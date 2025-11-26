The Capital Market Authority has eased the trading conditions in the parallel stock market (Nomu), as the Authority's Board of Directors approved the opening of the parallel market to holders of a bachelor's degree in several specializations related to the field of securities to become qualified investors in the parallel market (Nomu), as part of a package of amendments and facilities that have been adopted for a number of new criteria, and to ease the standards and requirements that must be met by the investor to qualify for classification as qualified investors who are entitled to trade and invest in the parallel market.



The decision that has been adopted aims to expand the base of investors in the parallel market (Nomu) to enhance liquidity, which will positively reflect on the market.



According to the decision that has come into effect since then, graduates with a bachelor's degree in finance, investment, accounting, and finance are now eligible to invest in the parallel market (Nomu), which means that new categories of investors can join the previously qualified holders of master's degrees in finance or accounting or any related specialization in the field of securities, in addition to those holding professional certificates such as the fellowship of the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants, or other professional certificates approved earlier.



The approved amendments included a reduction of the standards imposed on individual investors if they wish to enter and invest in the parallel market (Nomu), as the investor, according to the approved project, must complete transactions worth 20 million riyals in the financial market in general over the past 12 months, after the previous condition required completing at least 10 quarterly transactions over the past 12 months worth 40 million riyals, which means the cancellation of the requirement for the number of quarterly transactions and making it over the entire last year while reducing the minimum threshold to 20 million riyals, in addition to designating the term "qualified investor in the parallel market" to be specific to the categories entitled to invest in the market.



The project also approved allowing those who work or have previously worked as a board member or a member of specialized committees emanating from the boards of directors in companies listed in the parallel market to invest in the market.