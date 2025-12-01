Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed that the OPEC agreement will reward those who invest and believe in the growth of demand, placing us in a leading position among producers.



He added that what was achieved yesterday in the "OPEC Plus" meetings represents a turning point and is considered one of the most successful days of his career, following the approval of a transparent mechanism for determining production levels.



He mentioned that those who call for the abandonment of hydrocarbons are currently consuming every part of it and looking for more.



He said: "We will be present when the world acknowledges that its previous rhetoric about energy will yield to the reality of consumption."



OPEC countries reaffirmed yesterday (Sunday) their decision on November 2, 2025, to suspend production increases during the months of January, February, and March of 2026, due to seasonal factors.



The countries confirmed their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, and the countries also affirmed their intention to fully compensate for the excess production quantities since January 2024.