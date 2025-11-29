انخفضت العقود الآجلة للنفط الخام بنهاية جلستها الأسبوعية، مع ترقب اجتماع تحالف «أوبك بلس» غدا (الأحد)، بحثاً عن أدلة حول تغييرات محتملة في الإنتاج.


واستؤنف تداول العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمرسكي بعد تعطل نظام التداول لدى غروب «سي إم إي».


ونزلت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت لشهر يناير 14 سنتاً بما يعادل 0.22% إلى 63.20 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية، وخسرت عقود شهر فبراير الأكثر تداولاً 49 سنتاً إلى 62.38 دولار.


وهبط خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 10 سنتات أي 0.17% إلى 58.55 دولار للبرميل. ولم تكن هناك تسوية له في جلسة الخميس بسبب عطلة عيد الشكر في أمريكا.


وأنهى عقدا خام برنت والخام الأمريكي تعاملات شهر نوفمبر منخفضين للشهر الرابع على التوالي، وهي أطول سلسلة خسائر شهرية منذ عام 2023، إذ يؤثر ارتفاع المعروض العالمي على الأسعار، على الرغم من ارتفاعهما بأكثر من 1% خلال الأسبوع.


وأظهرت بيانات إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية، ارتفاع إنتاج النفط الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية في شهر سبتمبر، مما يزيد المخاوف من أن السوق تتجه نحو تحقيق فائض.


وأشارت البيانات إلى ارتفاع إنتاج الولايات المتحدة من النفط الخام 44 ألف برميل يومياً في شهر سبتمبر إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 13.84 مليون برميل.