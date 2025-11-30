يشهد القطاع غير الربحي مرحلة غير مسبوقة من التحول النوعي في المملكة، مدفوعاً برؤية ترتكز على بناء منظومة تنموية أكثر كفاءة وابتكاراً، وتعظيم أثر العمل الاجتماعي عبر نماذج جديدة للحوكمة والتمويل والاستدامة. وفي سياق هذا التحول المتسارع، تستعد الرياض لإطلاق النسخة الأولى من منتدى القطاع غير الربحي الدولي؛ منصة عالمية تهدف إلى نقل القطاع من دائرة النقاشات التقليدية إلى فضاء أكثر نضجاً يعتمد على المعرفة، وقياس الأثر، وتبادل التجارب الرائدة بين المملكة والعالم.

ويمثل المنتدى امتداداً لجهود وطنية ضخمة أسهمت في إعادة تشكيل البنية العميقة للقطاع غير الربحي، حيث تسعى المملكة إلى ترسيخ موقعها كقوة مؤثرة في الاقتصاد الاجتماعي العالمي، عبر تعزيز الشراكات متعددة القطاعات، وتبني أدوات رقمية لقياس الأثر، وتطوير نماذج تمويل مستدامة تمزج بين القطاعين العام والخاص.

ويتماشى المنتدى مع هذا المسار الوطني عبر طرح حوارات معمّقة حول الحوكمة، وتمكين المنظمات، وتوسيع نطاق التأثير المجتمعي، واستكشاف أدوات تقييم حديثة، تُسهم في رفع كفاءة القطاع وإتاحة مساحة أكبر للمنظمات لممارسة دورها باستقلالية أعلى ضمن إطار محكم من الرقابة الأخلاقية. كما يسلط المنتدى الضوء على تطور البيئة التنظيمية في المملكة من خلال مشاريع نوعية، مثل آليات التقييم الذاتي الإلكتروني، والتصنيف الحجمي للمنظمات، وتطوير اللوائح التنفيذية التي منحت الجمعيات مساحة أوسع لاتخاذ القرار وابتكار الحلول.

ويتجاوز هذا التحوّل حدود الداخل ليصل إلى الساحة الدولية، حيث أصبحت المملكة اليوم طرفاً أساسياً في الحوار العالمي حول مستقبل القطاع غير الربحي. فقد شارك المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في مؤتمرات ولجان دولية متخصصة، وإطلاق مبادرات مشتركة مع شركاء عالميين في قياس الأثر، وتطوير السياسات، وبناء القدرات. ويبرز هذا الحضور أيضاً عبر مشاركة المملكة في عدد من المؤتمرات الدولية الخاصة بالقطاع، لتسليط الضوء على التجربة السعودية في الريادة الاجتماعية وتنظيم العمل الخيري.

ويمثل المنتدى منصة لعرض ما يمكن للمملكة أن تقدمه للعالم وما يمكنها أن تتعلمه في المقابل. فمن جهة، تقدم المملكة نموذجاً متقدماً لحوكمة التبرعات، وتنظيم التطوع، وبناء القدرات المؤسسية، وتطوير بيئة تمويل مستدامة، ومن جهة أخرى يستعرض المنتدى تجارب دولية ملهمة في الابتكار الاجتماعي، وإدارة المخاطر، والتخطيط الإستراتيجي، والشراكات متعددة القطاعات لدعم مسار السعودية نحو قطاع أكثر مرونة واستدامة وتأثيراً.

ويأتي المنتدى كخطوة تعزز طموح المملكة لتكون مركزاً عالمياً لتبادل المعرفة في القطاع غير الربحي، وجعل الرياض ملتقى لروّاد التأثير من مختلف دول العالم، ضمن رؤية تنظر إلى هذا القطاع بوصفه رافداً اقتصادياً واجتماعياً أساسياً، وقادراً على خلق قيمة مضافة ومبادرات مستدامة تشكل مستقبل التنمية.

يُذكر أن العاصمة الرياض ستستضيف النسخة الأولى من منتدى القطاع غير الربحي الدولي خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 5 ديسمبر 2025، بمشاركة أكثر من 80 متحدثاً دولياً، و1,500 مشارك من جهات دولية وحكومية وتنموية، وذلك لتعزيز تبادل المعرفة وبناء شراكات رائدة تسهم في تطور القطاع غير الربحي عالمياً.