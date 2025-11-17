Indonesia intends to impose taxes on gold exports ranging from 7.5% to 15%, as part of a plan that will be implemented next year.



During a parliamentary hearing, the Director General of Financial Strategy at the Ministry of Finance, Febrio Kacaribu, explained that the tax policy currently being prepared is designed to apply lower rates on manufactured goods in order to encourage local manufacturing, according to Western media outlets.



As for gold, Kacaribu indicated that global prices of the yellow metal will be a factor in determining the fees, with higher rates likely to be applied when prices reach $3,200 per ounce or higher.



With gold prices rising to record levels this year, the value of Indonesia's gold exports reached $1.64 billion in the first nine months, which is higher than the total shipments for the entire previous year, amounting to $1.1 billion.