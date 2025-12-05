The Indian central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate today (Friday) for the first time in six months, after the inflation rate in the country dropped to its lowest level ever, giving the Indian economy an additional boost amid rising U.S. tariffs.



Bloomberg News reported that the six-member monetary policy committee of the bank, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, voted unanimously today (Friday) to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%.



While the majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected this decision, many anticipated that the bank would keep interest rates unchanged after the unprecedented decline of the Indian rupee this week, which fell to 90 rupees per dollar, marking the worst performance of a local currency in Asia, according to the German news agency (dpa).



The rupee strengthened after the announcement by the Indian central bank, rising by 0.2% to 89.7750 rupees per dollar, while Indian 10-year sovereign bonds also rose, with yields falling by 6 basis points to 6.46%.



The Reserve Bank of India also announced new bond purchase methods.