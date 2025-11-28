The dollar index stabilized during its trading today (Friday), but it is heading towards recording its worst weekly performance since July 21, amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the December meeting.



The index, which reflects the value of the US currency against six major currencies, stood at 99.56 points, but it remains down by 0.53% for the week.



This coincided with an increase in expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut for the third time this year in the December meeting, as investors see an 87% chance of a 25 basis point cut, up from 83% the day before.