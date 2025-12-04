The private sector in the United States recorded the largest job decline in more than two and a half years during last November, as small businesses reduced their number of employees.



However, this weakness is likely not reflective of the true strength of the labor market, as recent government data shows a continued decline in layoff rates.



Economists have also warned against overinterpreting the unexpected decline shown in the employment report released by ADP today, noting that the monthly estimate differs from the government’s count of private sector jobs, which is issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the Department of Labor.



Employment Indicators



A number of economists stated: “The combination of employment indicators released by the National Federation of Independent Business, the Conference Board, and regional Federal Reserve surveys showed a decline in the labor market, but it did not reflect the deterioration indicated by ADP data.”



The ADP report showed a decrease in private sector employment by 32,000 jobs last month, the largest drop since March 2023, following a revised increase of 47,000 jobs for October.



Fees and Costs



Small businesses lost 120,000 jobs last month, which economists say is due to the tariffs imposed on imports that, in turn, raised costs for companies. Employment rates in medium-sized businesses increased by 51,000 jobs, while large companies saw an increase of 39,000 jobs.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its anticipated employment report for November on December 16.