سجلت 22 شركة مدرجة خلال تداولاتها، اليوم (الأحد)، أدنى سعر تاريخي لها منذ إدراجها أو انتقالها إلى مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي»، ممثلة في شركات «تكوين، كيمانول، الفخارية، أسمنت نجران، أسمنت الشمالية، تالكو، سماسكو، لومي، طيران ناس، هرفي، الآمار، برغرايزر، جاهز، الدواء، إنتاج، دار المعدات، فقيه، المركز الكندي، أمانة للتأمين، عناية، جدوى ريت الحرمين، وإعمار».
وبنهاية التداولات، اليوم (الأحد)، ارتفعت أسهم 38 شركة، فيما تراجعت أسهم 220 شركة، وحافظت 4 شركات على مستوياتها السابقة دون تغيير، وأغلق المؤشر عند مستوى 10.591 نقطة، متراجعا 50 نقطة بنسبة انخفاض 0.47%، ليسجل المؤشر أدنى مستوى له في شهرين ونصف، بتداولات بلغت قيمتها 2.1 مليار ريال.
22 listed companies recorded their lowest historical price during today's trading (Sunday), since their listing or transition to the main stock market index "TASI", represented by the companies "Taqween, Kimanol, Al-Fakharah, Najran Cement, Northern Cement, Talco, Samasco, Lumi, Flynas, Herfy, Alamar, Burgerizer, Jahez, Al-Dawaa, Intaj, Dar Al-Mu'it, Faqih, Canadian Center, Amanah Insurance, Enaya, Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain, and Emaar".
At the end of today's trading (Sunday), shares of 38 companies rose, while shares of 220 companies declined, and 4 companies maintained their previous levels without change. The index closed at 10,591 points, down 50 points, a decrease of 0.47%, marking the index's lowest level in two and a half months, with trading valued at 2.1 billion riyals.