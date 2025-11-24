أقرت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بالتعاون مع وزارة البلديات والإسكان، توطين مهنة مشرف مسكن في المنشآت التي تشغل سكناً جماعياً للأفراد، إذ يشترط أن لا يقل الراتب الشهري لمشرف المسكن السعودي عن 5 آلاف ريال، ولن يحتسب الموظف السعودي في القرار إذا كان راتبه أقل من ذلك، وستضبط مخالفة عند وجود مشرف يقل راتبه عن الحد الأدنى في نسبة التوطين.

وينطبق القرار على جميع المنشآت التي تشغل 20 مستفيداً فأكثر، بما في ذلك المجمعات السكنية والكبائن المتنقلة والمباني السكنية، مع الالتزام بالشروط الصحية والفنية والسلامة وفق دليل وزارة البلديات والإسكان.

ويمنح القرار المنشآت فترة سماح للعمل على تحقيق نسب التوطين المطلوبة قبل تطبيق العقوبات والإجراءات النظامية على المخالفين.

ويشمل الدليل برامج دعم للقطاع الخاص، تتضمن دعم الاستقطاب والتوظيف، والتدريب والتأهيل، وتعزيز الاستقرار الوظيفي، مع أولوية الاستفادة من كافة برامج دعم التوطين المتاحة لدى منظومة الموارد البشرية.

ويؤكد الدليل أن قرار التوطين يطبق على المهن المستهدفة داخل المنشأة بغض النظر عن نطاق المنشأة في نظام نطاقات، وتطبق العقوبات النظامية على المخالفين مهما كان نطاق المنشأة، إذ لا يؤثر نطاقها على حساب نسبة التوطين لمهنة مشرف مسكن.

وفي حال عدم الالتزام بنسبة التوطين أو إسناد المهمات الموطنة لعامل غير سعودي بأي مسمى وظيفي آخر تُطبق العقوبات النظامية المعمول بها مع مراعاة التعديلات المحدثة.