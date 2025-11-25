As the biggest gift season in the region approaches, consumers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are entering a new phase of smart and planned shopping, coinciding with AliExpress's preparation to launch the highly anticipated Super Friday sales on November 20, offering discounts of up to 80% on thousands of products in categories such as beauty, fashion, technology, home appliances, family gifts, and more.

A new study conducted by YouGov on behalf of AliExpress last October revealed a notable change in shopping behavior among consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the gift and celebration season, as they are now planning early, focusing more on value, and choosing gifts that are more aligned with winter occasions as well as the upcoming Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Gulf shoppers are no longer spending just for the sake of buying, but for purpose and value.

The Gulf shopper mindset: What are they looking for and why is this important?

The study results indicate an increased interest among shoppers in the region for meaningful gifts and a desire to make occasions more special. The results also highlight the reasons behind the success of Super Friday sales in the Gulf region, as they combine quality, value, and speed during the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Gifts are a top priority

• Shoppers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia allocate between 35% and 36% of their seasonal budgets to buying gifts.

• 39% of shoppers in the UAE and 36% of shoppers in Saudi Arabia expect to increase their spending on gifts this year.

This means more opportunities for AliExpress users to find unique gifts at competitive prices during the anticipated Super Friday season.

Online shopping takes the lead

• 54% of shoppers in Saudi Arabia plan to buy their gifts online, compared to a relative balance in the UAE with 50% online shopping and 50% traditional.

• 48% of shoppers in the UAE indicated that discounts and promotional offers are the most important factor when making purchasing decisions.

• In Saudi Arabia, 29% of shoppers said they buy their gifts weeks in advance of major occasions like Ramadan and Eid.

This means that consumers are taking advantage of Super Friday sales to expand their budgets and avoid price increases that occur before the seasons.

Who are Gulf shoppers buying gifts for?

• Mothers top the gift-giving lists in both markets (62% in the UAE and 66% in Saudi Arabia).

• Spouses hold a top priority on the gift-giving lists.

• The phenomenon of self-gifting is increasing, especially in Saudi Arabia, where 40% of shoppers said they buy gifts for themselves.

These patterns reflect a growing desire for gifts that carry a personal touch and combine utility with symbolism.

Most popular shopping categories

Based on YouGov data and growth trends across various categories, shoppers have shown increasing interest in the following:

• Luxury cosmetics and skincare technologies.

• Smart home devices and modern living tools.

• Jewelry, watches, and personal accessories.

• Home appliances and decor renovation supplies.

These categories represent the core of Super Friday offers, allowing shoppers to find high-value deals throughout this season that consumers look forward to every year across the region.

AliExpress's Super Friday... the ideal destination for smart gift shopping

With significant discounts, fast delivery services, and an expanded product range, AliExpress's Super Friday sales provide an easy and convenient way to acquire the perfect gifts for family and friends.

Highlights of Super Friday:

• Discounts of up to 80% on key categories including beauty, fashion, technology, home appliances, and family gifts.

• Exclusive vouchers on the platform for additional savings.

• Bundled offers and deals for new users.

• Free shipping and easy returns on selected products.

• Local+ delivery within just three days.

• Choice product delivery guaranteed within 12 days.

Brand+: Trusted global brands at competitive prices

The new Brand+ channel on AliExpress brings together a wide range of global brands, offering shoppers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia a curated selection of original products at competitive prices.

Brand+ also provides shoppers with trust, comfort, and clarity, ensuring high quality and rewarding prices for all products they choose for themselves or their loved ones.

Celebrate more, save more, and shop smart

AliExpress's Super Friday sales kick off on November 20 and will last for two weeks, during which a wide range of offers will be available, specifically designed to meet the needs of shoppers in the Gulf.

As the holiday season, Ramadan, and Eid of 2026 approach, AliExpress offers consumers more diverse options to purchase valuable gifts of high quality at competitive prices.

With exceptional prices, fast delivery service, and trusted global brands, Super Friday gives shoppers the opportunity to celebrate every occasion in their own style while confidently managing their budgets.

AliExpress invites shoppers to start shopping early and smartly to enjoy the best seasonal offers through the AliExpress app or the website AliExpress.com.