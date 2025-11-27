أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية صدور قرارين من لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية يقضيان بالموافقة على قبول طلب تقييد دعويين جماعيتين مقدمتين من مستثمرَين ضد شركتي «معنا للاستثمار» و «عشرين ستين الزراعية».


وجاء القرار الأول للجنة بعد تقدم أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة «معنا للاستثمار»، نتيجة إعلانها في القنوات التلفزيونية ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عن طرح أسهم للاكتتاب دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة واكتتابه في تلك الأسهم بناء على ذلك، وطلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة، وفسخ الاتفاقية المبرمة مع الشركة، وإلزامها برد الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.


رد الأموال


وجاء قرار لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية الآخر على خلفية تقدم أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة «عشرين ستين الزراعية»، نتيجة طرح أسهمها دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة واكتتابه بناء على ذلك، وطلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة وفسخ العقد المبرم مع الشركة، وإلزامها برد الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.


وتشير الهيئة إلى أنه يحق لأي شخص اكتتب في أسهم الشركتين، التقدم إلى اللجنة بطلب الانضمام إلى الدعويين الجماعيتين المشار إليهما خلال 90 يومًا من تاريخ هذا الإعلان، من خلال الموقع الإلكتروني لهيئة السوق المالية، استنادًا إلى المادة 57 من لائحة إجراءات الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، وسوف تدرس اللجنة الطلبات الواردة إليها وفق الإجراءات النظامية.


حماية المستثمرين


وتؤكد هيئة السوق المالية حرصها على حماية المستثمرين وتطبيق نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية بما يحقق العدالة والكفاية والشفافية في معاملات الأوراق المالية، وأن حماية المستثمرين في السوق المالية من الممارسات غير العادلة أو غير السليمة التي تنطوي على احتيال أو غش أو تلاعب تأتي ضمن أبرز أولوياتها، حيث تعمل باستمرار على توفير الوسائل والممكنات المناسبة للمستثمرين لممارسة حقوقهم، وتنظيم وتطوير الإجراءات الكفيلة للحد من المخاطر المرتبطة بمعاملات الأوراق المالية وتيسير إجراءات التقاضي للمتعاملين في الأوراق المالية وتقليل تكاليفها؛ بما يكفل حصول المتضررين على تعويضاتهم بأسرع وقت وأيسر آلية ممكنة، وبما يحقق الحماية للمستثمرين.