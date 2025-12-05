The Turkish digital assets platform (Paribu) announced today (Friday) that it has acquired a majority stake in the cryptocurrency platform (Coin Mena), which is based in Bahrain and Dubai, in a deal valued at up to $240 million.



This deal represents the largest transaction in the fintech sector in Turkey to date, as well as being the first cross-border acquisition of a digital assets platform.



The CEO and founder of "Paribu," Yasin Oral, stated in a press release that the deal is a "turning point" for the platform as it expands into the Middle East and North Africa, according to Western media outlets.