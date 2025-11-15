نقلت رويترز اليوم (السبت) عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، للولايات المتحدة بعد غدٍ (الثلاثاء) ستشهد توقيع شركة أرامكو السعودية -أكبر شركة نفط في العالم- صفقتين لتزويد شركتين أمريكيتين بالغاز الطبيعي المُسال.
أكبر مزود
وأضافت أن أرامكو السعودية تسعى إلى أن تكون أكبر مزود للولايات المتحدة بالغاز الطبيعي المسال، خصوصاً أن التوقعات تشير إلى أن طاقة أرامكو لإنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال ستتضاعف خلال السنوات الأربع القادمة. وكان الرئيس التنفيذي لأرامكو السعودية أمين الناصر قال في أغسطس الماضي إن أرامكو تسعى إلى أن تبلغ طاقتها الإنتاجية من الغاز الطبيعي المسال 20 مليون طن سنوياً.
