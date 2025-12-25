أعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تسجيل الصادرات غير البترولية للمملكة العربية السعودية ارتفاعًا بنسبة %32.3 خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025 مقارنة بالشهر نفسه من عام 2024، في حين ارتفعت الصادرات الوطنية غير البترولية (باستثناء إعادة التصدير) بنسبة %2.4.
وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن قيمة السلع المعاد تصديرها سجلت ارتفاعًا بنسبة %130.7، نتيجة زيادة صادرات معدات النقل وأجزائها بنسبة %387.5، والتي مثلت %37.4 من إجمالي إعادة التصدير. كما ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الإجمالية بنسبة %11.8، فيما زادت الصادرات البترولية بنسبة %4.0.
وبيّنت النتائج انخفاض نسبة الصادرات البترولية من إجمالي الصادرات الكلي من %72.5 في أكتوبر 2024 إلى %67.4 في أكتوبر 2025، مقابل تنامي دور الصادرات غير البترولية.
وعلى صعيد الواردات، سجلت واردات المملكة ارتفاعًا بنسبة %4.3 خلال أكتوبر 2025 مقارنة بالشهر نفسه من العام السابق، فيما ارتفع فائض الميزان التجاري السلعي بنسبة %47.4.
وأظهرت الإحصاءات ارتفاع نسبة الصادرات غير البترولية (شاملة إعادة التصدير) إلى الواردات لتصل إلى %42.3 خلال أكتوبر 2025، مقابل %33.4 في أكتوبر 2024، نتيجة ارتفاع الصادرات غير البترولية بوتيرة أعلى من نمو الواردات.
وأفادت الهيئة بأن الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاءها جاءت في صدارة سلع الصادرات غير البترولية، مشكّلة %23.6 من إجمالي الصادرات غير البترولية، وبنمو بلغ %82.5 مقارنة بأكتوبر 2024، تلتها منتجات الصناعات الكيماوية بنسبة %19.4 من الإجمالي، رغم تسجيلها انخفاضًا قدره %5.0.
وفي جانب الواردات، تصدرت الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاؤها قائمة السلع المستوردة بنسبة %30.2 من إجمالي الواردات، وبنمو %26.3، تلتها معدات النقل وأجزاؤها بنسبة %12.1، مسجلة انخفاضًا قدره %22.9.
وعلى مستوى الشركاء التجاريين، جاءت الصين في مقدمة الدول الشريكة للمملكة في التجارة السلعية، مستحوذة على %14.1 من إجمالي الصادرات خلال أكتوبر 2025م، تلتها الإمارات العربية المتحدة بنسبة %10.9، ثم الهند بنسبة %9.9. كما تصدرت الصين واردات المملكة بنسبة %24.8، تلتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بنسبة %8.7، ثم الإمارات بنسبة %6.4.
وأوضحت البيانات أن ميناء الملك عبدالعزيز بالدمام استحوذ على %25.7 من إجمالي الواردات السلعية، يليه ميناء جدة الإسلامي بنسبة %19.8، ثم مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض بنسبة %15.0، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة بنسبة %13.0، ومطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام بنسبة %5.8، حيث شكّلت هذه المنافذ الخمسة مجتمعة %79.2 من إجمالي الواردات.
وأكدت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن بيانات عام 2025م أولية، وتم إعدادها وفق منهجيات إحصائية معتمدة تستند إلى السجلات الإدارية، وبما يتوافق مع النظام المنسق لتصنيف السلع (HS)، لضمان دقة البيانات وجودتها وقابليتها للمقارنة دوليًا.
The General Authority for Statistics announced that non-oil exports for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increased by %32.3 during October 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, while national non-oil exports (excluding re-exports) rose by %2.4.
The statistics indicated that the value of re-exported goods recorded an increase of %130.7, due to a rise in the exports of transportation equipment and parts by %387.5, which represented %37.4 of total re-exports. Total merchandise exports also increased by %11.8, while oil exports rose by %4.0.
The results showed a decrease in the percentage of oil exports from total exports, from %72.5 in October 2024 to %67.4 in October 2025, alongside the growing role of non-oil exports.
Regarding imports, the Kingdom's imports recorded an increase of %4.3 during October 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year, while the merchandise trade balance surplus increased by %47.4.
The statistics revealed an increase in the ratio of non-oil exports (including re-exports) to imports, reaching %42.3 during October 2025, compared to %33.4 in October 2024, due to non-oil exports growing at a faster pace than imports.
The Authority reported that electrical machines, devices, and equipment and their parts topped the list of non-oil export goods, accounting for %23.6 of total non-oil exports, with a growth of %82.5 compared to October 2024, followed by chemical industry products at %19.4 of the total, despite a recorded decrease of %5.0.
On the import side, electrical machines, devices, and equipment and their parts led the list of imported goods, accounting for %30.2 of total imports, with a growth of %26.3, followed by transportation equipment and parts at %12.1, recording a decrease of %22.9.
In terms of trading partners, China ranked first among the Kingdom's trading partners in merchandise trade, accounting for %14.1 of total exports during October 2025, followed by the United Arab Emirates at %10.9, and India at %9.9. China also topped the Kingdom's imports at %24.8, followed by the United States of America at %8.7, and the UAE at %6.4.
The data indicated that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam accounted for %25.7 of total merchandise imports, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at %19.8, then King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at %15.0, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at %13.0, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam at %5.8, with these five outlets collectively forming %79.2 of total imports.
The General Authority for Statistics confirmed that the data for 2025 is preliminary and has been prepared according to approved statistical methodologies based on administrative records, in line with the Harmonized System for Commodity Classification (HS), to ensure the accuracy, quality, and international comparability of the data.