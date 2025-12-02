تواصل الحكومة السعودية في العام المالي 2026 وعلى المدى المتوسط العمل على رفع كفاءة المالية العامة، في إطار توجه يستهدف مواجهة المتغيرات الاقتصادية والتحديات المحتملة عبر سياسات مالية أكثر انضباطاً وفاعلية.

وتركّز الميزانية على تحقيق فوائض قطاعية تُمكّن من تنفيذ المشاريع والبرامج ذات العائد الاقتصادي والاستدامة، بما يعزز قدرة الاقتصاد الوطني على الحفاظ على مسار نمو مستقر، وتوسيع قاعدة الأنشطة المنتجة.

ويأتي الالتزام بأهداف سقف الإنفاق التنموي والاجتماعي كإحدى الركائز الرئيسية لهذه المرحلة، إذ تؤكد الميزانية دور الانضباط المالي في حماية الموارد، وترسيخ الاستدامة، وتوجيه الإنفاق نحو القطاعات الأكثر تأثيراً في الناتج المحلي. وتعمل الحكومة على الجمع بين رفع الكفاءة وترشيد الهدر من جهة، وتعزيز الاستثمار في المشاريع ذات الأثر الاقتصادي الطويل من جهة أخرى، بما يضمن الاستمرارية والإنتاجية على المستوى الوطني.

ويرى الخبير الاقتصادي أحمد الشهري، المتخصص في السياسات الاقتصادية، أن هذا التوجه يعكس إستراتيجية مالية أكثر نضجاً، موضحاً أن السعودية «تواصل سياسة الإنفاق التوسعي الإستراتيجي كسياسة مالية معاكسة لمقاومة التباطؤ العالمي وتحفيز النمو غير النفطي». ويؤكد الشهري أن الجمع بين الفوائض القطاعية والانضباط المالي «يوفر بيئة مرنة وقادرة على امتصاص الصدمات، ويعزز قدرة الاقتصاد على توليد القيمة المضافة واستدامة النمو».