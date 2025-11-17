تعتزم إندونيسيا فرض ضرائب على صادرات الذهب تتراوح بين 7.5% و15%، ضمن الخطة التي ستطبق خلال العام القادم.


وخلال جلسة استماع في البرلمان، أوضح المدير العام للإستراتيجية المالية في وزارة المالية فيبريو كاتاريبو أن السياسة الضريبية التي يجري إعدادها حالياً مصممة لتطبيق معدلات أقل على السلع المصنعة من أجل تشجيع التصنيع المحلي، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


أما بالنسبة للذهب، فأشار «كاتاريبو» إلى أن أسعار المعدن الأصفر العالمية ستكون عاملاً في تحديد الرسوم، فمن المرجح تطبيق معدلات أعلى عندما تصل الأسعار إلى 3200 دولار للأوقية أو أعلى من ذلك.


ومع صعود أسعار الذهب إلى مستويات قياسية هذا العام، وصلت قيمة صادرات إندونيسيا من الذهب إلى 1.64 مليار دولار في الأشهر التسعة الأولى، أي أعلى من إجمالي شحنات العام الماضي بأكمله البالغة 1.1 مليار دولار.