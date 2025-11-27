The Capital Market Authority announced the issuance of two decisions by the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes, approving the acceptance of two collective lawsuits filed by investors against the companies "Ma'na Investment" and "Ishreen Sixty Agricultural."



The first decision by the committee came after one of the investors filed a complaint against "Ma'na Investment," due to its announcement on television channels and social media about offering shares for subscription without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and ongoing obligations, and his subscription in those shares based on that. The plaintiff requested the registration of the collective lawsuit with the committee, the annulment of the agreement concluded with the company, and obligating it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.



Refund of Funds



The other decision by the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes came following a complaint by one of the investors against "Ishreen Sixty Agricultural," due to its offering of shares without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and ongoing obligations, and his subscription based on that. The plaintiff requested the registration of the collective lawsuit with the committee, the annulment of the contract concluded with the company, and obligating it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.



The authority indicates that any person who subscribed to the shares of the two companies has the right to submit a request to the committee to join the aforementioned collective lawsuits within 90 days from the date of this announcement, through the Capital Market Authority's website, based on Article 57 of the Regulations for the Procedures for the Resolution of Securities Disputes. The committee will study the requests received in accordance with the regulatory procedures.



Investor Protection



The Capital Market Authority emphasizes its commitment to protecting investors and applying the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations in a manner that achieves fairness, adequacy, and transparency in securities transactions. Protecting investors in the financial market from unfair or improper practices involving fraud, deception, or manipulation is among its top priorities. It continuously works to provide suitable means and capabilities for investors to exercise their rights, organize and develop procedures to mitigate risks associated with securities transactions, facilitate litigation procedures for securities traders, and reduce their costs; ensuring that affected parties receive their compensations as quickly and easily as possible, thus achieving protection for investors.