أظهر محضر اجتماع البنك المركزي الأوروبي لشهر أكتوبر الماضي أن صناع السياسة لم يكونوا في عجلة لخفض أسعار الفائدة، مع استمرار حالة عدم اليقين وتراجع المخاطر مقارنة بالأشهر الماضية.


وبحسب المحضر، فإن بعض الأعضاء يرون أن البنك المركزي الأوروبي قد يكون أنهى بالفعل دورة التيسير النقدي.


وضع جيد


وكان البنك المركزي الأوروبي قد أبقى معدلات الفائدة دون تغيير في اجتماعه الأخير، مشيراً إلى أن السياسة النقدية في وضع جيد، في وقت يواصل فيه اقتصاد منطقة اليورو إظهار قدر من الصمود مع بقاء التضخم قريبًا من هدف 2%.


ويدعم محضر الاجتماع توقعات المستثمرين بعدم خفض الفائدة مرة أخرى هذا العام، وأن الأسواق لا تتوقع سوى فرصة ضئيلة للغاية لمزيد من التيسير في العام القادم