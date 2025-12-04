ارتفعت الأسهم الأوروبية اليوم، بعد جلستين شهدتا تداولات ضعيفة، مدعومة بأسهم قطاعي الصناعات والبنوك، في حين تباين أداء أسهم شركات تعدين النحاس بعد صدور نتائج عدد من الشركات.
وزاد مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي 0.2% إلى 577.59 نقطة، متجهاً صوب المكاسب للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي.
وصعدت المؤشرات الإقليمية الرئيسية مثل داكس الألماني وكاك 40 الفرنسي بنسبتي 0.7% و0.3% على الترتيب.
وقدمت أسهم الصناعات أكبر دعم للمؤشر بصعودها 0.4%، وزاد سهما «شنايدر إلكتريك» و«سيمنس للطاقة» 3.5% و2.8% على الترتيب بعد أن رفع «جيه بي مورغان» تصنيف الشركتين.
تحسن معنويات المستثمرين
وارتفع قطاع البنوك 0.4% بقيادة سهم «سوسيتيه جنرال» الذي تقدم 2.4% بعد أن رفع «غولدمان ساكس» تصنيف السهم إلى «شراء» من «محايد».
وتلقت الأسواق الدعم أيضاً من تحسن معنويات المستثمرين عالمياً بفضل المكاسب التي حققتها «وول ستريت» خلال الليل، بعد أن عززت بيانات اقتصادية ضعيفة الرهانات على خفض سعر الفائدة الأمريكية الأسبوع القادم.
European stocks rose today, after two sessions of weak trading, supported by the industrial and banking sectors, while the performance of copper mining companies varied following the release of results from several companies.
The Stoxx 600 index increased by 0.2% to 577.59 points, heading for gains for the third consecutive session.
Main regional indices such as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose by 0.7% and 0.3% respectively.
Industrial stocks provided the largest support to the index, rising by 0.4%, with shares of "Schneider Electric" and "Siemens Energy" increasing by 3.5% and 2.8% respectively after JP Morgan upgraded the ratings of both companies.
Improvement in Investor Sentiment
The banking sector rose by 0.4%, led by "Société Générale" which advanced by 2.4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock rating to "Buy" from "Neutral."
The markets also received support from improved global investor sentiment thanks to the gains made by Wall Street overnight, after weak economic data bolstered bets on a U.S. interest rate cut next week.