استقر سعر الريال السعودي، اليوم، أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية- نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجل متوسط الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.63 جنيه للشراء، 12.70 جنيه للبيع.


وفى بنك مصر 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.65 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 12.68 جنيه للشراء 12.71 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.69 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، شهد سعر الريال السعودي حالة من الاستقرار أمام الجنيه المصري في مختلف البنوك العاملة في مصر؛ نتيجة العطلة الأسبوعية للقطاع المصرفي.


وبلغ سعر الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 12.63 جنيه للشراء و12.70 جنيه للبيع، كما سجل في البنك المركزي المصري سعر 12.67 جنيه للشراء و12.70 جنيه للبيع.


وفى بنك مصر 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وسعر الريال السعودي في بنك الإسكندرية 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع.