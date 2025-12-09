The Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Development Fund, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, confirmed that since its establishment, the fund has contributed to stimulating developmental financing and empowering vital sectors through 12 developmental funds and banks. He explained that the system has provided financing exceeding 52 billion riyals within one year and has contributed to adding 47 billion riyals to the non-oil GDP.



Al-Tuwaijri added in his speech during the Development Financing Conference 2025 that the system has supported more than one million beneficiaries, enabling thousands of citizens with financing opportunities and entrepreneurship, and launching quality projects that have contributed to diversifying the economy and creating sustainable job opportunities.



He mentioned that the Tourism Development Fund has supported more than 2,000 tourism projects, while the Cultural Development Fund has financed more than 1,500 cultural projects, and the Industrial Fund has financed 4,000 projects.



He indicated that at the international level, the Saudi Fund for Development has financed more than 800 projects and programs in 100 countries, with a value exceeding 21 billion dollars.



Al-Tuwaijri pointed out that the Kingdom is working on reshaping the global development financing landscape, in alignment with Vision 2030, to become a hub that brings together investors, decision-makers, and innovators to formulate a new vision for development financing.



He affirmed that the fund provides a documented platform for joint dialogue to transform ideas into strong projects and visions into tangible results, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of development financing and achieving a real impact on people's lives and economic pathways.