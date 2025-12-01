Taiwan is seeking to reduce its tariffs on exports to the United States from the current 20% to 15%, according to Western media outlets.



Officials clarified that assistance in training American workers is not among the conditions included in the trade talks between the two sides.



Taiwan, a major producer of semiconductors, confirmed that its offer to the United States in the talks was a Taiwanese model to help replicate the island's success in building tech communities around dedicated science parks.



Sources from President Trump's administration mentioned last week that a deal is being negotiated that may require Taiwan to make new investments and train American workers in the chip industry and other advanced industries.



TSMC, the world's largest chip manufacturer, is investing about $165 billion in the United States to establish factories in Arizona.