Bitcoin deepened its losses during trading today (Friday), amid capital outflows from U.S. exchange-traded funds of the largest cryptocurrency by market value.



The price of Bitcoin fell by 3.28% to $89,260.49, after a previous decline of 0.25% earlier in the trading session.



This came after data collected by Bloomberg revealed that investors withdrew more than $2.7 billion from the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. managed by BlackRock over the five weeks ending on November 28.



The data also showed that the fund named "iShares Bitcoin Trust" experienced an additional outflow of $113 million yesterday, heading towards a net outflow for the sixth consecutive week.



According to CoinMarketCap data, investors withdrew $194.6 million from the total Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States yesterday (Thursday).



Regarding the performance of other major cryptocurrencies, the price of Ethereum fell by 1.98% to $3,075.95, Ripple decreased by 1.90% to $2.06, and Dogecoin dropped by 4.60% to 14.13 cents.