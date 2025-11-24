تراجعت أسعار النفط خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الإثنين)، مع تقييم الأسواق احتمال التوصل إلى اتفاق بين موسكو وكييف، قد يُتيح المزيد من الإمدادات الروسية من خلال تخفيف العقوبات الغربية.


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم يناير 2026 بنسبة 0.9% أو 57 سنتًا إلى 61.99 دولار للبرميل.


فيما هبطت العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم يناير 2026 –العقد الأكثر نشاطًا– بنسبة 1% أو 58 سنتًا إلى 57.48 دولار للبرميل.


وذكر محلل الأسواق لدى «آي جي» توني سيكامور في مذكرة نقلتها وكالة أخبار إعلامية: «تأتي موجة البيع نتيجة ضغوط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا».


ومن المتوقع أن يؤدي اتفاق السلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا إلى تخفيف العقوبات التي كبحت صادرات موسكو النفطية، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام تدفق كميات كبيرة من النفط الروسي إلى السوق.