22 listed companies recorded their lowest historical price during today's trading (Sunday), since their listing or transition to the main stock market index "TASI", represented by the companies "Taqween, Kimanol, Al-Fakharah, Najran Cement, Northern Cement, Talco, Samasco, Lumi, Flynas, Herfy, Alamar, Burgerizer, Jahez, Al-Dawaa, Intaj, Dar Al-Mu'it, Faqih, Canadian Center, Amanah Insurance, Enaya, Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain, and Emaar".



At the end of today's trading (Sunday), shares of 38 companies rose, while shares of 220 companies declined, and 4 companies maintained their previous levels without change. The index closed at 10,591 points, down 50 points, a decrease of 0.47%, marking the index's lowest level in two and a half months, with trading valued at 2.1 billion riyals.