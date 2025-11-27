The minutes of the European Central Bank's meeting last October showed that policymakers were not in a hurry to cut interest rates, as uncertainty persists and risks have decreased compared to previous months.



According to the minutes, some members believe that the European Central Bank may have already ended its monetary easing cycle.



Good Position



The European Central Bank had kept interest rates unchanged at its last meeting, indicating that monetary policy is in a good position, as the Eurozone economy continues to show a degree of resilience with inflation remaining close to the 2% target.



The meeting minutes support investors' expectations of no further interest rate cuts this year, and markets are only anticipating a very slim chance of further easing next year.