شهدت الرياض الثلاثاء الماضي، حدثاً نوعياً يرسخ مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، تمثل في الافتتاح الرسمي لأول صالة عرض متخصصة للروبوتات في المملكة، تحت شعار (QSS Robotics x Humanoid). هذه الصالة المشتركة هي ثمرة الشراكة الاستراتيجية التي تم الإعلان عنها مؤخراً بين شركة QSS السعودية الرائدة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات، وشركة Humanoid البريطانية المتخصصة.

وتحول موقع الافتتاح إلى مركز حيوي، جمع كوكبة من الصحفيين ورجال الأعمال، الذين تفاعلوا مع المنظمين، وتبادلوا معهم الآراء حول أهمية هذه الخطورة والآثار المتوقعة على برنامج التحول. وشمل برنامج الافتتاح كلمات لقيادات الشركتين، أبرزها الرئيس التنفيذي لشركةHumanoid أرتيم سوكولوف، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة QSS الدكتور إيلي متري، إضافة إلى متحدثين مدعوين من جهات حكومية لدعم هذه الخطوة التحولية.

وتوج الحفل بمراسم قص الشريط، تلاها عرض مباشر لقدرات الروبوتات، بما في ذلك عروض محاكاة وتشغيل عن بُعد، وإتاحة تجربة التفاعل بين الإنسان والروبوت (HRI) بشكل مباشر تحت شعار «تحدث إلى روبوت».

توطين الصناعة ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية

وأكد الدكتور إيلي متري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة QSS، في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، أن افتتاح هذه الصالة يمثل خطوة أساسية نحو توطين صناعة الروبوتات المصنعية المتقدمة في المملكة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تشهد تطوراً صناعياً هائلاً، حيث يبلغ عدد المصانع حالياً 11 ألف مصنع، وهو رقم من المتوقع أن يرتفع إلى 65 ألف مصنع بحلول عام 2035. ولخدمة هذا التوسع، شدد متري على أن الهدف من هذه التقنية المتقدمة هو تقليل الاتكال على اليد العاملة في المهام الروتينية، والأهم من ذلك، رفع مستويات السلامة وتقليل المخاطر عن الموظفين في بيئات العمل الصناعية القاسية.

شراكة استراتيجية لخارطة طريق التحول الرقمي

ويأتي افتتاح صالة عرض الروبوتات المتطورة، ثمرة للاتفاقية التي أعلنت عنها شركة هيومانويد في لندن بتاريخ 20 أكتوبر الماضي، حيث أصبحت بموجبها شركة QSS الشريك التجاري والتوزيعي والتوطين الحصري لروبوتات هيومانويد الشبيهة بالبشر في المملكة العربية السعودية.

ويهدف التعاون إلى الجمع بين الابتكارات التقنية لشركة Humanoid وخبرة QSS الإقليمية العميقة وبنيتها التحتية المتمثلة في مصنعها المتطور للروبوتات في الرياض، وهو الأول من نوعه في المملكة. وسيتيح هذا المصنع عمليات التجميع والتخصيص والدعم المحلي لروبوتات Humanoid، ما يضمن كفاءة التكلفة والتوسع المستدام.

وتركز الشراكة على طرح ونشر ودعم الروبوتات في القطاعات الرئيسية التي تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني، ومن أبرزها: التصنيع، الخدمات اللوجستية، تجارة التجزئة، والبنية التحتية.

طلب مسبق ضخم ومستقبل الروبوتات البشرية

ولتأكيد حجم الطموح في هذه الشراكة، اتفق الطرفان على إطار عمل غير ملزم لطلب مسبق لما يصل إلى 10,000 وحدة من الروبوتات للعملاء السعوديين على مدى السنوات الخمس القادمة. ويمثل هذا التعهد إحدى أكبر عمليات نشر الروبوتات البشرية المحتملة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، مما يسلط الضوء على ريادة المملكة في تبني تقنيات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة.

في هذا السياق، قال أرتيم سوكولوف، مؤسس Humanoid، إن «المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل واحدة من أكثر الأسواق استشرافاً للمستقبل في العالم فيما يتعلق بالابتكار»، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الشراكة هي الخطوة الأولى للشركة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، وهي سوق «يزخر بإمكانيات هائلة لاعتماد الروبوتات الشبيهة بالبشر على نطاق واسع». وأكد أن الهدف هو تحويل الروبوتات الشبيهة بالبشر «من مفهوم إلى واقع»، لتعزيز الكفاءة والسلامة في مختلف القطاعات.

وتلعب صالة Humanoid الجديدة في الرياض دور «مركز تجارب» يعرض أحدث منصات الروبوتات، ويضم عروضاً توضيحية مباشرة وجلسات تعليمية، لتكون بذلك مركزاً للتعاون والإلهام بشأن مستقبل الأتمتة في المملكة.