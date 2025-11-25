The General Authority for Statistics data showed an increase in non-oil exports, including re-exports, by 21.7% in September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. National non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, also rose by 2.8%, while re-exported goods recorded remarkable growth of 72.2% due to a 117.2% increase in exports of machinery, electrical devices, and equipment and their parts, which constituted 61.1% of total re-exports.

Total merchandise exports recorded an increase of 14.0% compared to September 2024 due to a 10.7% rise in oil exports, while the share of oil exports from total exports decreased from 70.4% in September 2024 to 68.4% in September 2025.

As for imports, they rose by 2.8% during the same month, leading to an increase in the trade balance surplus by 66.3%.

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 42.5% compared to 35.9% in September 2024, due to non-oil exports growing at a faster pace than imports.

Top Exported and Imported Goods

Machinery, electrical devices, and equipment and their parts emerged as the most exported goods, accounting for 25.7% of total non-oil exports, marking an increase of 102.6% compared to last year. This was followed by chemical industry products at 22.0%, with a rise of 2.9%.

On the import side, the same category topped the list of most imported goods at 30.5%, with an increase of 17.1%, while transport equipment and their parts ranked second at 13.5%, with a decrease of 16.3%.

Trade Partners

China ranked first among the main destinations for Saudi exports, accounting for 14.4% of the total, followed by the UAE at 10.7% and India at 10.0%. The list of the top 10 export countries included South Korea, Japan, Poland, the United States, Bahrain, Malta, and Egypt, which together accounted for 64.8% of the Kingdom's total exports.

China also topped the list of suppliers to the Kingdom, accounting for 28.2% of imports, followed by the United States at 9.0% and the UAE at 5.7%. The list of the top 10 import countries included India, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, Vietnam, and Egypt, which together constituted 67.4% of total imports.

Key Customs Ports

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam emerged as the most prominent customs port for imports, accounting for 25.9%, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at 21.4%, King Khalid International Airport at 14.6%, King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10.9%, and King Fahd International Airport at 5.4%. These five ports together represented 78.2% of total merchandise imports.

The Authority confirmed that the 2025 data is preliminary and that the statistics are based on administrative records received from relevant authorities according to approved methodologies that ensure the accuracy and quality of the data, with goods classified according to the Harmonized System HS 2022.