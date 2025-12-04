European stocks rose today, after two sessions of weak trading, supported by the industrial and banking sectors, while the performance of copper mining companies varied following the release of results from several companies.



The Stoxx 600 index increased by 0.2% to 577.59 points, heading for gains for the third consecutive session.



Main regional indices such as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose by 0.7% and 0.3% respectively.



Industrial stocks provided the largest support to the index, rising by 0.4%, with shares of "Schneider Electric" and "Siemens Energy" increasing by 3.5% and 2.8% respectively after JP Morgan upgraded the ratings of both companies.



Improvement in Investor Sentiment



The banking sector rose by 0.4%, led by "Société Générale" which advanced by 2.4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock rating to "Buy" from "Neutral."



The markets also received support from improved global investor sentiment thanks to the gains made by Wall Street overnight, after weak economic data bolstered bets on a U.S. interest rate cut next week.