12.71 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.69 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.71 EGP for selling.