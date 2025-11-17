The Saudi real estate sector is witnessing rapid qualitative transformations, exemplified by the Kingdom hosting the Cityscape 2025 exhibition in Riyadh, where a select group of top investors, real estate developers, corporate leaders, and economic experts gathered to discuss the future of real estate development in the Kingdom and the world. This event comes within the context of the unprecedented renaissance that the sector is experiencing, driven by Vision 2030 and the giant projects that are reshaping the concept of smart cities globally.



The Kingdom's Position as a Global Transformation Platform



Real estate developer Salman bin Saidan described the Kingdom's hosting of the Cityscape exhibition as a reflection of its status as a regional and global real estate power, noting that this event serves as a platform for exchanging experiences, discussing future trends, and showcasing major projects being implemented with strong government support and massive infrastructure. He emphasized that the exhibition enhances international investors' confidence in the Saudi market as a safe and advanced investment destination.



Bin Saidan added that Cityscape helps accelerate the pace of real estate innovation by showcasing modern technological applications in construction, design, and sustainability, contributing to the creation of a modern urban environment based on smart cities and green building standards. He also pointed to the role of the exhibition in connecting developers, financiers, and investors, facilitating access to funding sources and global investment capital.



He clarified that the future of real estate in the Kingdom is based on three main pillars: "Improving quality of life by building integrated communities, enhancing sustainability through the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence, and finally balancing supply and demand to ensure sustainable growth for the sector." He concluded by saying, "We are at a qualitative stage in the history of Saudi real estate, and we are capable of transforming it into a fundamental pillar supporting the national economy."



Embodiment of a Global Model in Organization and Governance



For his part, real estate consultant Fahd bin Suleiman indicated that the real estate sector in the Kingdom has witnessed unprecedented regulatory reforms, contributing to market regulation and resolving issues related to a lack of transparency and uncontrolled control. He pointed to the role of tools such as white land fees, electronic contracts, and rental regulations in correcting the market's course and ensuring the rights of the parties involved.



Bin Suleiman confirmed that Riyadh has become a global model in smart city planning, attracting the attention of global experts to study the Saudi experience in urban development and market management. He considered what the Kingdom offers in this context to be a source of inspiration for other countries aspiring to transition to smarter cities that are better equipped to meet the needs of future generations.



A Global Compass for Real Estate and an International Investment Destination



Member of the National Committee for Real Estate Mediation Muteb Al-Sulaimani believes that the Kingdom has today become "the compass of global real estate" due to the comprehensive and studied renaissance it is experiencing, which encompasses all aspects of urban and investment development, opening its doors to global investors through legislative facilitation, most notably the foreign ownership system that will begin implementation at the start of next year.



Al-Sulaimani pointed out that projects linked to Vision 2030 attract the attention of investors and international delegations annually, due to their ambition, scale, and quality of execution. He also noted that hosting global events such as the 2029 Asian Winter Games, Expo 2030, and the 2034 World Cup enhances its position as a comprehensive destination capable of hosting major events, supported by modern infrastructure that includes airports, trains, roads, and tourist facilities.



Al-Sulaimani concluded by praising the pivotal role of national development funds and the private sector, which works alongside the government to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 by investing in quality projects that serve residential, commercial, entertainment, and industrial sectors, stressing that the current phase represents "a historical movement that will be recorded for future generations as a successful model for development."