The activities of the Makkah Entrepreneurship Forum, sponsored by the Deputy Emir of Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, kicked off today (Wednesday) at the Makkah Chamber headquarters, under the slogan "Towards an Ethical and Sustainable Future," forming a platform that brings together entrepreneurs and innovators to support Makkah's position as a leading center for innovation and entrepreneurship.



The forum aims to create an inspiring environment for exchanging experiences and ideas, enhancing the entrepreneurial landscape in the region, and affirming its role as a space for establishing partnerships and building bridges of communication between project owners, investors, and supporting entities. It will continue until tomorrow (Thursday).



The first day witnessed a number of panel discussions addressing strategic topics related to the future of entrepreneurship and the role of startups in the global economy. In the opening session, trends and the future of startups were discussed, while the second session focused on impact investing and the growth of Sharia-compliant capital, where speakers explored ways to align profitability with social responsibility, amid growing interest in ethical investments.



The third session highlighted emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fintech, showcasing how to leverage them in developing new business models, improving operational efficiency, and making data-driven decisions.



Workshops formed an important part of the forum's activities, with a series of workshops aimed at developing entrepreneurs' skills and supporting their projects. The Social Development Bank presented a workshop titled "Your First Steps in Entrepreneurship," which provided practical information and tools to help idea owners plan and execute their projects efficiently.



Additionally, a workshop titled "The Founder’s Impact: How Personal Branding Shapes Startup Success" was presented, discussing the importance of building a personal brand and its impact on business growth. In a related context, Umm Al-Qura University offered a workshop on "Consulting, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in the Growth and Sustainability of Healthcare," showcasing innovative solutions in the healthcare sector.



The "Entrepreneur's Map 100" workshop helped participants develop comprehensive business plans through practical strategies that support goal setting and the design of effective business models.



In his speech during the forum, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Youssef Khalawi, emphasized that Makkah is a global center for entrepreneurship where ambitions meet, stressing the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors and the pivotal role of the forum in supporting innovation and developing entrepreneurs' capabilities.



The organizing committee concluded the first day's activities by highlighting the importance of the forum as a platform for enhancing creativity and innovation, noting that the goal is to spread the culture of entrepreneurship and exchange knowledge among innovators in various sectors, with a commitment to continue organizing events that support communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs and contribute to making Makkah a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship.