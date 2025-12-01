The Governor of the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, stated yesterday (Monday) that the Public Investment Fund aims to increase its investments in Japan to reach $27 billion by 2030; as part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to deepen its relationships with the Asian continent and expand into areas including financial markets and rare minerals.

Al-Rumayyan explained at the "Financing Priority" summit held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund aims to deploy more capital after investing $11.5 billion from 2019 to 2024. He pointed out Saudi Arabia's spending in public and private markets. He mentioned that he expects expansion in the funds recently launched between the Kingdom and Japan.