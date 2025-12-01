أكد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبد العزيز بن سلمان أن اتفاق أوبك سيكافئ من يستثمر ومن يؤمن بوجود نمو في الطلب، ويضعنا في موقع متقدم بين المنتجين.


وأضاف إن ما تحقق أمس في اجتماعات «أوبك بلس» يمثل نقطة تحول، ويعد واحداً من أنجح أيام مسيرته، بعد إقرار آلية شفافة لتحديد مستويات الإنتاج.


وذكر أن من يطالب بالاستغناء عن الهيدروكربون يستهلك الآن كل جزء منه ويتطلع للمزيد.


وقال: «سنكون موجودين عندما يعترف العالم بأن خطاباته السابقة حول الطاقة ستتراجع أمام واقع الاستهلاك».


وجددت دول أوبك أمس (الأحد) التأكيد على قرارها في 2 نوفمبر 2025، بتعليق الزيادات في الإنتاج خلال أشهر يناير وفبراير ومارس من عام 2026، نظراً للعوامل الموسمية.


وأكدت الدول التزامها بإعلان التعاون، بما في ذلك التعديلات التطوعية الإضافية التي سيتم مراقبة الالتزام بها من قبل لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة، كما أكّدت الدول عزمها على تعويض كامل كميات الإنتاج الزائدة منذ يناير 2024.