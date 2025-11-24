تنطلق غداً أعمال منتدى الاستثمار والأعمال السعودي - الإيطالي، في امتدادٍ لسلسلة الفعاليات واللقاءات الاستثمارية المشتركة بين السعودية وإيطاليا؛ بهدف ترسيخ الشراكة الاقتصادية، وتعزيز التعاون بين البلدين.

ويأتي المنتدى استمراراً للتعاون المتنامي بين الجانبين في ضوء العلاقات الاقتصادية المتطورة، وحرص البلدين على البناء على مخرجات اللقاءات والمنتديات السابقة، بما يسهم في فتح آفاق أوسع للتعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري، ودعم توجهات المملكة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويركز المنتدى على استعراض أبرز الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة في المملكة، وتسليط الضوء على المقومات والممكنات التي توفرها البيئة الاستثمارية السعودية، إلى جانب مناقشة آليات تطوير التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص في البلدين، وبناء شراكات مستدامة تعزز النمو الاقتصادي.

ويشارك في المنتدى عدد من كبار المسؤولين وممثلي الجهات الحكومية، إضافة إلى نخبة من رجال الأعمال وقادة الشركات من الجانبين السعودي والإيطالي؛ لبحث فرص التعاون في قطاعات تشمل الطاقة، والصناعة، والسياحة، والبنية التحتية، والتقنيات المتقدمة، والخدمات اللوجستية وغيرها من القطاعات الحيوية.

ويأتي انعقاد المنتدى في إطار حرص البلدين على تعزيز تدفقات الاستثمار المتبادل وتطوير شراكات نوعية تواكب تطلعاتهما نحو تنمية الفرص التجارية وتوسيع آفاق التعاون الاقتصادي.