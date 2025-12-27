أعلنت وكالة إنترفاكس الروسية للأنباء، اليوم، نقلاً ‌عن ‌خدمة ‌صحفية ⁠حكومية أن ​موسكو ‌مددت الحظر المؤقت على صادرات البنزين حتى 28 ⁠فبراير القادم لجميع ‌المصدرين بما ‍في ‍ذلك المنتجون.


ومددت روسيا الحظر على صادرات الديزل ​وكذلك الوقود البحري حتى 28 ⁠فبراير، لكنه لن ينطبق على المنتجين المباشرين للمنتجات النفطية.


الاحتياجات المحلية


وكانت روسيا قد أعلنت في وقت سابق من العام الحالي، أنها ستمدد الحظر الذي تفرضه على تصدير البنزين حتى أواخر العام، في وقت تؤدي الضربات الأوكرانية على مصافي النفط إلى ارتفاع كبير في الأسعار.


ويهدف الحظر المُطبّق منذ مارس الماضي إلى ضمان امتلاك البلاد ما يكفي من الوقود للإيفاء بالاحتياجات المحلية في وقت تؤدي الضربات الأوكرانية إلى خفض الإنتاج.


وقررت الحكومة الروسية فرض حظر كذلك على تصدير الديزل للتجار وبائعي التجزئة.


وأثّرت موجة ضربات أوكرانية خلال الصيف على إمكانات المعالجة في منشآت رئيسية عدة، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار الوقود ونقصه في بعض المناطق الروسية.