Shares of 12 companies listed on the main stock market "TASI" recorded their lowest historical level during trading in the first two days of the current week, as the shares of the companies "Taqween, Najran Cement, Nas Air, Al-Sayef Gallery, Al-Benaa Station, Al-Nahdi, Fakieh, United Insurance, Amanah Insurance, Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain, Mefik REIT, Emaar" all declined.

The main market index (TASI) ended its session yesterday (Monday) down by 1.4%, closing at 10,852 points (-159 points), marking its lowest close in two months, with total trading values amounting to 7.3 billion riyals.

MSCI implemented its changes in the Saudi market, according to its periodic review of the announced indices on November 6.

The market index opened at 10,999 points, recorded a high of 11,002 points, and a low of 10,852 points.

The market has lost about 1,200 points since the beginning of the current year, representing a decline of nearly 10% compared to last year's close.