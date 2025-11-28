ارتفع عدد العاطلين عن العمل في ألمانيا بأقل من المتوقع خلال نوفمبر، إلا أن الطلب على العمالة لا يزال يتباطأ، مما يبرز تباطؤ التعافي واستمرار ضعف الزخم في سوق العمل.
وأظهرت بيانات مكتب العمل الصادرة الجمعة، ارتفاع عدد العاطلين عن العمل بمقدار ألف شخص ليصل إلى 2.973 مليون، بينما كان متوقعًا ارتفاعه 5 آلاف.
واستقر معدل البطالة المعدل موسميًا في أكبر اقتصادات أوروبا عند 6.3%، بما يتوافق مع التوقعات.
وأظهر مسح أجراه معهد «إيفو» هذا الأسبوع، أن الشركات الألمانية أصبحت أكثر تشددًا في تخطيط شؤون الموظفين، إذ تراجع مؤشر التوظيف إلى أدنى مستوياته في أكثر من 5 سنوات.
The number of unemployed people in Germany rose less than expected during November, but the demand for labor is still slowing down, highlighting the deceleration of recovery and the continued weak momentum in the labor market.
Data from the labor office released on Friday showed an increase in the number of unemployed by 1,000 people, reaching 2.973 million, while an increase of 5,000 was anticipated.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the largest economy in Europe remained stable at 6.3%, in line with expectations.
A survey conducted by the Ifo Institute this week revealed that German companies have become more stringent in planning their staffing, as the employment index fell to its lowest level in over 5 years.