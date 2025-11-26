خففت هيئة السوق المالية شروط التداول في سوق الأسهم الموازية (نمو)، إذ اعتمد مجلس إدارة الهيئة فتح السوق الموازية لحمَلة درجة البكالوريوس في عدد من التخصصات المرتبطة بمجال الأوراق المالية ليكونوا مستثمرين مؤهلين في السوق الموازية (نمو)، ضمن حزمة التعديلات والتسهيلات التي تم اعتمادها لعدد من المعايير الجديدة، وتخفيف المعايير والاشتراطات الواجب استيفاؤها في المستثمر ليكون مؤهلاً للدخول ضمن تصنيف المستثمرين المؤهلين الذين يحق لهم التداول والاستثمار في السوق الموازية.


ويهدف القرار الذي تم اعتماده إلى توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين في السوق الموازية (نمو) بما يعزز السيولة، الأمر الذي سينعكس إيجاباً على السوق.


ووفقاً للقرار الذي أصبح نافذاً من حينه، فإن خريجي درجة البكالوريوس في تخصصات التمويل والاستثمار والمحاسبة والمالية أصبحوا مؤهلين للاستثمار في السوق الموازية (نمو)، ما يعني إمكانية انضمام فئات جديدة من المستثمرين إلى المؤهلين مسبقاً من حملة درجات الماجستير في تخصص المالية أو المحاسبة أو أي تخصص ذي علاقة بمجال الأوراق المالية، إلى جانب الحاصلين على الشهادات المهنية سواء زمالة الهيئة السعودية للمحاسبين القانونيين، أو الشهادات المهنية الأخرى المعتمدة في وقت سابق.


وتضمنت التعديلات المعتمدة تخفيفاً للمعايير المفروضة على المستثمرين الأفراد إذا ما أرادوا الدخول والاستثمار في السوق الموازية (نمو)، إذ يتوجب على المستثمر وفقاً للمشروع المعتمد إتمام صفقات بقيمة 20 مليون ريال في السوق المالية بشكل عام خلال الـ(12) شهراً الماضية، بعد أن كان الشرط السابق يتطلب إتمام 10 صفقات ربعياً على الأقل خلال الـ(12) شهراً الماضية بقيمة 40 مليون ريال، وهو ما يعني إلغاء اشتراط عدد الصفقات الربعية وجعلها على مدار السنة الأخيرة كاملة وتقليص حدها الأدنى إلى 20 مليون ريال، إضافة إلى تخصيص مصطلح «المستثمر المؤهل في السوق الموازية» ليكون خاصاً بالفئات التي يحق لها الاستثمار في السوق.


كما اعتمد المشروع السماح لمن يعمل أو سبق له العمل عضو مجلس إدارة أو عضواً في اللجان المتخصصة المنبثقة عن مجالس الإدارة في الشركات المدرجة في السوق الموازية بالاستثمار في السوق.