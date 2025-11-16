بإشراف وزارة الطاقة، تنظم الشركة السعودية للكهرباء، في مقرها الرئيسي بالرياض، ملتقى المورّدين 2025 تحت شعار «معاً نساهم في صناعة الطاقة»، بمشاركة واسعة من الشركاء والمورّدين والمقاولين والمصنّعين من مختلف القطاعات.

ويأتي تنظيم الملتقى لمواكبة التحول والنمو في صناعة الكهرباء، ضمن الجهود المبذولة في منظومة الطاقة لتعزيز التوطين والمحتوى المحلي في القطاع، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، لتعزيز ريادة المملكة ومكانتها العالمية في قيادة التحول نحو طاقةٍ أكثر كفاءة واستدامة.

وتستعرض الشركة خلال الملتقى إستراتيجيتها القائمة على 6 مرتكزات أساسية تشمل: أمن الإمداد والموثوقية، السلامة والتميز التشغيلي، البيئة والمسؤولية الاجتماعية والحوكمة، الاستدامة المالية، التوطين والمحتوى المحلي، والريادة في تجربة العملاء، مؤكدة أن هذه الركائز تشكّل الإطار المحرك لجميع مشاريعها وبرامجها المستقبلية.

وفي سياق الحديث عن التوطين والمحتوى المحلي، أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي للسعودية للكهرباء المهندس خالد الغامدي أن الشركة حققت نسبة توطين بلغت 71%، فيما تجاوزت نسبة المحتوى المحلي 64%، وهو ما يعكس تنامي دور الصناعات الوطنية في دعم قطاع الطاقة.

كما حصلت السعودية للكهرباء على عدة جوائز وطنية تؤكد دورها في قطاع التوطين والمحتوى المحلي، من بينها جائزة نسبة المحتوى المحلي للريادة في قطاع الطاقة، وجائزة تفضيل المحتوى المحلي على مستوى الشركات الحكومية.

كما استعرضت «السعودية للكهرباء» حجم مشاريعها التنموية القائمة، إذ تضم محفظة مشاريعها عددا ضخما من المشاريع النشطة في كافة مناطق المملكة، تغطي قطاعات الإنتاج والنقل والتوزيع وكافة الأنشطة المساندة، وتنسجم مع مرتكزاتها الإستراتيجية وتوجهات قطاع الطاقة الوطني.

وأكدت الشركة أن ملتقى الموردين يمثل أكثر من مجرد مؤتمر؛ فهو مساحة لتعزيز الحوار المفتوح، وتوليد الأفكار الجديدة، وتطوير شراكات ترتقي بمعايير الأداء والجودة والابتكار، مشددة على أن استمرار تطور الشركة يتطلب شراكات أكثر قوة ومرونة مبنية على الشفافية والنجاحات المشتركة.