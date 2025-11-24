سجّلت أسهم 12 شركة مدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي» أدنى مستوى تاريخي لها خلال تداولاتها في أول يومين من الأسبوع الحالي، إذ انخفضت كل من أسهم شركات «تكوين، أسمنت نجران، طيران ناس، السيف غاليري، محطة البناء، النهدي، فقيه، المتحدة للتأمين، أمانة للتأمين، جدوى ريت الحرمين، ميفك ريت، إعمار».

وأنهى مؤشر السوق الرئيسية (تاسي) جلسته أمس (الإثنين)، متراجعاً بنسبة 1.4% ليغلق عند 10.852 نقطة (- 159 نقطة)، مسجلاً أدنى إغلاق منذ شهرين، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية 7.3 مليار ريال.

ونفذت «إم إس سي آي» تغييراتها في السوق السعودية، وفقاً لمراجعتها الدورية لمؤشراتها المعلنة يوم 6 نوفمبر الجاري.

وافتتح مؤشر السوق عند 10.999 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11.002 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10.852 نقطة.

وبلغت خسائر السوق منذ بداية العام الحالي نحو 1.200 نقطة، وبنسبة تقارب الـ10%، مقارنة بإغلاق العام الماضي.