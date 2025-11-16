Under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Electricity Company is organizing the Suppliers Forum 2025 at its headquarters in Riyadh, under the slogan "Together We Contribute to the Energy Industry," with wide participation from partners, suppliers, contractors, and manufacturers from various sectors.

The organization of the forum comes in line with the transformation and growth in the electricity industry, as part of the efforts made within the energy system to enhance localization and local content in the sector, achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, to strengthen the Kingdom's leadership and its global position in leading the transition to more efficient and sustainable energy.

During the forum, the company will showcase its strategy based on 6 key pillars, which include: supply security and reliability, safety and operational excellence, environment and social responsibility and governance, financial sustainability, localization and local content, and leadership in customer experience, emphasizing that these pillars form the driving framework for all its future projects and programs.

In the context of discussing localization and local content, the CEO of Saudi Electricity, Engineer Khalid Al-Ghamdi, announced that the company has achieved a localization rate of 71%, while the local content percentage has exceeded 64%, reflecting the growing role of national industries in supporting the energy sector.

Saudi Electricity has also received several national awards that affirm its role in the localization and local content sector, including the award for local content percentage leadership in the energy sector and the award for preferring local content at the level of government companies.

Additionally, Saudi Electricity showcased the size of its ongoing development projects, as its portfolio includes a vast number of active projects across all regions of the Kingdom, covering production, transmission, distribution, and all supporting activities, aligning with its strategic pillars and the national energy sector directions.

The company confirmed that the Suppliers Forum represents more than just a conference; it is a space to enhance open dialogue, generate new ideas, and develop partnerships that elevate performance, quality, and innovation standards, stressing that the continued development of the company requires stronger and more flexible partnerships based on transparency and shared successes.