انطلقت فعاليات منتدى مكة لريادة الأعمال برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الأربعاء) بمقر غرفة مكة المكرمة، تحت شعار «نحو مستقبل أخلاقي ومستدام»، مشكّلاً منصة تجمع رواد الأعمال والمبدعين بهدف دعم موقع مكة المكرمة كمركز رائد للابتكار وريادة الأعمال.
ويُعنى المنتدى بتهيئة بيئة محفزة لتبادل الخبرات والأفكار، بما يعزز المشهد الريادي في المنطقة، ويؤكد دوره كمساحة لإقامة الشراكات وبناء جسور التواصل بين أصحاب المشاريع والمستثمرين والجهات الداعمة، ويستمر حتى غد (الخميس).
وشهد اليوم الأول عدداً من الجلسات الحوارية التي تناولت موضوعات إستراتيجية مرتبطة بمستقبل ريادة الأعمال ودور الشركات الناشئة في الاقتصاد العالمي، ففي الجلسة الافتتاحية تمت مناقشة اتجاهات ومستقبل الشركات الناشئة، بينما ركزت الجلسة الثانية على الاستثمار الهادف ونمو رأس المال المتوافق مع الشريعة، إذ بحث المتحدثون سبل المواءمة بين الربحية والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، في ظل تنامي الاهتمام بالاستثمارات الأخلاقية.
أما الجلسة الثالثة فقد سلطت الضوء على التقنيات الناشئة مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي والبلوك تشين والتكنولوجيا المالية، واستعرضت كيفية توظيفها في تطوير نماذج أعمال جديدة وتحسين كفاءة العمليات واتخاذ القرارات المدعومة بالبيانات.
وشكلت ورش العمل محوراً مهماً من فعاليات المنتدى، حيث تم تقديم سلسلة من الورش الهادفة إلى تنمية مهارات رواد الأعمال ودعم مشاريعهم، وقد قدم بنك التنمية الاجتماعية ورشة بعنوان «خطواتك الأولى لريادة الأعمال» التي طرحت معلومات عملية وأدوات تساعد أصحاب الأفكار على التخطيط لمشاريعهم وتنفيذها بكفاءة.
كما قُدمت ورشة «تأثير المؤسس، كيف تُشكّل العلامة التجارية الشخصية نجاح الشركات الناشئة»، وتناولت أهمية بناء العلامة الشخصية وتأثيرها على نمو الأعمال، وفي سياق متصل، قدمت جامعة أم القرى ورشة «الاستشارات والابتكار وريادة الأعمال في نمو واستدامة الرعاية الصحية»، مستعرضة حلولاً مبتكرة في قطاع الرعاية الصحية.
وأسهمت ورشة «خريطة رائد الأعمال 100» مساعدة المشاركين على تطوير خطط عمل متكاملة، عبر إستراتيجيات عملية تدعم تحديد الأهداف وتصميم نماذج أعمال فعّالة.
وفي كلمته خلال المنتدى، أكد الأمين العام للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية يوسف خلاوي أن مكة المكرمة مركز عالمي لريادة الأعمال حيث تلتقي الطموحات، مشدداً على أهمية التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص، والدور المحوري للمنتدى في دعم الابتكار وتنمية قدرات رواد الأعمال.
وأكدت اللجنة المنظمة في ختام فعاليات اليوم الأول أهمية المنتدى كمنصة لتعزيز الإبداع والابتكار، مشيرةً إلى أن الهدف هو نشر ثقافة ريادة الأعمال وتبادل المعرفة بين المبدعين في مختلف القطاعات، مع الالتزام بمواصلة تنظيم فعاليات تدعم التواصل والتعاون بين رواد الأعمال وتسهم في جعل مكة المكرمة مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار وريادة الأعمال.
The activities of the Makkah Entrepreneurship Forum, sponsored by the Deputy Emir of Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, kicked off today (Wednesday) at the Makkah Chamber headquarters, under the slogan "Towards an Ethical and Sustainable Future," forming a platform that brings together entrepreneurs and innovators to support Makkah's position as a leading center for innovation and entrepreneurship.
The forum aims to create an inspiring environment for exchanging experiences and ideas, enhancing the entrepreneurial landscape in the region, and affirming its role as a space for establishing partnerships and building bridges of communication between project owners, investors, and supporting entities. It will continue until tomorrow (Thursday).
The first day witnessed a number of panel discussions addressing strategic topics related to the future of entrepreneurship and the role of startups in the global economy. In the opening session, trends and the future of startups were discussed, while the second session focused on impact investing and the growth of Sharia-compliant capital, where speakers explored ways to align profitability with social responsibility, amid growing interest in ethical investments.
The third session highlighted emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fintech, showcasing how to leverage them in developing new business models, improving operational efficiency, and making data-driven decisions.
Workshops formed an important part of the forum's activities, with a series of workshops aimed at developing entrepreneurs' skills and supporting their projects. The Social Development Bank presented a workshop titled "Your First Steps in Entrepreneurship," which provided practical information and tools to help idea owners plan and execute their projects efficiently.
Additionally, a workshop titled "The Founder’s Impact: How Personal Branding Shapes Startup Success" was presented, discussing the importance of building a personal brand and its impact on business growth. In a related context, Umm Al-Qura University offered a workshop on "Consulting, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in the Growth and Sustainability of Healthcare," showcasing innovative solutions in the healthcare sector.
The "Entrepreneur's Map 100" workshop helped participants develop comprehensive business plans through practical strategies that support goal setting and the design of effective business models.
In his speech during the forum, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Youssef Khalawi, emphasized that Makkah is a global center for entrepreneurship where ambitions meet, stressing the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors and the pivotal role of the forum in supporting innovation and developing entrepreneurs' capabilities.
The organizing committee concluded the first day's activities by highlighting the importance of the forum as a platform for enhancing creativity and innovation, noting that the goal is to spread the culture of entrepreneurship and exchange knowledge among innovators in various sectors, with a commitment to continue organizing events that support communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs and contribute to making Makkah a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship.