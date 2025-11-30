يشهد القطاع غير الربحي مرحلة غير مسبوقة من التحول النوعي في المملكة، مدفوعاً برؤية ترتكز على بناء منظومة تنموية أكثر كفاءة وابتكاراً، وتعظيم أثر العمل الاجتماعي عبر نماذج جديدة للحوكمة والتمويل والاستدامة. وفي سياق هذا التحول المتسارع، تستعد الرياض لإطلاق النسخة الأولى من منتدى القطاع غير الربحي الدولي؛ منصة عالمية تهدف إلى نقل القطاع من دائرة النقاشات التقليدية إلى فضاء أكثر نضجاً يعتمد على المعرفة، وقياس الأثر، وتبادل التجارب الرائدة بين المملكة والعالم.
ويمثل المنتدى امتداداً لجهود وطنية ضخمة أسهمت في إعادة تشكيل البنية العميقة للقطاع غير الربحي، حيث تسعى المملكة إلى ترسيخ موقعها كقوة مؤثرة في الاقتصاد الاجتماعي العالمي، عبر تعزيز الشراكات متعددة القطاعات، وتبني أدوات رقمية لقياس الأثر، وتطوير نماذج تمويل مستدامة تمزج بين القطاعين العام والخاص.
ويتماشى المنتدى مع هذا المسار الوطني عبر طرح حوارات معمّقة حول الحوكمة، وتمكين المنظمات، وتوسيع نطاق التأثير المجتمعي، واستكشاف أدوات تقييم حديثة، تُسهم في رفع كفاءة القطاع وإتاحة مساحة أكبر للمنظمات لممارسة دورها باستقلالية أعلى ضمن إطار محكم من الرقابة الأخلاقية. كما يسلط المنتدى الضوء على تطور البيئة التنظيمية في المملكة من خلال مشاريع نوعية، مثل آليات التقييم الذاتي الإلكتروني، والتصنيف الحجمي للمنظمات، وتطوير اللوائح التنفيذية التي منحت الجمعيات مساحة أوسع لاتخاذ القرار وابتكار الحلول.
ويتجاوز هذا التحوّل حدود الداخل ليصل إلى الساحة الدولية، حيث أصبحت المملكة اليوم طرفاً أساسياً في الحوار العالمي حول مستقبل القطاع غير الربحي. فقد شارك المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في مؤتمرات ولجان دولية متخصصة، وإطلاق مبادرات مشتركة مع شركاء عالميين في قياس الأثر، وتطوير السياسات، وبناء القدرات. ويبرز هذا الحضور أيضاً عبر مشاركة المملكة في عدد من المؤتمرات الدولية الخاصة بالقطاع، لتسليط الضوء على التجربة السعودية في الريادة الاجتماعية وتنظيم العمل الخيري.
ويمثل المنتدى منصة لعرض ما يمكن للمملكة أن تقدمه للعالم وما يمكنها أن تتعلمه في المقابل. فمن جهة، تقدم المملكة نموذجاً متقدماً لحوكمة التبرعات، وتنظيم التطوع، وبناء القدرات المؤسسية، وتطوير بيئة تمويل مستدامة، ومن جهة أخرى يستعرض المنتدى تجارب دولية ملهمة في الابتكار الاجتماعي، وإدارة المخاطر، والتخطيط الإستراتيجي، والشراكات متعددة القطاعات لدعم مسار السعودية نحو قطاع أكثر مرونة واستدامة وتأثيراً.
ويأتي المنتدى كخطوة تعزز طموح المملكة لتكون مركزاً عالمياً لتبادل المعرفة في القطاع غير الربحي، وجعل الرياض ملتقى لروّاد التأثير من مختلف دول العالم، ضمن رؤية تنظر إلى هذا القطاع بوصفه رافداً اقتصادياً واجتماعياً أساسياً، وقادراً على خلق قيمة مضافة ومبادرات مستدامة تشكل مستقبل التنمية.
يُذكر أن العاصمة الرياض ستستضيف النسخة الأولى من منتدى القطاع غير الربحي الدولي خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 5 ديسمبر 2025، بمشاركة أكثر من 80 متحدثاً دولياً، و1,500 مشارك من جهات دولية وحكومية وتنموية، وذلك لتعزيز تبادل المعرفة وبناء شراكات رائدة تسهم في تطور القطاع غير الربحي عالمياً.
The non-profit sector is witnessing an unprecedented phase of qualitative transformation in the Kingdom, driven by a vision focused on building a more efficient and innovative developmental system, and maximizing the impact of social work through new models of governance, financing, and sustainability. In the context of this accelerating transformation, Riyadh is preparing to launch the first edition of the International Non-Profit Sector Forum; a global platform aimed at moving the sector from the realm of traditional discussions to a more mature space based on knowledge, impact measurement, and the exchange of pioneering experiences between the Kingdom and the world.
The forum represents an extension of massive national efforts that have contributed to reshaping the deep structure of the non-profit sector, as the Kingdom seeks to establish its position as an influential force in the global social economy by enhancing multi-sector partnerships, adopting digital tools for impact measurement, and developing sustainable financing models that blend the public and private sectors.
The forum aligns with this national trajectory by initiating in-depth dialogues on governance, empowering organizations, expanding the scope of community impact, and exploring modern evaluation tools that contribute to increasing the efficiency of the sector and providing greater space for organizations to exercise their roles with higher independence within a well-regulated framework of ethical oversight. The forum also highlights the evolution of the regulatory environment in the Kingdom through qualitative projects, such as electronic self-assessment mechanisms, the volumetric classification of organizations, and the development of executive regulations that have granted associations a broader space for decision-making and innovative solutions.
This transformation transcends domestic boundaries to reach the international arena, where the Kingdom has become a key player in the global dialogue about the future of the non-profit sector. The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector has participated in international conferences and specialized committees, launching joint initiatives with global partners in impact measurement, policy development, and capacity building. This presence is also highlighted through the Kingdom's participation in several international conferences dedicated to the sector, to shed light on the Saudi experience in social leadership and the organization of charitable work.
The forum serves as a platform to showcase what the Kingdom can offer to the world and what it can learn in return. On one hand, the Kingdom presents an advanced model for donation governance, volunteer organization, institutional capacity building, and the development of a sustainable financing environment. On the other hand, the forum showcases inspiring international experiences in social innovation, risk management, strategic planning, and multi-sector partnerships to support Saudi Arabia's path towards a more resilient, sustainable, and impactful sector.
The forum comes as a step that enhances the Kingdom's ambition to be a global center for knowledge exchange in the non-profit sector, making Riyadh a meeting point for impact pioneers from various countries around the world, within a vision that views this sector as a fundamental economic and social tributary, capable of creating added value and sustainable initiatives that shape the future of development.
It is worth noting that the capital, Riyadh, will host the first edition of the International Non-Profit Sector Forum from December 3 to 5, 2025, with the participation of more than 80 international speakers and 1,500 participants from international, governmental, and developmental entities, to enhance knowledge exchange and build pioneering partnerships that contribute to the global development of the non-profit sector.