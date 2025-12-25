The General Authority for Statistics announced that non-oil exports for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increased by %32.3 during October 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, while national non-oil exports (excluding re-exports) rose by %2.4.

The statistics indicated that the value of re-exported goods recorded an increase of %130.7, due to a rise in the exports of transportation equipment and parts by %387.5, which represented %37.4 of total re-exports. Total merchandise exports also increased by %11.8, while oil exports rose by %4.0.

The results showed a decrease in the percentage of oil exports from total exports, from %72.5 in October 2024 to %67.4 in October 2025, alongside the growing role of non-oil exports.

Regarding imports, the Kingdom's imports recorded an increase of %4.3 during October 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year, while the merchandise trade balance surplus increased by %47.4.

The statistics revealed an increase in the ratio of non-oil exports (including re-exports) to imports, reaching %42.3 during October 2025, compared to %33.4 in October 2024, due to non-oil exports growing at a faster pace than imports.

The Authority reported that electrical machines, devices, and equipment and their parts topped the list of non-oil export goods, accounting for %23.6 of total non-oil exports, with a growth of %82.5 compared to October 2024, followed by chemical industry products at %19.4 of the total, despite a recorded decrease of %5.0.

On the import side, electrical machines, devices, and equipment and their parts led the list of imported goods, accounting for %30.2 of total imports, with a growth of %26.3, followed by transportation equipment and parts at %12.1, recording a decrease of %22.9.

In terms of trading partners, China ranked first among the Kingdom's trading partners in merchandise trade, accounting for %14.1 of total exports during October 2025, followed by the United Arab Emirates at %10.9, and India at %9.9. China also topped the Kingdom's imports at %24.8, followed by the United States of America at %8.7, and the UAE at %6.4.

The data indicated that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam accounted for %25.7 of total merchandise imports, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at %19.8, then King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at %15.0, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at %13.0, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam at %5.8, with these five outlets collectively forming %79.2 of total imports.

The General Authority for Statistics confirmed that the data for 2025 is preliminary and has been prepared according to approved statistical methodologies based on administrative records, in line with the Harmonized System for Commodity Classification (HS), to ensure the accuracy, quality, and international comparability of the data.