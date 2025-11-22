On behalf of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the Saudi delegation participating in the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, held in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa, on Saturday.



The Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, emphasized "the importance of the G20's role in leading international efforts to enhance coordination among global economic policies and balanced growth," noting that the Kingdom stresses the necessity of curbing illicit financial flows.



He added, saying: "Enhancing the ability of countries to efficiently harness their local resources is one of the key factors for achieving economic stability."



He affirmed that "the Kingdom is moving forward in building its sustainable investments," and stated: "The Kingdom is continuing to work towards building a more integrated and sustainable global economy through its effective partnerships at the international level."



The summit was opened by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who emphasized in his speech the importance of enhancing multilateral cooperation to address urgent international challenges, foremost among them the stability of the global economy, and energy and food security. The Saudi Foreign Minister, in his speech at the summit, stated that global challenges require ongoing international coordination. He said: "The challenges facing our world know no borders, and addressing them requires international solidarity based on shared responsibility."