ارتفعت أسعار الذهب عند تسوية تعاملات الإثنين، بدعم من تزايد توقعات مواصلة الفيدرالي مسار التيسير النقدي في اجتماع شهر ديسمبر القادم، وترقب الأسواق صدور بيانات اقتصادية أمريكية تأخر نشرها بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي.


زادت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم ديسمبر بنسبة 0.36% أو ما يعادل 14.7 دولار إلى 4094.20 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن تراجعت 1% في وقت سابق من التعاملات.


جاء هذا بدعم من زيادة احتمال خفض الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة للمرة الثالثة هذا العام في اجتماع ديسمبر، لتسجل حوالي 81% مقارنة بـ 71% قبل يوم، ونحو 42% قبل أسبوع.


ويترقب المستثمرون صدور بيانات مهمة حول الاقتصاد الأمريكي هذا الأسبوع، منها مؤشر أسعار المنتجين، ومبيعات التجزئة، وطلبات إعانة البطالة، والتي قد توفر للمستثمرين صورة أوضح حول مسار السياسة النقدية.