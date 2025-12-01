قال محافظ صندوق الثروة السيادية السعودية ياسر الرميان أمس (الإنثين)، إن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يسعى الى زيادة استثماراته في اليابان لتصل إلى 27 مليار دولار بحلول العام 2030؛ في سياق مساعي المملكة العربية السعودية الرامية إلى تعميق علاقاتها مع القارة الآسيوية، والتوسع في مجالات تشمل الأسواق المالية، والمعادن النادرة.

وأوضح الرميان، في قمة «أولوية التمويل» المنعقدة في العاصمة اليابانية طوكيو، أن صندوق الثروة السيادية السعودية يستهدف نشر مزيد من رأس المال، بعدما استثمر 11.5 مليار دولار خلال الفترة من 2019 إلى 2024. وأشار إلى إنفاق السعودية في الأسواق العامة والخاصة. وقال إنه يتوقع أن يتم التوسع في الصناديق التي أطلقت أخيراً بين المملكة واليابان.