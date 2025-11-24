ارتفعت أسعار الذهب عند تسوية تعاملات الإثنين، بدعم من تزايد توقعات مواصلة الفيدرالي مسار التيسير النقدي في اجتماع شهر ديسمبر القادم، وترقب الأسواق صدور بيانات اقتصادية أمريكية تأخر نشرها بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي.
زادت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم ديسمبر بنسبة 0.36% أو ما يعادل 14.7 دولار إلى 4094.20 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن تراجعت 1% في وقت سابق من التعاملات.
جاء هذا بدعم من زيادة احتمال خفض الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة للمرة الثالثة هذا العام في اجتماع ديسمبر، لتسجل حوالي 81% مقارنة بـ 71% قبل يوم، ونحو 42% قبل أسبوع.
ويترقب المستثمرون صدور بيانات مهمة حول الاقتصاد الأمريكي هذا الأسبوع، منها مؤشر أسعار المنتجين، ومبيعات التجزئة، وطلبات إعانة البطالة، والتي قد توفر للمستثمرين صورة أوضح حول مسار السياسة النقدية.
Gold prices rose at the close of trading on Monday, supported by increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue its easing monetary policy in the upcoming December meeting, and the markets are awaiting the release of delayed U.S. economic data due to the government shutdown.
Futures contracts for the yellow metal for December delivery increased by 0.36% or $14.7 to $4094.20 per ounce, after having declined by 1% earlier in the session.
This was supported by an increased likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates for the third time this year at the December meeting, reaching about 81% compared to 71% the day before, and around 42% a week ago.
Investors are awaiting the release of important data regarding the U.S. economy this week, including the Producer Price Index, retail sales, and unemployment claims, which may provide investors with a clearer picture of the monetary policy direction.