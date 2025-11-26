انطلقت فعاليات منتدى مكة لريادة الأعمال برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الأربعاء) بمقر غرفة مكة المكرمة، تحت شعار «نحو مستقبل أخلاقي ومستدام»، مشكّلاً منصة تجمع رواد الأعمال والمبدعين بهدف دعم موقع مكة المكرمة كمركز رائد للابتكار وريادة الأعمال.


ويُعنى المنتدى بتهيئة بيئة محفزة لتبادل الخبرات والأفكار، بما يعزز المشهد الريادي في المنطقة، ويؤكد دوره كمساحة لإقامة الشراكات وبناء جسور التواصل بين أصحاب المشاريع والمستثمرين والجهات الداعمة، ويستمر حتى غد (الخميس).


وشهد اليوم الأول عدداً من الجلسات الحوارية التي تناولت موضوعات إستراتيجية مرتبطة بمستقبل ريادة الأعمال ودور الشركات الناشئة في الاقتصاد العالمي، ففي الجلسة الافتتاحية تمت مناقشة اتجاهات ومستقبل الشركات الناشئة، بينما ركزت الجلسة الثانية على الاستثمار الهادف ونمو رأس المال المتوافق مع الشريعة، إذ بحث المتحدثون سبل المواءمة بين الربحية والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، في ظل تنامي الاهتمام بالاستثمارات الأخلاقية.


أما الجلسة الثالثة فقد سلطت الضوء على التقنيات الناشئة مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي والبلوك تشين والتكنولوجيا المالية، واستعرضت كيفية توظيفها في تطوير نماذج أعمال جديدة وتحسين كفاءة العمليات واتخاذ القرارات المدعومة بالبيانات.


وشكلت ورش العمل محوراً مهماً من فعاليات المنتدى، حيث تم تقديم سلسلة من الورش الهادفة إلى تنمية مهارات رواد الأعمال ودعم مشاريعهم، وقد قدم بنك التنمية الاجتماعية ورشة بعنوان «خطواتك الأولى لريادة الأعمال» التي طرحت معلومات عملية وأدوات تساعد أصحاب الأفكار على التخطيط لمشاريعهم وتنفيذها بكفاءة.


كما قُدمت ورشة «تأثير المؤسس، كيف تُشكّل العلامة التجارية الشخصية نجاح الشركات الناشئة»، وتناولت أهمية بناء العلامة الشخصية وتأثيرها على نمو الأعمال، وفي سياق متصل، قدمت جامعة أم القرى ورشة «الاستشارات والابتكار وريادة الأعمال في نمو واستدامة الرعاية الصحية»، مستعرضة حلولاً مبتكرة في قطاع الرعاية الصحية.


وأسهمت ورشة «خريطة رائد الأعمال 100» مساعدة المشاركين على تطوير خطط عمل متكاملة، عبر إستراتيجيات عملية تدعم تحديد الأهداف وتصميم نماذج أعمال فعّالة.


وفي كلمته خلال المنتدى، أكد الأمين العام للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية يوسف خلاوي أن مكة المكرمة مركز عالمي لريادة الأعمال حيث تلتقي الطموحات، مشدداً على أهمية التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص، والدور المحوري للمنتدى في دعم الابتكار وتنمية قدرات رواد الأعمال.


وأكدت اللجنة المنظمة في ختام فعاليات اليوم الأول أهمية المنتدى كمنصة لتعزيز الإبداع والابتكار، مشيرةً إلى أن الهدف هو نشر ثقافة ريادة الأعمال وتبادل المعرفة بين المبدعين في مختلف القطاعات، مع الالتزام بمواصلة تنظيم فعاليات تدعم التواصل والتعاون بين رواد الأعمال وتسهم في جعل مكة المكرمة مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار وريادة الأعمال.