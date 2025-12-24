أبدى حاكم مصرف لبنان المركزي كريم سعيد تحفظات على مشروع قانون سداد الودائع، الذي يهدف إلى تمكين المودعين من الاسترداد التدريجي لأموالهم المجمّدة في النظام المصرفي منذ الانهيار المالي عام 2019.


وقال سعيد:«إن الجدول الزمني المقترح لسداد الجزء النقدي من الودائع يُعد طموحاً إلى حدّ ما».


وأشار إلى أن مشروع قانون الاستقرار المالي وسداد الودائع قابل للتعديل عند الاقتضاء، من دون المساس بحقوق المودعين، وبما يضمن انتظام المدفوعات واستمراريتها على المدى الطويل.


مراجعة دقيقة


ودعا حاكم مصرف لبنان مجلس الوزراء إلى إخضاع مشروع القانون لمراجعة دقيقة وشاملة وبنّاءة، بما يعزز العدالة والمصداقية وقابلية التطبيق العملي، وذلك قبل إحالته إلى مجلس النواب.


وشدد سعيد على أن المشروع يحتاج إلى مزيد من التوضيح والتعزيز، لا سيما في ما يتعلق بالتزامات الدولة تجاه خطة سداد الودائع.


وناقش مجلس الوزراء القانون يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء ومن المقرر أن يستكمل مناقشاته يوم الجمعة.