اختتمت شركة «ريمار» العقارية مشاركتها في النسخة الثانية من معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025 بالرياض بتحقيق حضور لافت وإقبال كبير من الزوار والمستثمرين على مشاريعها المتنوعة، وفي مقدمتها مشروع «بيوت الحي» الذي حظي بإقبال واسع نظرًا لتصميمه العصري وموقعه الاستراتيجي داخل مجتمع سدرة شمال الرياض، بالشراكة مع «روشن»، كما شهد جناح الشركة اهتمامًا بالعرض الحصري للمعرض وهو: «تملك أرضك بدفعة أولى 100 ألف ريال فقط، والباقي على دفعات شهرية»، والذي استقطب شريحة واسعة من الراغبين في التملك داخل أحياء حديثة ومستدامة شمال العاصمة.
وقد شكّلت المشاركة في المعرض محطة رئيسية لاستعراض الهوية المؤسسية المطوّرة لشركة «ريمار» العقارية ورؤيتها الاستراتيجية الجديدة الهادفة إلى تطوير مجتمعات متكاملة تواكب التحولات العمرانية التي تشهدها العاصمة استعدادًا لاستضافة إكسبو 2030، ومتطلبات المرحلة المقبلة في ضوء التشريعات الجديدة التي تسمح بالتملُّك الحرّ للأجانب في المملكة.
وشهد المعرض أيضًا توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين «ريمار» وشركة «أورباس» الإسبانية لتطوير مشروع سكني ضمن مخطط «مدينة المستقبل» شمال شرق الرياض، وهو أحد أكبر مشاريع «ريمار» التطويرية التي تمتد على مساحة 4.2 مليون متر مربع، ويقدّم نموذجًا حضريًا قائمًا على التخطيط الذكي والأحياء القابلة للمشي والتكامل بين البيئة العمرانية والخدمات المجتمعية.
كما وقعت الشركة اتفاقية استراتيجية مع «هيلتون» العالمية لتعزيز مكونات الضيافة في مشاريعها المستقبلية ورفع جودة التجربة السكنية في العاصمة.
وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «ريمار» العقارية الدكتور بسام بودي: "جاءت مشاركتنا في سيتي سكيب العالمي بالرياض 2025 لتؤكد جاهزية الشركة لمرحلة نمو جديدة، حيث شهد جناحنا إقبالًا لافتًا على مشاريعنا السكنية والحضرية.
وقد مثّل إطلاق الهوية المؤسسية المطوّرة حدثًا محوريًا يجسد رؤيتنا لتعزيز دور «ريمار» كمطوّر رائد للمجتمعات المتكاملة التي ترتقي بنمط الحياة في العاصمة.
كما أسهمت الاتفاقيات والشراكات التي أبرمناها، وفي مقدمتها مذكرة التفاهم مع شركة «أورباس» الإسبانية، إلى جانب اتفاقية الشراكة مع «هيلتون» العالمية، في ترسيخ توجه الشركة نحو التعاون الدولي وتقديم مشاريع عالية الجودة تتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 والتحولات التنظيمية للسوق العقاري".
وشهد جناح «ريمار» خلال المعرض عرضًا لأبرز مشاريعها الأخرى، بما في ذلك «مدينة المستقبل»، و«الرياض قروڤ»، لتسليط الضوء على رؤية الشركة في تطوير أحياء حضرية ذكية ومستدامة، تجمع بين السكن العصري والمساحات الخضراء والبنية التحتية المتكاملة، ضمن بيئة حضرية متقدمة تواكب التحولات العمرانية الكبيرة في العاصمة.
Riyadh-based real estate company “Riyamar” concluded its participation in the second edition of the Global Cityscape Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh with a remarkable presence and significant interest from visitors and investors in its diverse projects, notably the “Neighborhood Homes” project, which attracted wide attention due to its modern design and strategic location within the Sidra community in northern Riyadh, in partnership with “Roshn.” The company’s booth also witnessed interest in the exclusive exhibition offer: “Own your land with an initial payment of only 100,000 Riyals, with the rest payable in monthly installments,” which attracted a wide segment of those interested in ownership within modern and sustainable neighborhoods in the northern part of the capital.
The participation in the exhibition served as a key platform to showcase the developed corporate identity of “Riyamar” and its new strategic vision aimed at developing integrated communities that keep pace with the urban transformations the capital is witnessing in preparation for hosting Expo 2030, and the requirements of the upcoming phase in light of the new regulations allowing freehold ownership for foreigners in the Kingdom.
The exhibition also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between “Riyamar” and the Spanish company “Orbas” to develop a residential project within the “Future City” plan in northeastern Riyadh, which is one of the largest development projects by “Riyamar,” extending over an area of 4.2 million square meters, and offering an urban model based on smart planning, walkable neighborhoods, and integration between the built environment and community services.
The company also signed a strategic agreement with global “Hilton” to enhance hospitality components in its future projects and improve the quality of the residential experience in the capital.
The CEO of “Riyamar,” Dr. Bassam Boudi, stated: "Our participation in the Global Cityscape in Riyadh 2025 confirms the company’s readiness for a new growth phase, as our booth witnessed significant interest in our residential and urban projects.
The launch of the developed corporate identity represented a pivotal event that embodies our vision to enhance the role of “Riyamar” as a leading developer of integrated communities that elevate the lifestyle in the capital.
The agreements and partnerships we have established, notably the memorandum of understanding with the Spanish company “Orbas,” along with the partnership agreement with global “Hilton,” have contributed to solidifying the company’s direction towards international collaboration and delivering high-quality projects that align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the regulatory transformations in the real estate market."
The “Riyamar” booth during the exhibition showcased its other prominent projects, including “Future City” and “Riyadh Groves,” to highlight the company’s vision in developing smart and sustainable urban neighborhoods that combine modern housing, green spaces, and integrated infrastructure within an advanced urban environment that keeps pace with the significant urban transformations in the capital.