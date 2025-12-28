سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.66 جنيه للبيع.
وفى البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.65 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.54 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية؛ نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية.
وسجل متوسط الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.63 جنيه للشراء، 12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.65 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 12.68 جنيه للشراء 12.71 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.69 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع.
The average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the price is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling, while at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.
At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling.
Transactions Yesterday
In transactions yesterday, the price of the Saudi riyal remained stable against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday.
The average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Banque Misr it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.65 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank it was 12.68 EGP for buying and 12.71 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.69 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.71 EGP for selling.