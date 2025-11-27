Last Tuesday, Riyadh witnessed a significant event that solidifies the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, represented by the official opening of the first specialized robotics showroom in the Kingdom, under the slogan (QSS Robotics x Humanoid). This joint showroom is the result of the recently announced strategic partnership between the leading Saudi company QSS in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, and the specialized British company Humanoid.

The opening venue turned into a vibrant center, gathering a constellation of journalists and businessmen who interacted with the organizers and exchanged views on the importance of this initiative and the expected impacts on the transformation program. The opening program included speeches from the leaders of both companies, notably the CEO of Humanoid, Artem Sokolov, and the CEO of QSS, Dr. Eli Metri, in addition to invited speakers from government entities to support this transformative step.

The ceremony culminated in a ribbon-cutting event, followed by a live demonstration of the robots' capabilities, including simulation and remote operation displays, and providing a direct experience of human-robot interaction (HRI) under the slogan "Talk to a Robot."

Localization of Industry and Enhancing Operational Efficiency

Dr. Eli Metri, CEO of QSS, confirmed in a statement to "Okaz" that the opening of this showroom represents a fundamental step towards localizing advanced manufacturing robotics in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. He pointed out that the Kingdom is witnessing tremendous industrial development, with the current number of factories at 11,000, a figure expected to rise to 65,000 by 2035. To serve this expansion, Metri emphasized that the goal of this advanced technology is to reduce reliance on labor for routine tasks, and more importantly, to enhance safety levels and reduce risks for employees in harsh industrial work environments.

Strategic Partnership for a Digital Transformation Roadmap

The opening of the advanced robotics showroom is a result of the agreement announced by Humanoid in London on October 20, whereby QSS became the exclusive commercial, distribution, and localization partner for Humanoid's humanoid robots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration aims to combine Humanoid's technological innovations with QSS's deep regional expertise and its infrastructure represented by its advanced robotics factory in Riyadh, the first of its kind in the Kingdom. This factory will enable assembly, customization, and local support for Humanoid robots, ensuring cost efficiency and sustainable expansion.

The partnership focuses on launching, deploying, and supporting robots in key sectors that support the national economy, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, and infrastructure.

Massive Pre-Order and the Future of Humanoid Robots

To emphasize the scale of ambition in this partnership, both parties agreed on a non-binding framework for a pre-order of up to 10,000 units of robots for Saudi customers over the next five years. This commitment represents one of the largest potential deployments of humanoid robots in the Middle East and North Africa, highlighting the Kingdom's leadership in adopting technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In this context, Artem Sokolov, founder of Humanoid, stated that "Saudi Arabia represents one of the most forward-looking markets in the world regarding innovation," noting that this partnership is the company's first step in the Middle East and North Africa, a market "rich with immense potential for the widespread adoption of humanoid robots." He confirmed that the goal is to transform humanoid robots "from concept to reality," to enhance efficiency and safety across various sectors.

The new Humanoid showroom in Riyadh plays the role of a "center of experiences" showcasing the latest robotics platforms, featuring live demonstrations and educational sessions, thus becoming a hub for collaboration and inspiration regarding the future of automation in the Kingdom.