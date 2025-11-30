سجلت 22 شركة مدرجة خلال تداولاتها، اليوم (الأحد)، أدنى سعر تاريخي لها منذ إدراجها أو انتقالها إلى مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي»، ممثلة في شركات «تكوين، كيمانول، الفخارية، أسمنت نجران، أسمنت الشمالية، تالكو، سماسكو، لومي، طيران ناس، هرفي، الآمار، برغرايزر، جاهز، الدواء، إنتاج، دار المعدات، فقيه، المركز الكندي، أمانة للتأمين، عناية، جدوى ريت الحرمين، وإعمار».


وبنهاية التداولات، اليوم (الأحد)، ارتفعت أسهم 38 شركة، فيما تراجعت أسهم 220 شركة، وحافظت 4 شركات على مستوياتها السابقة دون تغيير، وأغلق المؤشر عند مستوى 10.591 نقطة، متراجعا 50 نقطة بنسبة انخفاض 0.47%، ليسجل المؤشر أدنى مستوى له في شهرين ونصف، بتداولات بلغت قيمتها 2.1 مليار ريال.