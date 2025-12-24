The Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, expressed reservations about the draft law for the repayment of deposits, which aims to enable depositors to gradually recover their funds that have been frozen in the banking system since the financial collapse in 2019.



Salameh said: "The proposed timeline for the cash repayment of deposits is somewhat ambitious."



He indicated that the draft law on financial stability and deposit repayment is subject to modification as necessary, without affecting the rights of depositors, and ensuring the regularity and continuity of payments in the long term.



Thorough Review



The Governor of the Central Bank called on the Cabinet to subject the draft law to a thorough, comprehensive, and constructive review, which enhances fairness, credibility, and practical applicability, before it is referred to the Parliament.



Salameh emphasized that the project needs further clarification and strengthening, particularly regarding the state's obligations towards the deposit repayment plan.



The Cabinet discussed the law on Monday and Tuesday and is scheduled to continue its discussions on Friday.