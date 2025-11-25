مع اقتراب أكبر موسم للهدايا على مستوى المنطقة، يدخل المستهلكون في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي مرحلة جديدة من التسوق الذكي والمُخطط مع، وذلك في الوقت الذي تستعد فيه AliExpress لإطلاق مبيعات جمعة السوبر المنتظرة يوم 20 نوفمبر، والتي تقدم خصومات تصل إلى 80% على آلاف المنتجات في فئات الجمال والأزياء والتقنية والأدوات المنزلية والهدايا العائلية وغيرها.

وكشفت دراسة جديدة أجرتها YouGov بتكليف من AliExpressفي أكتوبر الماضي، عن تغيّرٍ لافتٍ في سلوك المتسوقين في الإمارات والسعودية خلال موسم الهدايا والاحتفالات، حيث أصبحوا يخططون مبكراً ويركّزون أكثر على القيمة ويختارون هدايا أكثر انسجاماً مع المناسبات الشتوية وكذلك لشهر رمضان وعيد الفطر المقبلين، إذ بات المتسوقون في الخليج لا ينفقون فقط من أجل الشراء، بل من أجل الغاية والقيمة.

عقلية المتسوق الخليجي: ما الذي يبحث عنه ولماذا يعد هذا الأمر مهماً؟

تشير نتائج الدراسة إلى ازدياد اهتمام المتسوقين في المنطقة بالهدايا ذات المعنى والرغبة في جعل المناسبات أكثر تميزاً، كما تُبرز النتائج السبب وراء نجاح مبيعات جمعة السوبر في منطقة الخليج، إذ تجمع بين الجودة والقيمة والسرعة خلال فترات التسوق الأكثر ازدحاماً في العام.

الهدايا أولوية رئيسية

• يخصص المتسوقون في الإمارات والسعودية ما بين 35% و36% من ميزانياتهم الموسمية لشراء الهدايا.

• يتوقع 39% من المتسوقين في الإمارات و36% من المتسوقين في السعودية زيادة إنفاقهم على الهدايا هذا العام.

ويعني هذا الأمر بالنسبة لمستخدمي AliExpress مزيداً من الفرص للحصول على هدايا مميزة بأسعار تنافسية خلال موسم جمعة السوبر المرتقب.

التسوق الإلكتروني يتصدر المشهد

• يخطط 54% من المتسوقين في السعودية لشراء هداياهم عبر الإنترنت، مقابل توازن نسبي في الإمارات بنسبة 50% تسوق إلكتروني و50% تقليدي.

• أشار 48% من المتسوقين في الإمارات إلى أن الخصومات والعروض الترويجية هي العامل الأهم عند اتخاذ قرارات الشراء.

• وفي السعودية، قال 29% من المتسوقين إنهم يشترون هداياهم قبل أسابيع من المناسبات الكبرى مثل رمضان والعيد.

ويعني ذلك أن المستهلكين يستفيدون من مبيعات جمعة السوبر لتوسيع ميزانياتهم وتجنّب الزيادات لتي تطرأ على الأسعار قبل المواسم.

لمن يشتري الخليجيون الهدايا؟

• تتصدر الأمهات قوائم الإهداء في كلا السوقين (62% في الإمارات و66% في السعودية).

• يحتفظ الأزواج والزوجات بأولوية قصوى ضمن قوائم الإهداء.

• تزداد ظاهرة إهداء الذات، خصوصاً في السعودية، حيث قال 40% من المتسوقين إنهم يشترون هدايا لأنفسهم.

وتعكس هذه الأنماط رغبة متزايدة في الحصول على الهدايا التي تحمل طابعاً شخصياً وتجمع بين الفائدة والرمزية.

فئات التسوق الأكثر رواجاً

استناداً إلى بيانات YouGov وتوجهات نمو الفئات المختلفة، أبدى المتسوقون اهتماماً متزايداً بالفئات التالية:

• أدوات التجميل الفاخرة وتقنيات العناية بالبشرة.

• الأجهزة الذكية للمنزل وأدوات الحياة العصرية.

• المجوهرات والساعات والإكسسوارات الشخصية.

• الأجهزة المنزلية ومستلزمات تجديد الديكور.

وتمثل هذه الفئات جوهر عروض جمعة السوبر، لتتيح للمتسوقين صفقات عالية القيمة طوال هذا الموسم الذي يترقبه المتسوقون كل عام في جميع أنحاء المنطقة.

جمعة السوبر من AliExpress... الوجهة الأمثل لتسوّق الهدايا الذكية

بفضل الخصومات الكبيرة وخدمات التوصيل السريع وتوسّع قائمة المنتجات، توفر مبيعات جمعة السوبر من AliExpress طريقة سهلة ومريحة لاقتناء الهدايا المثالية للعائلة والأصدقاء.

أبرز عروض جمعة السوبر:

• خصومات تصل إلى 80% على فئات رئيسية تشمل منتجات الجمال والأزياء والتقنية والأدوات المنزلية والهدايا العائلية.

• قسائم حصرية على المنصة لمزيد من التوفير.

• عروض تجميعية وصفقات للمستخدمين الجدد.

• شحن مجاني واسترجاع سهل على منتجات مختارة.

• توصيل Local+ خلال ثلاثة أيام فقط.

• ضمان توصيل منتجات Choice خلال 12 يوماً.

Brand+: علامات عالمية موثوقة بأسعار تنافسية

تجمع قناة Brand+ الجديدة على AliExpress، مجموعة واسعة من العلامات التجارية العالمية، لتقدّم للمتسوقين في الإمارات والسعودية باقة مختارة من المنتجات الأصلية بأسعار تنافسية.

كما تتيح Brand+ للمتسوقين الثقة والراحة والوضوح، مع ضمان الجودة العالية والأسعار المجزية لكافة المنتجات التي يختارونها لأنفسهم أو لأحبّائهم.

احتفلوا أكثر، وادّخروا أكثر، وتسوقوا بذكاء

تنطلق مبيعات جمعة السوبر منAliExpress في 20 نوفمبر، وتستمر لمدة أسبوعين تقدّم خلالها مجموعةً واسعةً من العروض المصمّمة خصيصاً لتلبية احتياجات المتسوقين في الخليج.

ومع اقتراب موسم الأعياد ورمضان والعيد لعام 2026، تتيح AliExpress للمستهلكين المزيد من الخيارات المتنوعة لشراء هدايا قيّمة ذات جودة عالية وأسعار تنافسية.

وبفضل الأسعار الاستثنائية وخدمة التوصيل السريع والعلامات التجارية العالمية الموثوقة، تمنح جمعة السوبر المتسوقين فرصة للاحتفال بكل مناسبة بأسلوبهم الخاص، مع الحفاظ على ميزانيتهم بكل ثقة.

وتدعو AliExpress المتسوقين للبدء في التسوق مبكراً وبطريقة ذكية، للاستمتاع بأفضل العروض الموسمية عبر تطبيق AliExpress أو الموقع AliExpress.com.