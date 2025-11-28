The number of unemployed people in Germany rose less than expected during November, but the demand for labor is still slowing down, highlighting the deceleration of recovery and the continued weak momentum in the labor market.



Data from the labor office released on Friday showed an increase in the number of unemployed by 1,000 people, reaching 2.973 million, while an increase of 5,000 was anticipated.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the largest economy in Europe remained stable at 6.3%, in line with expectations.



A survey conducted by the Ifo Institute this week revealed that German companies have become more stringent in planning their staffing, as the employment index fell to its lowest level in over 5 years.