Reuters reported today (Saturday) citing informed sources that the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the United States after tomorrow (Tuesday) will witness the signing of two agreements by Saudi Aramco - the largest oil company in the world - to supply two American companies with liquefied natural gas.

Largest Supplier

It added that Saudi Aramco aims to become the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the United States, especially as forecasts indicate that Aramco's capacity to produce liquefied natural gas will double over the next four years. The CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, stated last August that Aramco aims to reach a production capacity of 20 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually.