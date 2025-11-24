The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, has approved the localization of the position of housing supervisor in establishments that operate collective housing for individuals. It is required that the monthly salary for a Saudi housing supervisor be no less than 5,000 riyals, and a Saudi employee will not be counted in the decision if their salary is below this amount. A violation will be recorded if there is a supervisor whose salary is below the minimum in the localization percentage.

The decision applies to all establishments that employ 20 beneficiaries or more, including residential complexes, mobile cabins, and residential buildings, with adherence to health, technical, and safety conditions according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The decision grants establishments a grace period to achieve the required localization percentages before applying penalties and legal procedures on violators.

The guide includes support programs for the private sector, which encompass support for recruitment and employment, training and qualification, and enhancing job stability, with priority given to benefiting from all available localization support programs within the Human Resources system.

The guide confirms that the localization decision applies to targeted professions within the establishment regardless of the establishment's scope in the Nitaqat system, and legal penalties will be applied to violators regardless of the establishment's scope, as its scope does not affect the calculation of the localization percentage for the housing supervisor position.

In case of non-compliance with the localization percentage or assigning localized tasks to a non-Saudi worker under any other job title, the applicable legal penalties will be enforced, taking into account the updated amendments.