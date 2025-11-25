اختتمت شركة «ريمار» العقارية مشاركتها في النسخة الثانية من معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025 بالرياض بتحقيق حضور لافت وإقبال كبير من الزوار والمستثمرين على مشاريعها المتنوعة، وفي مقدمتها مشروع «بيوت الحي» الذي حظي بإقبال واسع نظرًا لتصميمه العصري وموقعه الاستراتيجي داخل مجتمع سدرة شمال الرياض، بالشراكة مع «روشن»، كما شهد جناح الشركة اهتمامًا بالعرض الحصري للمعرض وهو: «تملك أرضك بدفعة أولى 100 ألف ريال فقط، والباقي على دفعات شهرية»، والذي استقطب شريحة واسعة من الراغبين في التملك داخل أحياء حديثة ومستدامة شمال العاصمة.

وقد شكّلت المشاركة في المعرض محطة رئيسية لاستعراض الهوية المؤسسية المطوّرة لشركة «ريمار» العقارية ورؤيتها الاستراتيجية الجديدة الهادفة إلى تطوير مجتمعات متكاملة تواكب التحولات العمرانية التي تشهدها العاصمة استعدادًا لاستضافة إكسبو 2030، ومتطلبات المرحلة المقبلة في ضوء التشريعات الجديدة التي تسمح بالتملُّك الحرّ للأجانب في المملكة.

وشهد المعرض أيضًا توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين «ريمار» وشركة «أورباس» الإسبانية لتطوير مشروع سكني ضمن مخطط «مدينة المستقبل» شمال شرق الرياض، وهو أحد أكبر مشاريع «ريمار» التطويرية التي تمتد على مساحة 4.2 مليون متر مربع، ويقدّم نموذجًا حضريًا قائمًا على التخطيط الذكي والأحياء القابلة للمشي والتكامل بين البيئة العمرانية والخدمات المجتمعية.

كما وقعت الشركة اتفاقية استراتيجية مع «هيلتون» العالمية لتعزيز مكونات الضيافة في مشاريعها المستقبلية ورفع جودة التجربة السكنية في العاصمة.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «ريمار» العقارية الدكتور بسام بودي: "جاءت مشاركتنا في سيتي سكيب العالمي بالرياض 2025 لتؤكد جاهزية الشركة لمرحلة نمو جديدة، حيث شهد جناحنا إقبالًا لافتًا على مشاريعنا السكنية والحضرية.

وقد مثّل إطلاق الهوية المؤسسية المطوّرة حدثًا محوريًا يجسد رؤيتنا لتعزيز دور «ريمار» كمطوّر رائد للمجتمعات المتكاملة التي ترتقي بنمط الحياة في العاصمة.

كما أسهمت الاتفاقيات والشراكات التي أبرمناها، وفي مقدمتها مذكرة التفاهم مع شركة «أورباس» الإسبانية، إلى جانب اتفاقية الشراكة مع «هيلتون» العالمية، في ترسيخ توجه الشركة نحو التعاون الدولي وتقديم مشاريع عالية الجودة تتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 والتحولات التنظيمية للسوق العقاري".

وشهد جناح «ريمار» خلال المعرض عرضًا لأبرز مشاريعها الأخرى، بما في ذلك «مدينة المستقبل»، و«الرياض قروڤ»، لتسليط الضوء على رؤية الشركة في تطوير أحياء حضرية ذكية ومستدامة، تجمع بين السكن العصري والمساحات الخضراء والبنية التحتية المتكاملة، ضمن بيئة حضرية متقدمة تواكب التحولات العمرانية الكبيرة في العاصمة.