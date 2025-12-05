عمّقت البيتكوين خسائرها خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الجمعة)، وسط تخارج الرساميل من الصناديق الأمريكية المتداولة للعملة المشفرة الأكبر من حيث القيمة السوقية.


وهبط سعر البيتكوين بنسبة 3.28% إلى 89260.49 دولار، بعد انخفاضه 0.25% في وقت سابق من التعاملات.


جاء ذلك بعد أن كشفت بيانات جمعتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن المستثمرين سحبوا أكثر من 2.7 مليار دولار من صندوق البيتكوين المتداول في أمريكا التابع لشركة «بلاك روك» على مدار الأسابيع الخمسة المنتهية في 28 نوفمبر.


كما أظهرت البيانات أن الصندوق الذي يحمل اسم «آي شيرز بيتكوين تراست - iShares Bitcoin Trust» شهد تخارج 113 مليون دولار إضافية يوم أمس، متجهاً لتسجيل صافي تخارج للأسبوع السادس على التوالي.


وبحسب بيانات «كوين ماركت كاب»، سحب المستثمرون 194.6 مليون دولار من مجمل صناديق البيتكوين المتداولة في الولايات المتحدة أمس (الخميس).


وفيما يتعلق بأداء أبرز العملات الأخرى، تراجع سعر الإيثريوم بنسبة 1.98% إلى 3075.95 دولار، وانخفضت الريبل 1.90% إلى 2.06 دولار، وهبطت دوج كوين بنسبة 4.60% إلى 14.13 سنت.