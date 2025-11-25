أظهرت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء ارتفاع الصادرات غير البترولية، شاملة إعادة التصدير، بنسبة %21.7 في شهر سبتمبر 2025 مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2024. كما ارتفعت الصادرات الوطنية غير البترولية، باستثناء إعادة التصدير، بنسبة %2.8، في حين سجلت السلع المعاد تصديرها نمواً لافتاً بلغ %72.2 نتيجة ارتفاع صادرات الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزائها بنسبة %117.2، التي شكلت %61.1 من إجمالي إعادة التصدير.

وسجلت الصادرات السلعية إجمالاً ارتفاعاً بنسبة %14.0 مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر 2024 نتيجة زيادة الصادرات البترولية بنسبة %10.7، بينما تراجعت حصة الصادرات البترولية من إجمالي الصادرات من %70.4 في سبتمبر 2024 إلى %68.4 في سبتمبر 2025.

أما الواردات، فقد ارتفعت بنسبة %2.8 خلال الشهر نفسه، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع الفائض في الميزان التجاري السلعي بنسبة %66.3.

وارتفعت نسبة الصادرات غير البترولية إلى الواردات إلى %42.5 مقابل %35.9 في سبتمبر 2024، وذلك بسبب نمو الصادرات غير البترولية بوتيرة أعلى من الواردات.

أبرز السلع تصديراً واستيراداً

جاءت الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاؤها كأهم السلع المصدرة بنسبة %25.7 من إجمالي الصادرات غير البترولية، مسجلة ارتفاعاً قدره %102.6 مقارنة بالعام الماضي. تلتها منتجات الصناعات الكيماوية بنسبة %22.0 وبارتفاع %2.9.

وفي جانب الواردات، تصدرت الفئة نفسها قائمة أكثر السلع المستوردة بنسبة %30.5 وبارتفاع %17.1، فيما جاءت معدات النقل وأجزاؤها في المرتبة الثانية بنسبة %13.5 بانخفاض %16.3.

الشركاء التجاريون

حلّت الصين في صدارة الوجهات الرئيسة للصادرات السعودية بنسبة %14.4 من الإجمالي، تلتها الإمارات بنسبة %10.7 ثم الهند بنسبة %10.0. وشملت قائمة أهم 10 دول للتصدير كوريا الجنوبية واليابان وبولندا والولايات المتحدة والبحرين ومالطا ومصر، حيث شكلت صادرات المملكة لها %64.8 من إجمالي الصادرات.

كما جاءت الصين أيضاً في صدارة الدول الموردة إلى المملكة بنسبة %28.2 من الواردات، تلتها الولايات المتحدة بنسبة %9.0 ثم الإمارات بنسبة %5.7. وضمت قائمة أهم 10 دول للاستيراد الهند وألمانيا واليابان وإيطاليا وفرنسا وفيتنام ومصر، التي شكلت وارداتها %67.4 من إجمالي الواردات.

أهم المنافذ الجمركية

جاء ميناء الملك عبدالعزيز بالدمام كأبرز المنافذ الجمركية للواردات بنسبة %25.9، يليه ميناء جدة الإسلامي بنسبة %21.4، ثم مطار الملك خالد الدولي بنسبة %14.6، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بنسبة %10.9، ومطار الملك فهد الدولي بنسبة %5.4، وشكلت هذه المنافذ الخمسة %78.2 من إجمالي الواردات السلعية.

وأكدت الهيئة أن بيانات عام 2025 أولية، وأن الإحصاءات تستند إلى السجلات الإدارية الواردة من الجهات المختصة وفق منهجيات معتمدة تضمن دقة وجودة البيانات، مع تصنيف السلع وفق النظام المنسق HS 2022.