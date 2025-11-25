Riyadh-based real estate company “Riyamar” concluded its participation in the second edition of the Global Cityscape Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh with a remarkable presence and significant interest from visitors and investors in its diverse projects, notably the “Neighborhood Homes” project, which attracted wide attention due to its modern design and strategic location within the Sidra community in northern Riyadh, in partnership with “Roshn.” The company’s booth also witnessed interest in the exclusive exhibition offer: “Own your land with an initial payment of only 100,000 Riyals, with the rest payable in monthly installments,” which attracted a wide segment of those interested in ownership within modern and sustainable neighborhoods in the northern part of the capital.

The participation in the exhibition served as a key platform to showcase the developed corporate identity of “Riyamar” and its new strategic vision aimed at developing integrated communities that keep pace with the urban transformations the capital is witnessing in preparation for hosting Expo 2030, and the requirements of the upcoming phase in light of the new regulations allowing freehold ownership for foreigners in the Kingdom.

The exhibition also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between “Riyamar” and the Spanish company “Orbas” to develop a residential project within the “Future City” plan in northeastern Riyadh, which is one of the largest development projects by “Riyamar,” extending over an area of 4.2 million square meters, and offering an urban model based on smart planning, walkable neighborhoods, and integration between the built environment and community services.

The company also signed a strategic agreement with global “Hilton” to enhance hospitality components in its future projects and improve the quality of the residential experience in the capital.

The CEO of “Riyamar,” Dr. Bassam Boudi, stated: "Our participation in the Global Cityscape in Riyadh 2025 confirms the company’s readiness for a new growth phase, as our booth witnessed significant interest in our residential and urban projects.

The launch of the developed corporate identity represented a pivotal event that embodies our vision to enhance the role of “Riyamar” as a leading developer of integrated communities that elevate the lifestyle in the capital.

The agreements and partnerships we have established, notably the memorandum of understanding with the Spanish company “Orbas,” along with the partnership agreement with global “Hilton,” have contributed to solidifying the company’s direction towards international collaboration and delivering high-quality projects that align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the regulatory transformations in the real estate market."

The “Riyamar” booth during the exhibition showcased its other prominent projects, including “Future City” and “Riyadh Groves,” to highlight the company’s vision in developing smart and sustainable urban neighborhoods that combine modern housing, green spaces, and integrated infrastructure within an advanced urban environment that keeps pace with the significant urban transformations in the capital.