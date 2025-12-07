اختُتم المنتدى الفرنسي-السعودي للأعمال في الرياض بمشاركة أكثر من 800 مسؤول ورجل أعمال، مؤكداً دوره في تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين ودعم مشاريع رؤية السعودية 2030، وجاءت نسخة هذا العام بعد زيارة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون للمملكة، وحملت شعار «من إكسبو 2030 الرياض إلى كأس العالم 2034».


تمكّن المنتدى من ربط أكثر من 100 شركة فرنسية بفرص المشاريع الكبرى في الرياض، خصوصا في قطاعات البنية التحتية، والهندسة، والطاقة، والتنقل، واللوجستيات، والضيافة، مع التركيز على الاستثمار في تنمية المهارات وبناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة.


وشهد الحدث إطلاق فريق «فرنسا إكسبو» لتعزيز التنسيق الفرنسي نحو إكسبو 2030، وتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين بنك الاستثمارات الفرنسي، والشركة السعودية للكهرباء، وجنرال إلكتريك لدعم تمويل مشاريع الطاقة.


كما تم تدشين المرحلة الرابعة من برنامج «بوستر غرو غلوبال» بمشاركة 22 شركة فرنسية ناشئة، عقدت أكثر من 300 اجتماع ونفذت أكثر من 10 مذكرات تفاهم لتعزيز التوطين والتعاون الصناعي في السعودية.


وفي ختام المنتدى، أُعلن عن اختيار المملكة لتمثيل الصوت الثقافي للعالم العربي والخليج في مشروع «ملاذ على القمر» بالشراكة مع «ناسا» و«اليونسكو»، الذي يهدف لوضع كبسولة زمنية على سطح القمر تحفظ إرث الإنسانية للأجيال القادمة.