يشهد القطاع العقاري السعودي تحولات نوعية متسارعة، تجسّدها استضافة المملكة معرض سيتي سكيب 2025 في الرياض، حيث اجتمع نخبة من كبار المستثمرين والمطورين العقاريين وقادة الشركات والخبراء الاقتصاديين، للتباحث حول مستقبل التطوير العقاري في المملكة والعالم. ويأتي هذا الحدث ضمن سياق النهضة غير المسبوقة التي يشهدها القطاع، مدفوعا برؤية 2030 والمشاريع العملاقة التي تعمل على إعادة تشكيل مفهوم المدن الذكية عالميا.

مكانة المملكة كمنصة عالمية للتحول


وصف المطوّر العقاري سلمان بن سعيدان استضافة المملكة معرض سيتي سكيب بأنها تعكس مكانتها كقوة عقارية إقليمية وعالمية، مشيرا إلى أن هذا الحدث يشكّل منصة لتبادل الخبرات، والتحاور حول التوجهات المستقبلية، واستعراض المشاريع الكبرى التي تُنفذ بدعم حكومي قوي وبنية تحتية عملاقة. وأكد أن المعرض يعزز ثقة المستثمرين الدوليين في السوق السعودي كوجهة استثمارية آمنة ومتقدمة.


وأضاف بن سعيدان أن سيتي سكيب يساعد في تسريع وتيرة الابتكار العقاري، من خلال عرض التطبيقات التقنية الحديثة في البناء والتصميم والاستدامة، ما يساهم في بناء بيئة عمرانية حديثة ترتكز على المدن الذكية ومعايير البناء الأخضر. كما أشار إلى دور المعرض في ربط المطورين والممولين والمستثمرين، وتسهيل الوصول إلى مصادر التمويل والرؤوس الاستثمارية العالمية.


وأوضح أن مستقبل العقار في المملكة يرتكز على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية: «تحسين جودة الحياة من خلال بناء مجتمعات متكاملة، وتعزيز الاستدامة عبر تبني التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي، وأخيرا التوازن بين العرض والطلب لضمان نمو مستدام للقطاع». وختم قائلا: «نحن أمام مرحلة نوعية في تاريخ العقار السعودي، وقادرون على تحويله لركيزة أساسية تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني».

تجسيد نموذج عالمي في التنظيم والحوكمة


من جانبه، بيّن المستشار العقاري فهد بن سليم أن القطاع العقاري في المملكة شهد إصلاحات تنظيمية غير مسبوقة، ساهمت في ضبط الأسواق وحل الإشكاليات التي كانت تعاني من نقص في الشفافية وتحكّم غير منضبط. وأشار إلى دور أدوات مثل رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقود الإلكترونية وتنظيم الإيجار في تصحيح مسار السوق، وضمان حقوق الأطراف.


وأكد بن سليم أن الرياض أصبحت نموذجا عالميا في تخطيط المدن الذكية، مستقطبة اهتمام الخبراء العالميين لدراسة التجربة السعودية في التطوير العمراني وإدارة الأسواق. واعتبر أن ما تقدّمه المملكة في هذا السياق يعد مصدر إلهام للدول الأخرى التي تطمح للتحول نحو مدن أكثر ذكاء، وأكثر قدرة على تلبية احتياجات الأجيال القادمة.


بوصلة عالمية للعقار ووجهة استثمارية دولية


يرى عضو اللجنة الوطنية للوساطة العقارية متعب السليماني أن المملكة أصبحت اليوم «بوصلة العقار العالمي» بسبب ما تشهده من نهضة شاملة ومدروسة تشمل جوانب التطوير العمراني والاستثماري كافة، وتفتح أبوابها للمستثمرين العالميين من خلال تسهيلات تشريعية، أبرزها نظام تملك الأجانب الذي سيبدأ تطبيقه مطلع العام القادم.


وأشار السليماني إلى أن المشاريع المرتبطة برؤية 2030 تجذب سنويا اهتمام المستثمرين والوفود الدولية، لما تتميز به من طموح وحجم وجودة تنفيذ. كما لفت إلى أن استضافة المملكة فعاليات عالمية كالألعاب الآسيوية الشتوية 2029، وإكسبو 2030، وكأس العالم 2034، تعزز مكانتها كوجهة متكاملة قادرة على استضافة الأحداث الكبرى، بدعم من بنية تحتية حديثة تشمل المطارات، والقطارات، والطرق، والمرافق السياحية.


وختم السليماني بالإشادة بالدور المحوري لصناديق التنمية الوطنية والقطاع الخاص، الذي يعمل جنبا إلى جنب مع الحكومة لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، من خلال الاستثمار في المشاريع النوعية التي تخدم القطاعات السكنية والتجارية والترفيهية والصناعية، مشددا على أن المرحلة الحالية تمثل «حراكا تاريخيا سيسجل للأجيال القادمة كنموذج ناجح للتنمية».