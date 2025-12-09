أكد نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني محمد التويجري أن الصندوق منذ تأسيسه يسهم في تحفيز التمويل التنموي وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية من خلال 12 صندوقاً وبنكاً تنموياً، موضحاً أن المنظومة قدمت تمويلات تجاوزت 52 مليار ريال خلال عام واحد، وأسهمت في إضافة 47 مليار ريال إلى الناتج المحلي غير النفطي.


وأضاف التويجري، في كلمته خلال مؤتمر التمويل التنموي 2025: إن المنظومة دعمت أكثر من مليون مستفيد، مع تمكين آلاف المواطنين والمواطنات من فرص التمويل وريادة الأعمال، وإطلاق مشاريع نوعية ساهمت في تنويع الاقتصاد وخلق فرص عمل مستدامة.


وذكر أن صندوق التنمية السياحي دعم أكثر من 2,000 مشروع سياحي، فيما قام صندوق التنمية الثقافي بتمويل ما يزيد على 1,500 مشروع ثقافي، وأسهم الصندوق الصناعي في تمويل 4,000 مشروع.


وبيّن أنه على المستوى الدولي، فقد قام الصندوق السعودي للتنمية بتمويل أكثر من 800 مشروع وبرنامج في 100 دولة بقيمة تتجاوز 21 مليار دولار.


وأشار التويجري أن المملكة تعمل على إعادة تشكيل مشهد التمويل التنموي عالمياً، متوائمة مع رؤية 2030، لتصبح مركزاً يجمع المستثمرين وصناع القرار والمبتكرين لصياغة رؤية جديدة للتمويل التنموي.


وأكد أن الصندوق يوفر منصة موثقة للحوار المشترك لتحويل الأفكار إلى مشاريع قوية، والرؤى إلى نتائج ملموسة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التمويل التنموي وتحقيق أثر حقيقي في حياة الإنسان ومسارات الاقتصاد.