قالت منصة الأصول الرقمية التركية (باريبو)، اليوم (الجمعة)، إنها استحوذت على حصة أغلبية في منصة العملات الرقمية (كوين مينا) التي تتخذ من البحرين ودبي مقراً لها، في صفقة تصل قيمتها إلى 240 مليون دولار.


وتمثل هذه الصفقة أكبر صفقة في مجال التكنولوجيا المالية في تركيا حتى الآن، فضلاً عن كونها أول عملية استحواذ عبر الحدود لمنصة أصول رقمية.


وقال المؤسس الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«باريبو» ياسين أورال، في بيان، إن الصفقة بمثابة «نقطة تحول» للمنصة وسط توسعها في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.