بدأ عدد من المصانع أخيراً في تشغيل الجيل الثالث من الروبوتات البشرية، إذ يعتمد الجيل الجديد من المنتج على دوران أعلى، وخوارزميات محسنة بشكل ملحوظ، مع تحسن أثناء المشي. وتظهر الصورة أحد روبوتات الجيل الثالث خلال مراحل التجربة النهائية. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية)
A number of factories have recently begun operating the third generation of humanoid robots, as the new generation of the product relies on higher rotation and significantly improved algorithms, along with better walking performance. The image shows one of the third generation robots during the final testing stages. (Chinese Economy Daily)