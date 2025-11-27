Saudi Arabia highlighted women's participation in industrial sectors as a critical competitive advantage for modern economies during the third day of the 21st session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference in Riyadh.



In a speech during the high-level panel discussion, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna, Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tula, praised the role of women in reshaping the landscape of modern industry through their contributions to technological advancement and achieving sustainable development.



Strategic Necessity



He pointed out the strong economic feasibility of integrating women into various industrial sectors, emphasizing that this integration is a strategic necessity to enhance national competitiveness. He noted that women's participation in fields such as advanced manufacturing and renewable energy introduces important insights that contribute to increased innovation and strengthen countries' positions in global markets.



He explained that countries that systematically invest in attracting and developing female talents in today's knowledge-based economy achieve clear advantages in enhancing the resilience of supply chains, improving operational efficiency, and increasing adaptability to rapid changes in the industrial environment.



Labor Market



The ambassador, Tula, outlined the economic transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing, where women's participation rates in the labor market have nearly doubled since 2016, exceeding 35%.



He said, "The issue here is one of economic advantage; women today are increasingly engaged in emerging sectors such as digital manufacturing and advanced materials, making our industries more capable of adapting and preparing for the future."



The session concluded with an affirmation that the accelerating transformation in global industry necessitates incorporating women's participation as a central economic strategy, and that countries investing in the development and empowerment of female talents will possess a critical competitive advantage in the new industrial era.