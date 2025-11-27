شهدت الرياض الثلاثاء الماضي، حدثاً نوعياً يرسخ مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، تمثل في الافتتاح الرسمي لأول صالة عرض متخصصة للروبوتات في المملكة، تحت شعار (QSS Robotics x Humanoid). هذه الصالة المشتركة هي ثمرة الشراكة الاستراتيجية التي تم الإعلان عنها مؤخراً بين شركة QSS السعودية الرائدة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات، وشركة Humanoid البريطانية المتخصصة.
وتحول موقع الافتتاح إلى مركز حيوي، جمع كوكبة من الصحفيين ورجال الأعمال، الذين تفاعلوا مع المنظمين، وتبادلوا معهم الآراء حول أهمية هذه الخطورة والآثار المتوقعة على برنامج التحول. وشمل برنامج الافتتاح كلمات لقيادات الشركتين، أبرزها الرئيس التنفيذي لشركةHumanoid أرتيم سوكولوف، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة QSS الدكتور إيلي متري، إضافة إلى متحدثين مدعوين من جهات حكومية لدعم هذه الخطوة التحولية.
وتوج الحفل بمراسم قص الشريط، تلاها عرض مباشر لقدرات الروبوتات، بما في ذلك عروض محاكاة وتشغيل عن بُعد، وإتاحة تجربة التفاعل بين الإنسان والروبوت (HRI) بشكل مباشر تحت شعار «تحدث إلى روبوت».
توطين الصناعة ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية
وأكد الدكتور إيلي متري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة QSS، في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، أن افتتاح هذه الصالة يمثل خطوة أساسية نحو توطين صناعة الروبوتات المصنعية المتقدمة في المملكة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تشهد تطوراً صناعياً هائلاً، حيث يبلغ عدد المصانع حالياً 11 ألف مصنع، وهو رقم من المتوقع أن يرتفع إلى 65 ألف مصنع بحلول عام 2035. ولخدمة هذا التوسع، شدد متري على أن الهدف من هذه التقنية المتقدمة هو تقليل الاتكال على اليد العاملة في المهام الروتينية، والأهم من ذلك، رفع مستويات السلامة وتقليل المخاطر عن الموظفين في بيئات العمل الصناعية القاسية.
شراكة استراتيجية لخارطة طريق التحول الرقمي
ويأتي افتتاح صالة عرض الروبوتات المتطورة، ثمرة للاتفاقية التي أعلنت عنها شركة هيومانويد في لندن بتاريخ 20 أكتوبر الماضي، حيث أصبحت بموجبها شركة QSS الشريك التجاري والتوزيعي والتوطين الحصري لروبوتات هيومانويد الشبيهة بالبشر في المملكة العربية السعودية.
ويهدف التعاون إلى الجمع بين الابتكارات التقنية لشركة Humanoid وخبرة QSS الإقليمية العميقة وبنيتها التحتية المتمثلة في مصنعها المتطور للروبوتات في الرياض، وهو الأول من نوعه في المملكة. وسيتيح هذا المصنع عمليات التجميع والتخصيص والدعم المحلي لروبوتات Humanoid، ما يضمن كفاءة التكلفة والتوسع المستدام.
وتركز الشراكة على طرح ونشر ودعم الروبوتات في القطاعات الرئيسية التي تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني، ومن أبرزها: التصنيع، الخدمات اللوجستية، تجارة التجزئة، والبنية التحتية.
طلب مسبق ضخم ومستقبل الروبوتات البشرية
ولتأكيد حجم الطموح في هذه الشراكة، اتفق الطرفان على إطار عمل غير ملزم لطلب مسبق لما يصل إلى 10,000 وحدة من الروبوتات للعملاء السعوديين على مدى السنوات الخمس القادمة. ويمثل هذا التعهد إحدى أكبر عمليات نشر الروبوتات البشرية المحتملة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، مما يسلط الضوء على ريادة المملكة في تبني تقنيات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة.
