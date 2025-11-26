The Capital Market Authority has eased the trading conditions in the parallel stock market (Nomu), as the Board of Directors of the Authority approved the opening of the parallel market to holders of a bachelor's degree in several disciplines related to the field of securities to qualify them as eligible investors in the parallel market (Nomu), as part of a package of amendments and facilities that have been approved for a number of new standards, and to ease the criteria and requirements that must be met by the investor to qualify for inclusion in the classification of eligible investors who have the right to trade and invest in the parallel market.



The decision that has been approved aims to expand the base of investors in the parallel market (Nomu) in a way that enhances liquidity, which will positively reflect on the market.



According to the decision, which has been in effect since then, graduates with a bachelor's degree in finance, investment, accounting, and finance are now eligible to invest in the parallel market (Nomu), which means that new categories of investors can join those already qualified, including holders of master's degrees in finance or accounting or any related field in the securities sector, as well as those with professional certifications such as the fellowship of the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants or other previously accredited professional certifications.



The approved amendments included a reduction in the standards imposed on individual investors who wish to enter and invest in the parallel market (Nomu). According to the approved project, an investor must complete transactions worth 20 million riyals in the financial market in general over the past 12 months, whereas the previous condition required completing at least 10 quarterly transactions in the past 12 months worth 40 million riyals. This means the cancellation of the requirement for the number of quarterly transactions and making it applicable over the entire last year, while reducing the minimum threshold to 20 million riyals, in addition to designating the term "eligible investor in the parallel market" to refer specifically to the categories entitled to invest in the market.



The project also approved allowing those who work or have previously worked as a board member or a member of specialized committees emanating from the boards of directors in companies listed in the parallel market to invest in the market.