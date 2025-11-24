Gold prices fell today, Monday, affected by the rise of the dollar near its highest levels in six months, with decreasing chances of an interest rate cut in December.

Gold dropped in spot transactions by (0.3%) to (4051.48) dollars per ounce, while December futures for gold increased by (0.7%) to (4049.50) dollars per ounce.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by (0.3%) to (49.86) dollars per ounce, platinum increased by (1.1%) to (1527.25) dollars, and palladium rose by (0.7%) to (1384.18) dollars per ounce.