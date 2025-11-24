Oil prices fell during trading today (Monday), as markets assessed the possibility of reaching an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, which could allow for more Russian supplies by easing Western sanctions.



Brent crude futures for January 2026 dropped by 0.9% or 57 cents to $61.99 per barrel.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January 2026 – the most active contract – fell by 1% or 58 cents to $57.48 per barrel.



Market analyst at IG, Tony Sycamore, mentioned in a note reported by a news agency: "The wave of selling comes as a result of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine."



A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is expected to lead to the easing of sanctions that have restrained Moscow's oil exports, potentially opening the door for a significant influx of Russian oil into the market.