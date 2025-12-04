سجل القطاع الخاص في الولايات المتحدة أكبر انخفاض في الوظائف في أكثر من عامين ونصف العام خلال شهر نوفمبر الماضي، مع تقليص الشركات الصغيرة لعدد الموظفين.


لكن من المرجح أن هذا الضعف لا يعكس الصورة الحقيقية لمتانة سوق العمل، إذ تظهر البيانات الحكومية الأخيرة استمرار انخفاض معدلات تسريح العمال.


وحذر خبراء اقتصاد أيضا من المبالغة في تفسير الانخفاض غير المتوقع الذي أظهره تقرير التوظيف الصادر عن مؤسسة إيه.دي.بي اليوم، مشيرين إلى أن التقدير الشهري يختلف عن إحصاء الحكومة لوظائف القطاع الخاص، الذي أصدره مكتب إحصاءات العمل التابع لوزارة العمل.


مؤشرات التوظيف


وقال عدد من خبراء الاقتصاد: «إن الجمع بين مؤشرات التوظيف الصادرة عن الاتحاد الوطني للأعمال المستقلة ومجلس المؤتمرات واستطلاعات الاحتياطي الاتحادي الإقليمية أظهر تراجعا في سوق العمل، لكنه لم يظهر التدهور الذي تشير إليه بيانات إيه.دي.بي».


وأظهر تقرير إيه.دي.بي انخفاض التوظيف في القطاع الخاص بمقدار 32 ألف وظيفة الشهر الماضي، وهو أكبر انخفاض منذ مارس 2023، بعد زيادة معدلة بالزيادة بلغت 47 ألف وظيفة لأكتوبر الماضي.


رسوم وتكاليف


وفقدت المؤسسات الصغيرة 120 ألف وظيفة الشهر الماضي، وهو ما يقول خبراء الاقتصاد إنه ناجم عن الرسوم الجمركية المفروضة على الواردات التي رفعت بدورها التكاليف على الشركات. وزادت معدلات التوظيف في الشركات المتوسطة بمقدار 51 ألف وظيفة، أما بالنسبة للشركات الكبيرة فقد زادت بمقدار 39 ألف وظيفة.


ومن المقرر أن يصدر مكتب إحصاءات العمل تقريره المرتقب بشأن التوظيف لشهر نوفمبر الماضي في 16 ديسمبر الجاري.