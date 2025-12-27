استقر سعر الريال السعودي، اليوم، أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية- نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجل متوسط الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.63 جنيه للشراء، 12.70 جنيه للبيع.
وفى بنك مصر 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.65 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 12.68 جنيه للشراء 12.71 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.69 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع.
The price of the Saudi riyal stabilized today against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday, with the average Saudi riyal in the Central Bank of Egypt recorded at 12.67 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. In the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling.
In Bank Misr, it was 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling, while in Alexandria Bank it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. In the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.65 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank recorded 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.71 pounds for selling, and in Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.67 pounds for buying and 12.69 pounds for selling. In Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.71 pounds for selling.
