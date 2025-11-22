نيابةً عن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء السعودي، ترأس الأمير فيصل بن فرحان وزير الخارجية، السبت، وفد المملكة المشارِك في الجلسة الافتتاحية لقمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20)، المنعقدة في مدينة جوهانسبرغ بجمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.

وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان على «أهمية دور مجموعة العشرين في قيادة الجهود الدولية لتعزيز التنسيق بين السياسات الاقتصادية العالمية والنمو المتوازن»، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تشدد على ضرورة الحد من التدفقات المالية غير المشروعة.

وأضاف قائلا: «تعزيز قدرة الدول على تسخير مواردها المحلية بكفاءة من العوامل الأساسية لتحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي».

وأكد أن «المملكة ماضية في بناء استثماراتها المستدامة»، وقال: «المملكة ماضية في العمل على بناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر تكاملاً واستدامة من خلال شراكاتها الفاعلة على المستوى الدولي».

وافتتح القمة رئيس جنوب أفريقيا سيريل رامافوزا، الذي أكد في كلمته أهمية تعزيز التعاون المتعدد الأطراف لمواجهة التحديات الدولية الملحّة، وفي مقدمتها استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي، وأمن الطاقة والغذاء. وأكد وزير الخارجية السعودي، في كلمته أمام القمة، أن التحديات العالمية تتطلب تنسيقاً دولياً مستمراً. وقال: «التحديات التي تواجه عالمنا لا تعرف الحدود، ومعالجتها تتطلب تضامناً دولياً يقوم على المسؤولية المشتركة».