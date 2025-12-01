تسعى تايوان إلى خفض التعريفات الجمركية على صادراتها إلى الولايات المتحدة إلى 15% بدلًا من 20% حاليًا، وفقًا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وأوضح المسؤولون أن المساعدة في تدريب العمال الأمريكيين ليست من ضمن الشروط المدرجة في محادثات التجارة بين الجانبين.


وأكدت تايوان التي تعد منتجًا رئيسيًا لأشباه الموصلات أن عرضها للولايات المتحدة في المحادثات كان نموذجًا تايوانيًا للمساعدة في تكرار نجاح الجزيرة في بناء مجتمعات تقنية حول المتنزهات العلمية المخصصة.


وذكرت مصادر من إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب الأسبوع الماضي، أنه يتم التفاوض على صفقة قد تلزم تايوان باستثمارات جديدة وتدريب عمال أمريكيين في صناعة الرقائق وغيرها من الصناعات المتقدمة.


وتستثمر «تي إس إم سي» أكبر مقاول لصناعة الرقائق في العالم نحو 165 مليار دولار في الولايات المتحدة لإنشاء مصانع في أريزونا.