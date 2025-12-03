The Deputy Minister of Sports, Badr Al-Qadi, confirmed that major sporting events and modern facilities have contributed to enhancing the role of the sports sector within the national economy, and sports have today become a comprehensive developmental sector whose impact extends to individuals, society, and the economy.



Al-Qadi explained that sporting events are not an end in themselves, but rather a strategic tool to increase physical activity rates, empower talents, and improve the quality of the sports performance system. The percentage of people practicing sports has risen from 13% in 2015 to 59% last year, a leap that reflects the extent of development witnessed in the sector.



He pointed out that hosting the WTA Finals tennis tournament had a significant impact on promoting the sport, as the number of tennis clubs increased from 72 in 2019 to nearly 180 currently, representing a growth rate of 140%. Additionally, more than 50,000 male and female students practiced tennis by the year 2025, and the "Boxing Hour" event contributed to increasing interest in boxing and the rise in the number of specialized clubs and centers.



Al-Qadi affirmed that hosting major events also reflects positively on the performance of Saudi athletes by enhancing motivation and developing levels, citing the improvement in results in the Islamic Solidarity Games compared to the fifteenth place in the 2021 edition.



He emphasized the Kingdom's continued commitment to hosting global events to enhance the sports economy, increase participation rates, empower talents, and achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 in building a sustainable and globally influential sports sector.