استقرّ مؤشر الدولار خلال تعاملاته اليوم (الجمعة)، لكنه يتجه نحو تسجيل أسوأ أداء أسبوعي له منذ 21 يوليو الماضي، وسط توقعات خفض الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة في اجتماع شهر ديسمبر.


استقر المؤشر الذي يعبر عن قيمة العملة الأمريكية مقابل ست عملات رئيسية عند 99.56 نقطة، لكنه يظل منخفضاً بنسبة 0.53% على مدار الأسبوع.


تزامن ذلك مع زيادة توقعات خفض الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة للمرة الثالثة هذا العام في اجتماع شهر ديسمبر، إذ يرى المستثمرون احتمالاً نسبته 87% لإجراء خفض قدره 25 نقطة أساس، ارتفاعاً من 83% قبل يوم.