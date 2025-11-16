The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) exited from 9 listed American companies during the third quarter, including Pinterest and Linde, which specializes in industrial gases. The fund also completely divested its ownership in Prologis and Air Products and Chemicals, causing the value of its portfolio of American stocks to drop to its lowest level in nearly a year, according to Bloomberg.



The fund also reduced its stake in Lucid Group while maintaining its investments in Uber Technologies and Electronic Arts.



The value of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) portfolio of listed stocks in the United States reached approximately $19.4 billion, a decline of about 18% from the second quarter.