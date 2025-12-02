The Saudi government continues in the fiscal year 2026 and in the medium term to work on enhancing the efficiency of public finances, within a framework aimed at addressing economic changes and potential challenges through more disciplined and effective financial policies.

The budget focuses on achieving sectoral surpluses that enable the implementation of projects and programs with economic returns and sustainability, thereby enhancing the national economy's ability to maintain a stable growth trajectory and expand the base of productive activities.

The commitment to the goals of the developmental and social spending ceiling comes as one of the main pillars of this phase, as the budget emphasizes the role of financial discipline in protecting resources, establishing sustainability, and directing spending towards the sectors that have the most impact on the gross domestic product. The government is working to combine improving efficiency and reducing waste on one hand, and enhancing investment in projects with long-term economic impact on the other, ensuring continuity and productivity at the national level.

Economic expert Ahmed Al-Shahri, who specializes in economic policies, believes that this approach reflects a more mature financial strategy, explaining that Saudi Arabia "continues its strategic expansionary spending policy as a counter-cyclical financial policy to resist global slowdown and stimulate non-oil growth." Al-Shahri confirms that the combination of sectoral surpluses and financial discipline "provides a flexible environment capable of absorbing shocks and enhances the economy's ability to generate added value and sustain growth."