The Ministry of Finance considered the Cabinet's approval yesterday of the financial control system, which replaces the financial representatives system, a qualitative leap in the oversight of public funds, as it includes all entities funded by the state’s general budget or receiving support, grants, or donations from it. Its scope also extends to cover entities that carry out work or purchases on behalf of government entities or are responsible for collecting the state’s public revenues under a regulatory instrument or through contracting with a government entity.

It confirmed that this comes in line with the ministry's objectives to develop financial oversight over public funds, in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

It clarified that the system is based on advanced oversight methods applied within a flexible oversight mix that considers the nature and independence of each entity and the level of risks in its financial operations, contributing to enhancing oversight efficiency and improving the quality of financial performance.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the system aims to raise the efficiency of public fund management, enhance the principles of transparency and accountability, and enable government entities to perform their financial tasks with flexibility and clarity, through a modern regulatory instrument that allows for the application of advanced oversight methods and reinforces the culture of compliance and financial responsibility in the public sector.