The Russian news agency Interfax announced today, citing a government press service, that Moscow has extended the temporary ban on gasoline exports until February 28 for all exporters, including producers.



Russia has also extended the ban on diesel and marine fuel exports until February 28, but it will not apply to direct producers of petroleum products.



Domestic Needs



Earlier this year, Russia announced that it would extend the ban on gasoline exports until the end of the year, as Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries have led to a significant increase in prices.



The ban, which has been in place since March, aims to ensure that the country has enough fuel to meet domestic needs at a time when Ukrainian strikes are reducing production.



The Russian government also decided to impose a ban on diesel exports for traders and retailers.



A wave of Ukrainian strikes during the summer affected processing capabilities at several key facilities, leading to rising fuel prices and shortages in some Russian regions.