The French-Saudi Business Forum in Riyadh concluded with the participation of more than 800 officials and businessmen, confirming its role in enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries and supporting the projects of Saudi Vision 2030. This year's edition followed the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the Kingdom and carried the slogan "From Expo 2030 Riyadh to the World Cup 2034."



The forum succeeded in connecting more than 100 French companies with major project opportunities in Riyadh, particularly in the sectors of infrastructure, engineering, energy, mobility, logistics, and hospitality, with a focus on investing in skill development and building a knowledge-based economy.



The event also witnessed the launch of the "France Expo" team to enhance French coordination towards Expo 2030, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the French Investment Bank, the Saudi Electricity Company, and General Electric to support the financing of energy projects.



The fourth phase of the "Booster Grow Global" program was also launched, with the participation of 22 French startups that held over 300 meetings and executed more than 10 memorandums of understanding to enhance localization and industrial cooperation in Saudi Arabia.



At the conclusion of the forum, it was announced that the Kingdom was chosen to represent the cultural voice of the Arab world and the Gulf in the "Haven on the Moon" project in partnership with "NASA" and "UNESCO," which aims to place a time capsule on the moon's surface to preserve humanity's legacy for future generations.