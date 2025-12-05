خفض البنك المركزي الهندي، اليوم (الجمعة)، سعر الفائدة القياسي للمرة الأولى خلال 6 أشهر، بعد تراجع معدل التضخم في البلاد إلى أدنى معدلاته على الإطلاق، مما يعطي الاقتصاد الهندي دفعة إضافية في ظل ارتفاع الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية.


وأفادت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» للأنباء بأن لجنة السياسات النقدية المؤلفة من ستة أعضاء في البنك برئاسة محافظ البنك سانجاي مالهوترا صوتت اليوم (الجمعة)، بالإجماع لصالح خفض سعر إعادة الشراء بواقع 25 نقطة أساس إلى 5.25%.


في حين أن غالبية خبراء الاقتصاد الذين استطلعت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» آراءهم كانوا يتوقعون هذا القرار، فإن العديد منهم توقعوا أن يثبت البنك أسعار الفائدة بعد الانخفاض غير المسبوق للروبية الهندية هذا الأسبوع بواقع 90 روبية للدولار الواحد، لتسجل أسوأ أداء لعملة محلية في قارة آسيا، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية (د.ب.أ).


وسجلت الروبية ارتفاعاً بعد إعلان البنك المركزي الهندي، إذ زادت قيمتها بنسبة 0.2% إلى 89.7750 روبية للدولار، كما ارتفعت السندات السيادية الهندية لأجل 10 سنوات مع تراجع العائد بواقع 6 نقاط أساس إلى 6.46%.


كما أعلن بنك الاحتياط الهندي طرق سندات جديدة للشراء.