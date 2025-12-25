أعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تسجيل الصادرات غير البترولية للمملكة العربية السعودية ارتفاعًا بنسبة %32.3 خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025 مقارنة بالشهر نفسه من عام 2024، في حين ارتفعت الصادرات الوطنية غير البترولية (باستثناء إعادة التصدير) بنسبة %2.4.

وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن قيمة السلع المعاد تصديرها سجلت ارتفاعًا بنسبة %130.7، نتيجة زيادة صادرات معدات النقل وأجزائها بنسبة %387.5، والتي مثلت %37.4 من إجمالي إعادة التصدير. كما ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الإجمالية بنسبة %11.8، فيما زادت الصادرات البترولية بنسبة %4.0.

وبيّنت النتائج انخفاض نسبة الصادرات البترولية من إجمالي الصادرات الكلي من %72.5 في أكتوبر 2024 إلى %67.4 في أكتوبر 2025، مقابل تنامي دور الصادرات غير البترولية.

وعلى صعيد الواردات، سجلت واردات المملكة ارتفاعًا بنسبة %4.3 خلال أكتوبر 2025 مقارنة بالشهر نفسه من العام السابق، فيما ارتفع فائض الميزان التجاري السلعي بنسبة %47.4.

وأظهرت الإحصاءات ارتفاع نسبة الصادرات غير البترولية (شاملة إعادة التصدير) إلى الواردات لتصل إلى %42.3 خلال أكتوبر 2025، مقابل %33.4 في أكتوبر 2024، نتيجة ارتفاع الصادرات غير البترولية بوتيرة أعلى من نمو الواردات.

وأفادت الهيئة بأن الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاءها جاءت في صدارة سلع الصادرات غير البترولية، مشكّلة %23.6 من إجمالي الصادرات غير البترولية، وبنمو بلغ %82.5 مقارنة بأكتوبر 2024، تلتها منتجات الصناعات الكيماوية بنسبة %19.4 من الإجمالي، رغم تسجيلها انخفاضًا قدره %5.0.

وفي جانب الواردات، تصدرت الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاؤها قائمة السلع المستوردة بنسبة %30.2 من إجمالي الواردات، وبنمو %26.3، تلتها معدات النقل وأجزاؤها بنسبة %12.1، مسجلة انخفاضًا قدره %22.9.

وعلى مستوى الشركاء التجاريين، جاءت الصين في مقدمة الدول الشريكة للمملكة في التجارة السلعية، مستحوذة على %14.1 من إجمالي الصادرات خلال أكتوبر 2025م، تلتها الإمارات العربية المتحدة بنسبة %10.9، ثم الهند بنسبة %9.9. كما تصدرت الصين واردات المملكة بنسبة %24.8، تلتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بنسبة %8.7، ثم الإمارات بنسبة %6.4.

وأوضحت البيانات أن ميناء الملك عبدالعزيز بالدمام استحوذ على %25.7 من إجمالي الواردات السلعية، يليه ميناء جدة الإسلامي بنسبة %19.8، ثم مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض بنسبة %15.0، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة بنسبة %13.0، ومطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام بنسبة %5.8، حيث شكّلت هذه المنافذ الخمسة مجتمعة %79.2 من إجمالي الواردات.

وأكدت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن بيانات عام 2025م أولية، وتم إعدادها وفق منهجيات إحصائية معتمدة تستند إلى السجلات الإدارية، وبما يتوافق مع النظام المنسق لتصنيف السلع (HS)، لضمان دقة البيانات وجودتها وقابليتها للمقارنة دوليًا.