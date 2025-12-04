ارتفعت الأسهم الأوروبية اليوم، بعد جلستين شهدتا تداولات ضعيفة، مدعومة بأسهم قطاعي الصناعات والبنوك، في حين تباين أداء أسهم شركات تعدين النحاس بعد صدور نتائج عدد من الشركات.


وزاد مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي 0.2% إلى 577.59 نقطة، متجهاً صوب المكاسب للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي.


وصعدت المؤشرات الإقليمية الرئيسية مثل داكس الألماني وكاك 40 الفرنسي بنسبتي 0.7% و0.3% على الترتيب.


وقدمت أسهم الصناعات أكبر دعم للمؤشر بصعودها 0.4%، وزاد سهما «شنايدر إلكتريك» و«سيمنس للطاقة» 3.5% و2.8% على الترتيب بعد أن رفع «جيه بي مورغان» تصنيف الشركتين.


تحسن معنويات المستثمرين


وارتفع قطاع البنوك 0.4% بقيادة سهم «سوسيتيه جنرال» الذي تقدم 2.4% بعد أن رفع «غولدمان ساكس» تصنيف السهم إلى «شراء» من «محايد».


وتلقت الأسواق الدعم أيضاً من تحسن معنويات المستثمرين عالمياً بفضل المكاسب التي حققتها «وول ستريت» خلال الليل، بعد أن عززت بيانات اقتصادية ضعيفة الرهانات على خفض سعر الفائدة الأمريكية الأسبوع القادم.