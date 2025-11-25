أظهرت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء ارتفاع الصادرات غير البترولية، شاملة إعادة التصدير، بنسبة %21.7 في شهر سبتمبر 2025 مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2024. كما ارتفعت الصادرات الوطنية غير البترولية، باستثناء إعادة التصدير، بنسبة %2.8، في حين سجلت السلع المعاد تصديرها نمواً لافتاً بلغ %72.2 نتيجة ارتفاع صادرات الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزائها بنسبة %117.2، التي شكلت %61.1 من إجمالي إعادة التصدير.
وسجلت الصادرات السلعية إجمالاً ارتفاعاً بنسبة %14.0 مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر 2024 نتيجة زيادة الصادرات البترولية بنسبة %10.7، بينما تراجعت حصة الصادرات البترولية من إجمالي الصادرات من %70.4 في سبتمبر 2024 إلى %68.4 في سبتمبر 2025.
أما الواردات، فقد ارتفعت بنسبة %2.8 خلال الشهر نفسه، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع الفائض في الميزان التجاري السلعي بنسبة %66.3.
وارتفعت نسبة الصادرات غير البترولية إلى الواردات إلى %42.5 مقابل %35.9 في سبتمبر 2024، وذلك بسبب نمو الصادرات غير البترولية بوتيرة أعلى من الواردات.
أبرز السلع تصديراً واستيراداً
جاءت الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاؤها كأهم السلع المصدرة بنسبة %25.7 من إجمالي الصادرات غير البترولية، مسجلة ارتفاعاً قدره %102.6 مقارنة بالعام الماضي. تلتها منتجات الصناعات الكيماوية بنسبة %22.0 وبارتفاع %2.9.
وفي جانب الواردات، تصدرت الفئة نفسها قائمة أكثر السلع المستوردة بنسبة %30.5 وبارتفاع %17.1، فيما جاءت معدات النقل وأجزاؤها في المرتبة الثانية بنسبة %13.5 بانخفاض %16.3.
الشركاء التجاريون
حلّت الصين في صدارة الوجهات الرئيسة للصادرات السعودية بنسبة %14.4 من الإجمالي، تلتها الإمارات بنسبة %10.7 ثم الهند بنسبة %10.0. وشملت قائمة أهم 10 دول للتصدير كوريا الجنوبية واليابان وبولندا والولايات المتحدة والبحرين ومالطا ومصر، حيث شكلت صادرات المملكة لها %64.8 من إجمالي الصادرات.
كما جاءت الصين أيضاً في صدارة الدول الموردة إلى المملكة بنسبة %28.2 من الواردات، تلتها الولايات المتحدة بنسبة %9.0 ثم الإمارات بنسبة %5.7. وضمت قائمة أهم 10 دول للاستيراد الهند وألمانيا واليابان وإيطاليا وفرنسا وفيتنام ومصر، التي شكلت وارداتها %67.4 من إجمالي الواردات.
أهم المنافذ الجمركية
جاء ميناء الملك عبدالعزيز بالدمام كأبرز المنافذ الجمركية للواردات بنسبة %25.9، يليه ميناء جدة الإسلامي بنسبة %21.4، ثم مطار الملك خالد الدولي بنسبة %14.6، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بنسبة %10.9، ومطار الملك فهد الدولي بنسبة %5.4، وشكلت هذه المنافذ الخمسة %78.2 من إجمالي الواردات السلعية.
وأكدت الهيئة أن بيانات عام 2025 أولية، وأن الإحصاءات تستند إلى السجلات الإدارية الواردة من الجهات المختصة وفق منهجيات معتمدة تضمن دقة وجودة البيانات، مع تصنيف السلع وفق النظام المنسق HS 2022.
The General Authority for Statistics data showed an increase in non-oil exports, including re-exports, by 21.7% in September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. National non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, also rose by 2.8%, while re-exported goods recorded remarkable growth of 72.2% due to a 117.2% increase in exports of machinery, electrical devices, and equipment and their parts, which constituted 61.1% of total re-exports.
Total merchandise exports recorded an increase of 14.0% compared to September 2024 due to a 10.7% rise in oil exports, while the share of oil exports from total exports decreased from 70.4% in September 2024 to 68.4% in September 2025.
As for imports, they rose by 2.8% during the same month, leading to an increase in the trade balance surplus by 66.3%.
The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 42.5% compared to 35.9% in September 2024, due to non-oil exports growing at a faster pace than imports.
Top Exported and Imported Goods
Machinery, electrical devices, and equipment and their parts emerged as the most exported goods, accounting for 25.7% of total non-oil exports, marking an increase of 102.6% compared to last year. This was followed by chemical industry products at 22.0%, with a rise of 2.9%.
On the import side, the same category topped the list of most imported goods at 30.5%, with an increase of 17.1%, while transport equipment and their parts ranked second at 13.5%, with a decrease of 16.3%.
Trade Partners
China ranked first among the main destinations for Saudi exports, accounting for 14.4% of the total, followed by the UAE at 10.7% and India at 10.0%. The list of the top 10 export countries included South Korea, Japan, Poland, the United States, Bahrain, Malta, and Egypt, which together accounted for 64.8% of the Kingdom's total exports.
China also topped the list of suppliers to the Kingdom, accounting for 28.2% of imports, followed by the United States at 9.0% and the UAE at 5.7%. The list of the top 10 import countries included India, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, Vietnam, and Egypt, which together constituted 67.4% of total imports.
Key Customs Ports
King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam emerged as the most prominent customs port for imports, accounting for 25.9%, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at 21.4%, King Khalid International Airport at 14.6%, King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10.9%, and King Fahd International Airport at 5.4%. These five ports together represented 78.2% of total merchandise imports.
The Authority confirmed that the 2025 data is preliminary and that the statistics are based on administrative records received from relevant authorities according to approved methodologies that ensure the accuracy and quality of the data, with goods classified according to the Harmonized System HS 2022.