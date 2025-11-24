The Saudi-Italian Investment and Business Forum will kick off tomorrow, continuing a series of joint investment events and meetings between Saudi Arabia and Italy; aimed at solidifying the economic partnership and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The forum comes as a continuation of the growing cooperation between the two sides in light of the evolving economic relations, and the commitment of both countries to build on the outcomes of previous meetings and forums, contributing to opening broader horizons for economic and investment cooperation, and supporting the Kingdom's objectives within the framework of Vision 2030.

The forum focuses on showcasing the most prominent investment opportunities available in the Kingdom, highlighting the components and enablers provided by the Saudi investment environment, in addition to discussing mechanisms for developing cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries, and building sustainable partnerships that enhance economic growth.

A number of senior officials and representatives of government entities, along with a select group of businessmen and company leaders from both the Saudi and Italian sides, will participate in the forum to explore cooperation opportunities in sectors including energy, industry, tourism, infrastructure, advanced technologies, logistics services, and other vital sectors.

The holding of the forum reflects the two countries' commitment to enhancing mutual investment flows and developing qualitative partnerships that align with their aspirations for commercial opportunity development and expanding economic cooperation horizons.