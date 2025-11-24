انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين، متأثرة بارتفاع الدولار بالقرب من أعلى مستوياته في ستة أشهر، مع تراجع احتمالات خفض الفائدة في ديسمبر.

وتراجع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية (0.3%) إلى (4051.48) دولار للأوقية (الأونصة)، فيما زادت العقود الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر (0.7%) إلى (4049.50) دولار للأوقية.

وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، تراجعت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية (0.3%) إلى (49.86) دولار للأوقية، وزاد البلاتين (1.1%) إلى (1527.25) دولار، وارتفع البلاديوم (0.7%) إلى (1384.18) دولار للأوقية.