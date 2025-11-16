تخارج صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي (PIF) من 9 شركات أمريكية مدرجة خلال الربع الثالث، من بينها Pinterest وLinde المتخصصة في الغازات الصناعية، كما تخلى الصندوق بالكامل عن ملكيته في شركتي Prologis وAir Products and Chemicals، لتنخفض قيمة محفظته من الأسهم الأمريكية إلى أدنى مستوى لها في نحو عام، وفقاً لـ«بلومبرغ».


كما خفض الصندوق حصته في «لوسيد غروب» بينما حافظ على استثماراته في شركتي «أوبر تكنولوجيز» و«إلكترونيك أرتس- Electronic Arts».


وبلغت قيمة محفظة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي (PIF) من الأسهم المدرجة في الولايات المتحدة نحو 19.4 مليار دولار، بتراجع يقدر بنحو 18% عن الربع الثاني.