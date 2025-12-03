أكد نائب وزير الرياضة بدر القاضي أن الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى والمنشآت الحديثة أسهمت في تعزيز دور القطاع الرياضي داخل الاقتصاد الوطني، والرياضة أصبحت اليوم قطاعًا تنمويًا متكاملًا يمتد أثره على الفرد والمجتمع والاقتصاد.


وأوضح القاضي أن الفعاليات الرياضية ليست غاية بحد ذاتها، بل أداة إستراتيجية لرفع معدلات ممارسة النشاط البدني، وتمكين المواهب، وتحسين جودة منظومة الأداء الرياضي، حيث ارتفعت نسبة ممارسة الرياضة من 13% في 2015 إلى 59% في العام الماضي، وهي قفزة تعكس حجم التطور الذي شهده القطاع.


وأشار إلى أن استضافة بطولة التنس WTA Finals كان لها أثر كبير في نشر اللعبة، إذ ارتفع عدد أندية التنس من 72 ناديًا في 2019 إلى نحو 180 ناديًا حاليًا بنسبة نمو 140%، فيما مارس أكثر من 50 ألف طالب وطالبة رياضة التنس حتى عام 2025، كما أسهمت فعالية «ساعة الملاكمة» في زيادة الإقبال على الملاكمة وارتفاع عدد الأندية والمراكز المتخصصة.


وأكد القاضي أن استضافة الفعاليات الكبرى تنعكس أيضًا على أداء الرياضيين السعوديين عبر تعزيز الحافز وتطوير المستويات، مستشهدًا بتحسن النتائج في ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي مقارنة بالترتيب الخامس عشر في نسخة 2021.


وشدد على استمرار المملكة في استضافة الفعاليات العالمية لتعزيز اقتصاد الرياضة، ورفع معدلات الممارسة، وتمكين المواهب، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في بناء قطاع رياضي مستدام ومؤثر عالميًا.