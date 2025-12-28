سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.66 جنيه للبيع.

وفى البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.65 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.54 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.53 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية؛ نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية.


وسجل متوسط الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.63 جنيه للشراء، 12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.65 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 12.68 جنيه للشراء 12.71 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.69 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع.