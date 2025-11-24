تنطلق غداً أعمال منتدى الاستثمار والأعمال السعودي - الإيطالي، في امتدادٍ لسلسلة الفعاليات واللقاءات الاستثمارية المشتركة بين السعودية وإيطاليا؛ بهدف ترسيخ الشراكة الاقتصادية، وتعزيز التعاون بين البلدين.
ويأتي المنتدى استمراراً للتعاون المتنامي بين الجانبين في ضوء العلاقات الاقتصادية المتطورة، وحرص البلدين على البناء على مخرجات اللقاءات والمنتديات السابقة، بما يسهم في فتح آفاق أوسع للتعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري، ودعم توجهات المملكة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويركز المنتدى على استعراض أبرز الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة في المملكة، وتسليط الضوء على المقومات والممكنات التي توفرها البيئة الاستثمارية السعودية، إلى جانب مناقشة آليات تطوير التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص في البلدين، وبناء شراكات مستدامة تعزز النمو الاقتصادي.
ويشارك في المنتدى عدد من كبار المسؤولين وممثلي الجهات الحكومية، إضافة إلى نخبة من رجال الأعمال وقادة الشركات من الجانبين السعودي والإيطالي؛ لبحث فرص التعاون في قطاعات تشمل الطاقة، والصناعة، والسياحة، والبنية التحتية، والتقنيات المتقدمة، والخدمات اللوجستية وغيرها من القطاعات الحيوية.
ويأتي انعقاد المنتدى في إطار حرص البلدين على تعزيز تدفقات الاستثمار المتبادل وتطوير شراكات نوعية تواكب تطلعاتهما نحو تنمية الفرص التجارية وتوسيع آفاق التعاون الاقتصادي.
The Saudi-Italian Investment and Business Forum will kick off tomorrow, continuing a series of joint investment events and meetings between Saudi Arabia and Italy; aimed at solidifying the economic partnership and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
The forum comes as a continuation of the growing cooperation between the two sides in light of the evolving economic relations, and the commitment of both countries to build on the outcomes of previous meetings and forums, contributing to opening broader horizons for economic and investment cooperation, and supporting the Kingdom's objectives within the framework of Vision 2030.
The forum focuses on showcasing the most prominent investment opportunities available in the Kingdom, highlighting the components and enablers provided by the Saudi investment environment, in addition to discussing mechanisms for developing cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries, and building sustainable partnerships that enhance economic growth.
A number of senior officials and representatives of government entities, along with a select group of businessmen and company leaders from both the Saudi and Italian sides, will participate in the forum to explore cooperation opportunities in sectors including energy, industry, tourism, infrastructure, advanced technologies, logistics services, and other vital sectors.
The holding of the forum reflects the two countries' commitment to enhancing mutual investment flows and developing qualitative partnerships that align with their aspirations for commercial opportunity development and expanding economic cooperation horizons.