في هذا السياق، قال أرتيم سوكولوف، مؤسس Humanoid، إن «المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل واحدة من أكثر الأسواق استشرافاً للمستقبل في العالم فيما يتعلق بالابتكار»، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الشراكة هي الخطوة الأولى للشركة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، وهي سوق «يزخر بإمكانيات هائلة لاعتماد الروبوتات الشبيهة بالبشر على نطاق واسع». وأكد أن الهدف هو تحويل الروبوتات الشبيهة بالبشر «من مفهوم إلى واقع»، لتعزيز الكفاءة والسلامة في مختلف القطاعات.
وتلعب صالة Humanoid الجديدة في الرياض دور «مركز تجارب» يعرض أحدث منصات الروبوتات، ويضم عروضاً توضيحية مباشرة وجلسات تعليمية، لتكون بذلك مركزاً للتعاون والإلهام بشأن مستقبل الأتمتة في المملكة.
Last Tuesday, Riyadh witnessed a significant event that solidifies the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, represented by the official opening of the first specialized robotics showroom in the Kingdom, under the slogan (QSS Robotics x Humanoid). This joint showroom is the result of the recently announced strategic partnership between the leading Saudi company QSS in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, and the specialized British company Humanoid.
The opening venue turned into a vibrant center, gathering a constellation of journalists and businessmen who interacted with the organizers and exchanged views on the importance of this initiative and the expected impacts on the transformation program. The opening program included speeches from the leaders of both companies, notably the CEO of Humanoid, Artem Sokolov, and the CEO of QSS, Dr. Eli Metri, in addition to invited speakers from government entities to support this transformative step.
The ceremony culminated in a ribbon-cutting event, followed by a live demonstration of the robots' capabilities, including simulation and remote operation displays, and providing a direct experience of human-robot interaction (HRI) under the slogan "Talk to a Robot."
Localization of Industry and Enhancing Operational Efficiency
Dr. Eli Metri, CEO of QSS, confirmed in a statement to "Okaz" that the opening of this showroom represents a fundamental step towards localizing advanced manufacturing robotics in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. He pointed out that the Kingdom is witnessing tremendous industrial development, with the current number of factories at 11,000, a figure expected to rise to 65,000 by 2035. To serve this expansion, Metri emphasized that the goal of this advanced technology is to reduce reliance on labor for routine tasks, and more importantly, to enhance safety levels and reduce risks for employees in harsh industrial work environments.
Strategic Partnership for a Digital Transformation Roadmap
The opening of the advanced robotics showroom is a result of the agreement announced by Humanoid in London on October 20, whereby QSS became the exclusive commercial, distribution, and localization partner for Humanoid's humanoid robots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The collaboration aims to combine Humanoid's technological innovations with QSS's deep regional expertise and its infrastructure represented by its advanced robotics factory in Riyadh, the first of its kind in the Kingdom. This factory will enable assembly, customization, and local support for Humanoid robots, ensuring cost efficiency and sustainable expansion.
The partnership focuses on launching, deploying, and supporting robots in key sectors that support the national economy, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, and infrastructure.
Massive Pre-Order and the Future of Humanoid Robots
To emphasize the scale of ambition in this partnership, both parties agreed on a non-binding framework for a pre-order of up to 10,000 units of robots for Saudi customers over the next five years. This commitment represents one of the largest potential deployments of humanoid robots in the Middle East and North Africa, highlighting the Kingdom's leadership in adopting technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
In this context, Artem Sokolov, founder of Humanoid, stated that "Saudi Arabia represents one of the most forward-looking markets in the world regarding innovation," noting that this partnership is the company's first step in the Middle East and North Africa, a market "rich with immense potential for the widespread adoption of humanoid robots." He confirmed that the goal is to transform humanoid robots "from concept to reality," to enhance efficiency and safety across various sectors.
The new Humanoid showroom in Riyadh plays the role of a "center of experiences" showcasing the latest robotics platforms, featuring live demonstrations and educational sessions, thus becoming a hub for collaboration and inspiration regarding the future of automation in the Kingdom.