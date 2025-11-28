ارتفع عدد العاطلين عن العمل في ألمانيا بأقل من المتوقع خلال نوفمبر، إلا أن الطلب على العمالة لا يزال يتباطأ، مما يبرز تباطؤ التعافي واستمرار ضعف الزخم في سوق العمل.


وأظهرت بيانات مكتب العمل الصادرة الجمعة، ارتفاع عدد العاطلين عن العمل بمقدار ألف شخص ليصل إلى 2.973 مليون، بينما كان متوقعًا ارتفاعه 5 آلاف.


واستقر معدل البطالة المعدل موسميًا في أكبر اقتصادات أوروبا عند 6.3%، بما يتوافق مع التوقعات.


وأظهر مسح أجراه معهد «إيفو» هذا الأسبوع، أن الشركات الألمانية أصبحت أكثر تشددًا في تخطيط شؤون الموظفين، إذ تراجع مؤشر التوظيف إلى أدنى مستوياته في أكثر من 5 سنوات.