Gold prices rose at the close of trading on Monday, supported by increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue its easing monetary policy in the upcoming December meeting, and the markets are awaiting the release of delayed U.S. economic data due to the government shutdown.



Futures contracts for the yellow metal for December delivery increased by 0.36% or $14.7 to $4094.20 per ounce, after having declined by 1% earlier in the session.



This was supported by an increased likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates for the third time this year at the December meeting, reaching about 81% compared to 71% the day before, and around 42% a week ago.



Investors are awaiting the release of important data regarding the U.S. economy this week, including the Producer Price Index, retail sales, and unemployment claims, which may provide investors with a clearer picture of the monetary policy direction.