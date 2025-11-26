عدّت وزارة المالية موافقة مجلس الوزراء، أمس، على نظام الرقابة المالية؛ ليحل محل نظام الممثلين الماليين، نقلة نوعية في الرقابة على المال العام، إذ يشمل جميع الجهات التي تُموَّل من الميزانية العامة للدولة أو تتلقى دعماً أو إعانات أو هبات منها، كما يمتد نطاقه ليغطي الجهات التي تنفّذ أعمالاً أو مشتريات نيابةً عن الجهات الحكومية، أو تتولى تحصيل الإيرادات العامة للدولة بموجب أداة نظامية أو من خلال التعاقد مع جهة حكومية.

وأكدت أن ذلك يأتي انطلاقاً من مستهدفات الوزارة في تطوير الرقابة المالية على المال العام، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأوضحت أن النظام يرتكز على أساليب رقابية متقدمة تُطبَّق ضمن مزيجٍ رقابيٍّ مرن يراعي طبيعة كل جهة واستقلاليتها ومستوى المخاطر في عملياتها المالية، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الكفاءة الرقابية، وتحسين جودة الأداء المالي.

وأفادت وزارة المالية، أن النظام يهدف إلى رفع كفاءة إدارة المال العام، وتعزيز مبادئ الشفافية والمساءلة، وتمكين الجهات الحكومية من أداء مهماتها المالية بمرونة ووضوح، من خلال أداة نظامية حديثة تُتيح تطبيق الأساليب الرقابية المتطورة، وتُرسّخ ثقافة الالتزام والمسؤولية المالية في القطاع العام.