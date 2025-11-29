Crude oil futures fell at the end of their weekly session, as the "OPEC Plus" alliance meeting is awaited tomorrow (Sunday), in search of clues about potential changes in production.



Trading of West Texas Intermediate crude futures resumed after a trading system outage at the "CME Group."



Brent crude futures for January fell 14 cents, or 0.22%, to settle at $63.20 per barrel, while the more actively traded February contracts lost 49 cents to $62.38.



West Texas Intermediate crude fell 10 cents, or 0.17%, to $58.55 per barrel. There was no settlement for it in Thursday's session due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.



Both Brent and U.S. crude contracts ended November trading down for the fourth consecutive month, marking the longest monthly losing streak since 2023, as rising global supply impacts prices, despite both rising more than 1% during the week.



Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that U.S. oil production reached record levels in September, raising concerns that the market is heading towards a surplus.



The data indicated that U.S. crude oil production increased by 44,000 barrels per day in September to a record level of 13.84 million barrels.