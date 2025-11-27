أبرزت السعودية مشاركة المرأة في القطاعات الصناعية بوصفها ميزة تنافسية حاسمة للاقتصادات الحديثة، وذلك خلال أعمال اليوم الثالث للدورة الحادية والعشرين للمؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية (اليونيدو) في الرياض.


وفي كلمة خلال حلقه النقاش رفيعة المستوى، أشاد سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية النمسا المندوب الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في فيينا الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد طوله، بدور المرأة في إعادة تشكيل ملامح الصناعة الحديثة عبر إسهامها في التقدم التكنولوجي وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.


ضرورة إستراتيجية


وأشار إلى الجدوى الاقتصادية القوية لدمج المرأة في مختلف القطاعات الصناعية، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدمج يُعد ضرورة إستراتيجية لتعزيز القدرة التنافسية الوطنية، وأن مشاركة النساء في مجالات مثل، الصناعة المتقدمة، والطاقة المتجددة تُدخل رؤى مهمة تُسهم في زيادة الابتكار وتعزيز موقع الدول في الأسواق العالمية.


وأوضح أن الدول التي تستثمر بصورة منهجية في استقطاب الكفاءات النسائية وتطويرها في الاقتصاد القائم على المعرفة اليوم، تحقّق مزايا واضحة في تعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد، ورفع كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية، وزيادة القدرة على التكيّف مع التحوّلات السريعة في بيئة الصناعة.


سوق العمل


وبين السفير طوله مسار التحوّل الاقتصادي الذي تشهده المملكة، حيث تضاعفت تقريبًا معدلات مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل منذ عام 2016 لتتجاوز 35%.


وقال: «إن القضية هنا هي قضية ميزة اقتصادية، فالنساء اليوم منخرطات بشكل متزايد في القطاعات الصاعدة مثل التصنيع الرقمي والمواد المتقدّمة، ما يجعل صناعاتنا أكثر قدرة على التكيّف والاستعداد للمستقبل».


واختُتمت الجلسة بالتأكيد على أن التحول المتسارع في الصناعة العالمية يستلزم إدراج مشاركة المرأة بوصفها إستراتيجية اقتصادية محورية، وأن الدول التي تستثمر في تطوير وتمكين الكفاءات النسائية ستمتلك ميزة تنافسية حاسمة في عصر الصناعة الجديد.