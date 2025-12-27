The price of the Saudi riyal stabilized today against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday, with the average Saudi riyal in the Central Bank of Egypt recorded at 12.67 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. In the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling.



In Bank Misr, it was 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling, while in Alexandria Bank it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. In the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.65 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank recorded 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.71 pounds for selling, and in Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.67 pounds for buying and 12.69 pounds for selling. In Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.71 pounds for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



